Wildlife

Calophyllaceae plastomes, their structure and insights in relationships within the clusioids

By Rafaela Jorge Trad
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA complete chloroplast genome is not yet available for numerous species of plants. Among the groups that lack plastome information is the clusioid clade (Malpighiales), which includes five families: Bonnetiaceae, Calophyllaceae, Clusiaceae, Hypericaceae, and Podostemaceae. With around 2200 species, it has few published plastomes and most of them are from Podostemaceae....

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Normal & reversed spin mobility in a diradical by electron-vibration coupling

Ï€âˆ’conjugated radicals have great promise for use in organic spintronics, however, the mechanisms of spin relaxation and mobility related to radical structural flexibility remain unexplored. Here, we describe a dumbbell shape azobenzene diradical and correlate its solid-state flexibility with spin relaxation and mobility. We employ a combination of X-ray diffraction and Raman spectroscopy to determine the molecular changes with temperature. Heating leads to: i) a modulation of the spin distribution; and ii) a "normal" quinoidal â†’ aromatic transformation at low temperatures driven by the intramolecular rotational vibrations of the azobenzene core and a "reversed" aromatic â†’ quinoidal change at high temperatures activated by an azobenzene bicycle pedal motion amplified by anisotropic intermolecular interactions. Thermal excitation of these vibrational states modulates the diradical electronic and spin structures featuring vibronic coupling mechanisms that might be relevant for future design of high spin organic molecules with tunable magnetic properties for solid state spintronics.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Worldwide prevalence of suicidal ideation and suicide plan among people with schizophrenia: a meta-analysis and systematic review of epidemiological surveys

Schizophrenia is a severe psychiatric disorder with high premature mortality rates. This is a meta-analysis and systematic review of the prevalence of suicidal ideation (SI) and suicide plan (SP) among people with schizophrenia. PubMed, Web of Science, Embase, and PsycINFO were systematically searched from their respective inception to October 10, 2020. Data on prevalence of SI and/or SP were synthesized using the random effects model. Twenty-six studies covering 5079 people with schizophrenia were included for meta-analysis. The lifetime and point prevalence of SI were 34.5% (95% CI: 28.2âˆ’40.9%), and 29.9% (95% CI: 24.2âˆ’35.6%), respectively. The lifetime prevalence of SP was 44.3% and the point prevalence of SP ranged between 6.4 and 13%. Subgroup and meta-regression analyses revealed that source of patients, survey countries, and sample size were significantly associated with the point prevalence of SI, while male proportion and quality assessment scores were significantly associated with the lifetime and point prevalence of SI. Survey time and mean age were significantly associated with lifetime prevalence of SI. Both SI and SP are common in people living with schizophrenia, especially in males and inpatients. Routine screening and effective interventions for SI and SP should be implemented in this population.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

The evaluation of novel oral vaccines based on self-amplifying RNA lipid nanparticles (saRNA LNPs), saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum LNPs, and saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 variants alpha and delta

The aim of this study was to present and evaluate novel oral vaccines, based on self-amplifying RNA lipid nanparticles (saRNA LNPs), saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum LNPs, and saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum, to neutralize severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-COV-2) variants alpha and delta. After invitro evaluation of the oral vaccines on HEK293T/17 cells, we found that saRNA LNPs, saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum LNPs, and saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum could express S-protein at both mRNA and protein levels. In the next step, BALB/c mice were orally vaccinated with saRNA LNPs, saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum LNPs, and saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum at weeks 1 and 3. Importantly, a high titer of IgG and IgA was observed by all of them, sharply in week 6 (P"‰<"‰0.05). In all study groups, their ratio of IgG2a/IgG1 was upper 1, indicating Th1-biased responses. Wild-type viral neutralization assay showed that the secreted antibodies in vaccinated mice and recovered COVID-19 patients could neutralize SARS-COV-2 variants alpha and delta. After oral administration of oral vaccines, biodistribution assay was done. It was found that all of them had the same biodistribution pattern. The highest concentration of S-protein was seen in the small intestine, followed by the large intestine and liver.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Structuring total angular momentum of light along the propagation direction with polarization-controlled meta-optics

