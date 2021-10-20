CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GAK and PRKCD are positive regulators of PRKN-independent mitophagy

By Michael J. Munson
Cover picture for the articleThe mechanisms involved in programmed or damage-induced removal of mitochondria by mitophagy remains elusive. Here, we have screened for regulators of PRKN-independent mitophagy using an siRNA library targeting 197 proteins containing lipid interacting domains. We identify Cyclin G-associated kinase (GAK) and Protein Kinase C Delta (PRKCD) as regulators of PRKN-independent mitophagy,...

