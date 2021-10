Two years after Hong Kong cracked down on pro-Democracy demonstrators, the local legislature passed a new film censorship law, according to multiple reports. As part of the measure, Hong Kong’s powerful Chief Secretary can now revoke a film’s license if it conflicts with China’s national security interests. The Hong Kong stricture is an outgrowth of a 2020 China-imposed national security law that “effectively outlawed dissent,” according to the BBC. The national security law bans anything authorities deem to be secessionist, subversive or a result of collusion with foreign entities. Commerce Secretary Edward Yau said all distribution, both physical and online, was covered...