Recent advances in wavefront shaping have enabled complex classes of Structured Light which carry spin and orbital angular momentum, offering new tools for light-matter interaction, communications, and imaging. Controlling both components of angular momentum along the propagation direction can potentially extend such applications to 3D. However, beams of this kind have previously been realized using bench-top setups, requiring multiple interaction with light of a fixed input polarization, thus impeding their widespread applications. Here, we introduce two classes of metasurfaces that lift these constraints, namely: i) polarization-switchable plates that couple any pair of orthogonal polarizations to two vortices in which the magnitude and/or sense of vorticity vary locally with propagation, and ii) versatile plates that can structure both components of angular momentum, spin and orbital, independently, along the optical path while operating on incident light of any polarization. Compact and integrated devices of this type can advance light-matter interaction and imaging and may enable applications that are not accessible via other wavefront shaping tools.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Structural basis for high selectivity of a rice silicon channel Lsi1

Silicon (Si), the most abundant mineral element in the earth's crust, is taken up by plant roots in the form of silicic acid through Low silicon rice 1 (Lsi1). Lsi1 belongs to the Nodulin 26-like intrinsic protein subfamily in aquaporin and shows high selectivity for silicic acid. To uncover the structural basis for this high selectivity, here we show the crystal structure of the rice Lsi1 at a resolution of 1.8"‰Ã…. The structure reveals transmembrane helical orientations different from other aquaporins, characterized by a unique, widely opened, and hydrophilic selectivity filter (SF) composed of five residues. Our structural, functional, and theoretical investigations provide a solid structural basis for the Si uptake mechanism in plants, which will contribute to secure and sustainable rice production by manipulating Lsi1 selectivity for different metalloids.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Deep learning-based thin-section MRI reconstruction improves tumour detection and delineation in pre- and post-treatment pituitary adenoma

Even a tiny functioning pituitary adenoma could cause symptoms; hence, accurate diagnosis and treatment are crucial for management. However, it is difficult to diagnose a small pituitary adenoma using conventional MR sequence. Deep learning-based reconstruction (DLR) using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) enables high-resolution thin-section imaging with noise reduction. In the present single-institution retrospective study of 201 patients, conducted between August 2019 and October 2020, we compared the performance of 1Â mm DLR MRI with that of 3Â mm routine MRI, using a combined imaging protocol to detect and delineate pituitary adenoma. Four readers assessed the adenomas in a pairwise fashion, and diagnostic performance and image preferences were compared between inexperienced and experienced readers. The signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) was quantitatively assessed. New detection of adenoma, achieved using 1Â mm DLR MRI, was not visualised using 3Â mm routine MRI (overall: 6.5% [13/201]). There was no significant difference depending on the experience of the readers in new detections. Readers preferred 1Â mm DLR MRI over 3Â mm routine MRI (overall superiority 56%) to delineate normal pituitary stalk and gland, with inexperienced readers more preferred 1Â mm DLR MRI than experienced readers. The SNR of 1Â mm DLR MRI was 1.25-fold higher than that of the 3Â mm routine MRI. In conclusion, the 1Â mm DLR MRI achieved higher sensitivity in the detection of pituitary adenoma and provided better delineation of normal pituitary gland than 3Â mm routine MRI.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Non-conventional octameric structure of C-phycocyanin

C-phycocyanin (CPC), a blue pigment protein, is an indispensable component of giant phycobilisomes, which are light-harvesting antenna complexes in cyanobacteria that transfer energy efficiently to photosystems I and II. X-ray crystallographic and electron microscopy (EM) analyses have revealed the structure of CPC to be a closed toroidal hexamer by assembling two trimers. In this study, the structural characterization of non-conventional octameric CPC is reported for the first time. Analyses of the crystal and cryogenic EM structures of the native CPC from filamentous thermophilic cyanobacterium Thermoleptolyngbya sp. O"“77 unexpectedly illustrated the coexistence of conventional hexamer and novel octamer. In addition, an unusual dimeric state, observed via analytical ultracentrifugation, was postulated to be a key intermediate structure in the assemble of the previously unobserved octamer. These observations provide new insights into the assembly processes of CPCs and the mechanism of energy transfer in the light-harvesting complexes.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Auto-qPCR; a python-based web app for automated and reproducible analysis of qPCR data

