After nearly three weeks of controversy, Netflix’s firing and suspensions of trans staff, and protests on the streets of Hollywood over remarks centered on the trans and LGBTQ+ communities by Dave Chappelle in his special The Closer, the comedian is finally responding significantly — and it’s a mixed bag, to put it mildly. “To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience, but you will not summon me,” the Mark Twain Prize winner says in the just over five-minute posting Monday on Instagram. “I am not bending to anyone’s demands,” he added to cheers from the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO