What qualifications do you bring to this position and what made you decide to run?. I decided to run because as a parent of children that attended Rome City Schools, I know how important it is to be included in the decisions being made that impact all our children’s future. As for my qualifications, I hold a bachelor’s degree in Business. In my current position as a sales engagement manager, my skills are transferable to those needed by the board, specifically the ability to foster teamwork, collaborate and communicate effectively, as well as the ability to pivot based on unique and shifting needs. With these skills, I’m certain I can become a contributor very quickly.
In returning to a fully-occupied Dartmouth, sophomores point out what they feel campus culture is currently missing: more communication, more empathy and infrastructure for mental health. After a tumultuous 18 months, Dartmouth returned to near normalcy in September. In-person classes resumed, dining halls opened to full capacity and campus began...
Dartmouth’s administrators take home bloated salaries; perhaps, they could deign to spend some pocket change on actually fixing the College’s problems. Dartmouth is short on cash, or so it seems. Last year, the College cut the budget of its study abroad programs by 45% and permanently shuttered two of its five libraries. This year, the College is struggling with “labor shortages,” which they refuse to resolve by offering higher wages. The labor shortage is so bad, the College argues, that the students should excuse food lines that stretch down the block and Living Learning Communities where the students live with mice, exposed wires, no shower heads and a floor so tilted that items roll across the room.
It’s a weird time at Dartmouth: Fall foliage is post-peak, the usual sunny blue sky has been masked by grey clouds and we’re at the lull before the second round of midterms. At night, the humid air creates a murky haze over the lampposts that light the Green, replicating an eerie horror-movie scene. This weekend is also Halloween, which perhaps contributes to the unsettling nature of this week.
The lift, which occurred on Monday, was hailed by many freshmen as an opportunity to fully integrate into campus culture. The six-week-long “frat ban” for the Class of 2025 was lifted this past Monday. A Greek Leadership Council policy, the ban prohibits first-year students from entering Greek houses with the exception of pre-approved dry events.
Dartmouth’s mental health partnership with the JED Foundation is an utter waste of time, money and energy. Most current Dartmouth students remember the hell this campus went through last year: Dealt a bounty of pandemic-related stressors, students’ mental health suffered tremendously over the course of last year, and three first-year students — Beau DuBray ’24, Connor Tiffany ’24 and Elizabeth Reimer ’24 — died by suicide within a matter of six months. In response to these deaths and years of complaints from students about Dartmouth’s mental health infrastructure, the College announced a four-year partnership with the JED Foundation, a national nonprofit that promotes emotional health on college campuses. The partnership began last week when the “Healthy Minds” survey was fielded to students. Over the next two years, that survey and other findings will be used to implement interventions on campus before the survey is readministered in the 2024-25 academic year. Some community members see this partnership in a positive light; one student referred to it as “a step in the ‘right direction’” in a recent article.
Comments / 0