Quantifying changes in DNA and RNA levels is essential in numerous molecular biology protocols. Quantitative real time PCR (qPCR) techniques have evolved to become commonplace, however, data analysis includes many time-consuming and cumbersome steps, which can lead to mistakes and misinterpretation of data. To address these bottlenecks, we have developed an open-source Python software to automate processing of result spreadsheets from qPCR machines, employing calculations usually performed manually. Auto-qPCR is a tool that saves time when computing qPCR data, helping to ensure reproducibility of qPCR experiment analyses. Our web-based app (https://auto-q-pcr.com/) is easy to use and does not require programming knowledge or software installation. Using Auto-qPCR, we provide examples of data treatment, display and statistical analyses for four different data processing modes within one program: (1) DNA quantification to identify genomic deletion or duplication events; (2) assessment of gene expression levels using an absolute model, and relative quantification (3) with or (4) without a reference sample. Our open access Auto-qPCR software saves the time of manual data analysis and provides a more systematic workflow, minimizing the risk of errors. Our program constitutes a new tool that can be incorporated into bioinformatic and molecular biology pipelines in clinical and research labs.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Self-wetting triphase photocatalysis for effective and selective removal of hydrophilic volatile organic compounds in air

Photocatalytic air purification is widely regarded as a promising technology, but it calls for more efficient photocatalytic materials and systems. Here we report a strategy to introduce an in-situ water (self-wetting) layer on WO3 by coating hygroscopic periodic acid (PA) to dramatically enhance the photocatalytic removal of hydrophilic volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in air. In ambient air, water vapor is condensed on WO3 to make a unique tri-phasic (air/water/WO3) system. The in-situ formed water layer selectively concentrates hydrophilic VOCs. PA plays the multiple roles as a water-layer inducer, a surface-complexing ligand enhancing visible light absorption, and a strong electron acceptor. Under visible light, the photogenerated electrons are rapidly scavenged by periodate to produce more "¢OH. PA/WO3 exhibits excellent photocatalytic activity for acetaldehyde degradation with an apparent quantum efficiency of 64.3% at 460"‰nm, which is the highest value ever reported. Other hydrophilic VOCs like formaldehyde that are readily dissolved into the in-situ water layer on WO3 are also rapidly degraded, whereas hydrophobic VOCs remain intact during photocatalysis due to the "water barrier effect". PA/WO3 successfully demonstrated an excellent capacity for degrading hydrophilic VOCs selectively in wide-range concentrations (0.5âˆ’700 ppmv).
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Cell spinpods are a simple inexpensive suspension culture device to deliver fluid shear stress to renal proximal tubular cells

Rotating forms of suspension culture allow cells to aggregate into spheroids, prevent the de-differentiating influence of 2D culture, and, perhaps most importantly of all, provide physiologically relevant, in vivo levels of shear stress. Rotating suspension culture technology has not been widely implemented, in large part because the vessels are prohibitively expensive, labor-intensive to use, and are difficult to scale for industrial applications. Our solution addresses each of these challenges in a new vessel called a cell spinpod. These small 3.5Â mL capacity vessels are constructed from injection-molded thermoplastic polymer components. They contain self-sealing axial silicone rubber ports, and fluoropolymer, breathable membranes. Here we report the two-fluid modeling of the flow and stresses in cell spinpods. Cell spinpods were used to demonstrate the effect of fluid shear stress on renal cell gene expression and cellular functions, particularly membrane and xenobiotic transporters, mitochondrial function, and myeloma light chain, cisplatin and doxorubicin, toxicity. During exposure to myeloma immunoglobulin light chains, rotation increased release of clinically validated nephrotoxicity cytokine markers in a toxin-specific pattern. Addition of cisplatin or doxorubicin nephrotoxins reversed the enhanced glucose and albumin uptake induced by fluid shear stress in rotating cell spinpod cultures. Cell spinpods are a simple, inexpensive, easily automated culture device that enhances cellular functions for in vitro studies of nephrotoxicity.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

High-pressure thermal conductivity and compressional velocity of NaCl in B1 and B2 phase

