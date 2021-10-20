CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Across Africa, major churches strongly oppose LGBTQ rights

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the United States, Western Europe and various other regions, some prominent Protestant churches have been vocal advocates for same-sex marriage and...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

UN-backed report reveals rising climate change risk across Africa

Climate change contributed to mounting food insecurity, poverty and displacement in Africa last year, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and partners said, in a report published on Tuesday. The State of the Climate in Africa 2020 report highlights the continent's disproportionate vulnerability but also reveals how investing in climate adaptation,...
ENVIRONMENT
WJBF

United States issues its 1st passport with ‘X’ gender marker

DENVER (AP) — The United States has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation — a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who don’t identify as male or female — and expects to be able to offer the option to nonbinary, intersex and gender-nonconforming people early next year, the State […]
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US issues first passport with 'X' gender

The United States on Wednesday announced its first passport with "X" for gender, a landmark step for people outside the binary male or female categories. The State Department said it had issued a first passport with "X" for gender and would make the option routinely available by early 2022 both for passports and birth certificates of Americans abroad. "I want to reiterate, on the occasion of this passport issuance, the Department of State's commitment to promoting the freedom, dignity, and equality of all people -- including LGBTQI+ persons," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had promised to address the issue in June but said that there were technological hurdles that needed to be addressed.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protestant Churches#Africa#Lgbtq Rights#Lgbtq#Associated Press#Anglican#Christian
World Economic Forum

This is how much investment is needed to mitigate climate change across Africa

Africa has contributed to emissions and climate change the least globally and receives the least financial support towards adaptation. Quantity and neglect of some sectors are just a couple of ways in which finance for adaptation to climate change in Africa falls short. In 2009, the world’s wealthier nations pledged...
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

Agri-tech digital tools boost crops for farmers across Africa

New technology in African agriculture can make smallholders' jobs much easier. Apps that connect you with tractor owners, weather alerts and sellers have taken agriculture by storm. Smallholder farmers contribute to more than one third of the world's food, so innovation is extremely important. Access issues remain, particularly for women.
AGRICULTURE
aithority.com

Digital Realty Expands Coverage And Capacity Of PlatformDIGITAL Across Africa

Digital Realty, the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions and Pembani Remgro Infrastructure Fund announced the formation of a joint venture to acquire Medallion Data Centres, Nigeria’s leading colocation and interconnection provider. Medallion operates two data centers, one in Lagos, the most populous...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Mail

Now China launches possible 'satellite-crushing weapon' as President Xi calls on military to 'break new ground' in arms development following hypersonic nuke test

China has launched a new craft into space that the US warns could be a satellite-crushing weapon. Beijing blasted the Shijian 21 satellite into orbit on Sunday aboard a Long March rocket, saying the mission will test 'technologies to... neutralise space debris'. But Washington says the same technology can be...
POLITICS
Fox News

Can the US defend against Chinese missile attack?

The revelation that China has advanced in developing hypersonic weapons has renewed calls for the U.S. military to invest both in hypersonic weapons as well as the capability to combat such weapons. The test of a Chinese hypersonic missile in August appeared to catch U.S. military officials by surprise, with...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Florida's surgeon general tells Tucker Carlson the evidence for mask mandates in schools is 'very weak' as Covid-19 cases see a steep decline despite Gov Ron DeSantis's ongoing refusal of stricter regulations

Florida's surgeon general appeared on a Tucker Carlson segment Wednesday night to discuss why the state doesn't have a mask mandate for schoolchildren as Covid-19 cases see a steep decline despite Gov Ron DeSantis continuing to refuse stricter lockdowns and regulations. Dr Joseph Ladapo told the Fox News host that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Biden is replicating Afghan disaster in Somalia

"If the United States negotiates with the Taliban, is it also talking to al Shabab?" That question, asked by a faculty member after I gave a guest lecture at Somaliland’s University of Hargeisa, caught me by surprise. The Trump administration’s naive approach toward the Taliban aside, it was hard to imagine that the U.S. would do anything to empower a group like al Shabab. After all, al Shabab is an al Qaeda affiliate responsible for gunning down shoppers at Nairobi’s Westgate Mall, singling out and gunning down Christian students at Kenya’s Garissa University, and targeting civilians and government officials alike with car bombs across Somalia. Indeed, the very reason why the U.S. spent tens of millions of dollars training Somali forces was to give them the ability to counter al Shabab.
WORLD
Axios

How unheeded warnings about China are now hurting Chinese Canadians

For years Canadian officials prioritized trade with China and ignored warnings from Chinese Canadians that the Chinese government presented a serious political and moral challenge, a Canadian journalist argues in a new book. Why it matters: An earlier response by democratic governments could have relieved the pressure on Chinese diaspora...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy