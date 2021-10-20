CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan's Mount Aso erupts sending smoke miles high

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A volcano in southern Japan erupted on Wednesday and prompted officials to issue a quarantine zone on the mountain. The Japan Meteorological Agency said Nakadake crater on Mount Aso, one of the country's most active volcanoes, erupted at 11:43 a.m. and sent a plume of ash more than 2 miles high.
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has donated religious offerings to a Tokyo shrine viewed by Chinese and Koreans as a symbol of Japanese wartime aggression. Kishida did not visit Yasukuni Shrine, but donated “masakaki” religious ornaments to mark the shrine’s autumn festival. It was the first such observance by Kishida since he took office on Oct. 4. Victims of Japanese aggression during the first half of the 20th century, especially the Koreas and China, see the shrine as a symbol of Japan’s militarism because it honors convicted World War II criminals. Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, whose departure opened the way for Kishida to be chosen for the post, prayed at the shrine Sunday.
A Japanese volcano spewed ash several miles into the sky when it erupted on Wednesday, prompting officials to warn people to steer clear of the threat of lava flows and falling rocks. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Ash falls from the 1,592-metre (5,222-foot) mountain in the...
On Wednesday, a volcano in Japan erupted, spewing ash several kilometers into the sky and causing officials to warn about the risk of lava flows and falling boulders, but no injuries or fatalities were reported. Alert Levels. The Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) increased the volcano's alert level to 3 on...
Tens of millions of unpopular cloth masks produced as an anti-coronavirus measure under former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe remain unused and are being kept in a private storage facility at a cost of hundreds of millions of yen (millions of dollars), an official acknowledged Wednesday.About 83 million of the cloth masks, called “Abenomasks,” are in storage, or nearly one-third of the 280 million procured by the government during a severe shortage of surgical masks last year. The government had planned to distribute two to every household.Few people actually used the masks. Abe modeled one, which barely covered his...