Sodium chloride (NaCl) is an important, commonly used pressure medium and pressure calibrant in diamond-anvil cell (DAC) experiments. Its thermal conductivity at high pressure"“temperature (P"“T) conditions is a critical parameter to model heat conduction and temperature distribution within an NaCl-loaded DAC. Here we couple ultrafast optical pump-probe methods with the DAC to study thermal conductivity and compressional velocity of NaCl in B1 and B2 phase to 66 GPa at room temperature. Using an externally-heated DAC, we further show that thermal conductivity of NaCl-B1 phase follows a typical Tâˆ’1 dependence. The high P"“T thermal conductivity of NaCl enables us to confirm the validity of Leibfried-SchlÃ¶mann equation, a commonly used model for the P"“T dependence of thermal conductivity, over a large compression range (~"‰35% volume compression in NaCl-B1 phase, followed by"‰~"‰20% compression in the polymorphic B2 phase). The compressional velocities of NaCl-B1 and B2 phase both scale approximately linearly with density, indicating the applicability of Birch's law to NaCl within the density range we study. Our findings offer critical insights into the dominant physical mechanism of phonon transport in NaCl, as well as important data that significantly enhance the accuracy of modeling the spatiotemporal evolution of temperature within an NaCl-loaded DAC.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Design of functionalised circular tandem repeat proteins with longer repeat topologies and enhanced subunit contact surfaces

Circular tandem repeat proteins ('cTRPs') are de novo designed protein scaffolds (in this and prior studies, based on antiparallel two-helix bundles) that contain repeated protein sequences and structural motifs and form closed circular structures. They can display significant stability and solubility, a wide range of sizes, and are useful as protein display particles for biotechnology applications. However, cTRPs also demonstrate inefficient self-assembly from smaller subunits. In this study, we describe a new generation of cTRPs, with longer repeats and increased interaction surfaces, which enhanced the self-assembly of two significantly different sizes of homotrimeric constructs. Finally, we demonstrated functionalization of these constructs with (1) a hexameric array of peptide-binding SH2 domains, and (2) a trimeric array of anti-SARS CoV-2 VHH domains. The latter proved capable of sub-nanomolar binding affinities towards the viral receptor binding domain and potent viral neutralization function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Safety and efficacy of prophylactic tirofiban infusion for acute intracranial intraprocedural stent thrombosis

Periprocedural antithrombotic management with glycoprotein IIb/IIIa inhibitors (GPI) for intracranial artery stenting is still controversial. We sought to assess the safety and efficacy of prophylactic tirofiban infusion for acute intracranial intraprocedural stent thrombosis in routine clinical practice. From January 2013 to December 2019, consecutive patients treated with endovascular stenting for symptomatic intracranial atherosclerotic stenosis (ICAS) were identified and dichotomized by whether tirofiban was used. The efficacy and safety outcomes were compared by propensity score matching. A total of 160 consecutive patients in the tirofiban group and 177 patients in the non-tirofiban group were enrolled. Propensity score matching analysis selected 236 matched patients. One acute intraprocedural stent thrombosis (AIST) occurred in patients receiving prophylactic tirofiban, while 8 in the non-tirofiban group. The incidence of AIST in the tirofiban group was significantly lower than that in the non-tirofiban group (0.8% vs 6.8%, P"‰="‰0.039). The periprocedural ischemic events (8.5% vs 5.1%, P"‰="‰0.424), periprocedural intracranial hemorrhage (4.2% vs 0.8%, P"‰="‰0.219) and 30-day total mortality (3.4% vs 0%, P"‰="‰0.125) were not statistically different between the two groups. Compared with conventional stenting angioplasty without tirofiban, tirofiban prophylactic infusion can lower the incidence of AIST, without increasing the risk of periprocedural intracranial hemorrhage and 30-day total mortality. However, there is no superiority in reducing periprocedural ischemic events. The current study adds more important insights to the available clinical evidence on the use of tirofiban during stenting of ICAS.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Oscillatory visual mechanisms revealed by random temporal sampling

It is increasingly apparent that functionally significant neural activity is oscillatory in nature. Demonstrating the implications of this mode of operation for perceptual/cognitive function remains somewhat elusive. This report describes the technique of random temporal sampling for the investigation of visual oscillatory mechanisms. The technique is applied in visual recognition experiments using different stimulus classes (words, familiar objects, novel objects, and faces). Classification images reveal variations of perceptual effectiveness according to the temporal features of stimulus visibility. These classification images are also decomposed into their power and phase spectra. Stimulus classes lead to distinct outcomes and the power spectra of classification images are highly generalizable across individuals. Moreover, stimulus class can be reliably decoded from the power spectrum of individual classification images. These findings and other aspects of the results validate random temporal sampling as a promising new method to study oscillatory visual mechanisms.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Computing secure key rates for quantum cryptography with untrusted devices

Device-independent quantum key distribution (DIQKD) provides the strongest form of secure key exchange, using only the input"“output statistics of the devices to achieve information-theoretic security. Although the basic security principles of DIQKD are now well understood, it remains a technical challenge to derive reliable and robust security bounds for advanced DIQKD protocols that go beyond the previous results based on violations of the CHSH inequality. In this work, we present a framework based on semidefinite programming that gives reliable lower bounds on the asymptotic secret key rate of any QKD protocol using untrusted devices. In particular, our method can in principle be utilized to find achievable secret key rates for any DIQKD protocol, based on the full input"“output probability distribution or any choice of Bell inequality. Our method also extends to other DI cryptographic tasks.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Investigation of the effects of pretreatment on the elemental composition of ash derived from selected Nigerian lignocellulosic biomass

Lignocellulosic biomass is an important source of renewable energy and a potential replacement for fossil fuels. In this work, the X-ray fluorescence (XRF) method was used to analyze the elemental composition of raw and pretreated lignocellulosic biomass of cassava peels, corn cobs, rice husks, sugarcane bagasse, yam peels, and mixtures of cassava peels and yam peels, corn cobs and rice husks and all five biomass samples combined. The influence of particle size on elemental properties was investigated by screening the selected biomass into two size fractions, of an average of 300 and 435Â Âµm, respectively. The total concentration of Mg, Al, Si, P, S, Cl, Ca, Ti, Cr, Mn, Fe, Co, Cu, Zn, Sn, Ni, Br, Mo, Ba, Hg, and Pb were determined for each of the biomass samples before and after the different pretreatments adopted in this study. From the results of the analysis, there was a significant reduction in the concentration of calcium in all the analyzed biomass after the alkaline pretreatment with rice husks biomass having the lowest concentration of 66Â ppm after the alkaline pretreatment. The sulfur content of the acid pretreated biomass increased considerably which is likely due to the sulfuric acid used for the acid pretreatment. The fact that a mixture of biomass feedstock affects the properties of the biomass after pretreatment was validated in the mixed biomass of cassava peels and yam peels biomass as an example. The concentration of Mg in the mixed biomass was 1441Â ppm but was 200Â ppm and 353Â ppm in individual cassava peels and yam peels respectively. The results of this study demonstrated that pretreated mixtures of biomass have varied elemental compositions, which could be an important factor affecting downstream processes, especially if a hybrid feedstock is used in a large-scale application.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

A missense mutation in Pitx2 leads to early-onset glaucoma via NRF2-YAP1 axis

Glaucoma is a leading cause of blindness, affecting 70 million people worldwide. Owing to the similarity in anatomy and physiology between human and mouse eyes and the ability to genetically manipulate mice, mouse models are an invaluable resource for studying mechanisms underlying disease phenotypes and for developing therapeutic strategies. Here, we report the discovery of a new mouse model of early-onset glaucoma that bears a transversion substitution c. G344T, which results in a missense mutation, p. R115L in PITX2. The mutation causes an elevation in intraocular pressure (IOP) and progressive death of retinal ganglion cells (RGC). These ocular phenotypes recapitulate features of pathologies observed in human glaucoma. Increased oxidative stress was evident in the inner retina. We demonstrate that the mutant PITX2 protein was not capable of binding to Nuclear factor-like 2 (NRF2), which regulates Pitx2 expression and nuclear localization, and to YAP1, which is necessary for co-initiation of transcription of downstream targets. PITX2-mediated transcription of several antioxidant genes were also impaired. Treatment with N-Acetyl-L-cysteine exerted a profound neuroprotective effect on glaucoma-associated neuropathies, presumably through inhibition of oxidative stress. Our study demonstrates that a disruption of PITX2 leads to glaucoma optic pathogenesis and provides a novel early-onset glaucoma model that will enable elucidation of mechanisms underlying the disease as well as to serve as a resource to test new therapeutic strategies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

White matter and nigral alterations in multiple system atrophy-parkinsonian type

Multiple system atrophy (MSA) is classified into two main types: parkinsonian and cerebellar ataxia with oligodendrogliopathy. We examined microstructural alterations in the white matter and the substantia nigra pars compacta (SNc) of patients with MSA of parkinsonian type (MSA-P) using multishell diffusion magnetic resonance imaging (dMRI) and myelin sensitive imaging techniques. Age- and sex-matched patients with MSA-P (n"‰="‰21, n"‰="‰10 first and second cohorts, respectively), Parkinson's disease patients (n"‰="‰19, 17), and healthy controls (n"‰="‰20, 24) were enrolled. Magnetization transfer saturation imaging (MT-sat) and dMRI were obtained using 3-T MRI. Measurements obtained from diffusion tensor imaging (DTI), free-water elimination DTI, neurite orientation dispersion and density imaging (NODDI), and MT-sat were compared between groups. Tract-based spatial statistics analysis revealed differences in diffuse white matter alterations in the free-water fractional volume, myelin volume fraction, and intracellular volume fraction between the patients with MSA-P and healthy controls, whereas free-water and MT-sat differences were limited to the middle cerebellar peduncle in comparison with those with Parkinson's disease. Region-of-interest analysis of white matter and SNc revealed significant differences in the middle and inferior cerebellar peduncle, pontine crossing tract, corticospinal tract, and SNc between the MSA-P and healthy controls and/or Parkinson's disease patients. Our results shed light on alterations to brain microstructure in MSA.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Patient-derived organoids as a platform for modeling a patient's response to chemoradiotherapy in esophageal cancer

3D patient-derived organoids (PDOs) have been utilized to evaluate potential therapies for patients with different cancers. However, the use of PDOs created from treatment-naive patient biopsies for prediction of clinical outcomes in patients with esophageal cancer has not yet been reported. Herein we describe a pilot prospective observational study with the goal of determining whether esophageal cancer PDOs created from treatment naive patients can model or predict clinical outcomes. Endoscopic biopsies of treatment-naive patients at a single tertiary care center were used to generate esophageal cancer PDOs, which were treated with standard-of-care chemotherapy, gamma-irradiation, and newer non-standard approaches, such as proton beam therapy or two small molecule inhibitors. Clinical outcomes of patients following neoadjuvant treatment were compared to their in vitro PDO responses, demonstrating the PDO's ability to mirror clinical response, suggesting the value of PDOs in prediction of clinical response to new therapeutic approaches. Future prospective clinical trials should test the use of pre-treatment PDOs to identify specific, targeted therapies for individual patients with esophageal adenocarcinoma.
CANCER
Nature.com

Magnetic memory driven by topological insulators

Giant spin-orbit torque (SOT) from topological insulators (TIs) provides an energy efficient writing method for magnetic memory, which, however, is still premature for practical applications due to the challenge of the integration with magnetic tunnel junctions (MTJs). Here, we demonstrate a functional TI-MTJ device that could become the core element of the future energy-efficient spintronic devices, such as SOT-based magnetic random-access memory (SOT-MRAM). The state-of-the-art tunneling magnetoresistance (TMR) ratio of 102% and the ultralow switching current density of 1.2 Ã— 105"‰A"‰cmâˆ’2 have been simultaneously achieved in the TI-MTJ device at room temperature, laying down the foundation for TI-driven SOT-MRAM. The charge-spin conversion efficiency Î¸SH in TIs is quantified by both the SOT-induced shift of the magnetic switching field (Î¸SH"‰="‰1.59) and the SOT-induced ferromagnetic resonance (ST-FMR) (Î¸SH"‰="‰1.02), which is one order of magnitude larger than that in conventional heavy metals. These results inspire a revolution of SOT-MRAM from classical to quantum materials, with great potential to further reduce the energy consumption.
COMPUTERS

