CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook is planning to change its name, report says

By Charles Riley, CNN Business
WISH-TV
 8 days ago

(CNN) — Facebook is planning to rebrand itself with a new name focused on the metaverse, the Verge reported on Tuesday, as the tech giant comes under fire from regulators around the world over its business practices. The company plans to announce the new name next week, the Verge...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amazon scam explained: Why people are receiving parcels they haven’t ordered

A scam that has caused hundreds of thousands of households to receive Amazon packages they have never ordered has been identified by the consumer group, Which?A survey of 1,839 UK adults between 13 and 17 August found that four per cent of respondents had received a mystery package containing a free item they had not purchased and with no return address.It means the phenomenon, known as “brushing”, is likely to have affected some 1.1m people across Britain.Which? followed up its findings by speaking to three recipients of unwanted parcels in Swindon, Salisbury and Somerset, all of whom had taken delivery...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
fox10phoenix.com

FTC warns of Google Voice verification scam

LOS ANGELES - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is warning consumers of a trick used by scammers who attempt to conceal their identity and steal sensitive information by using a technique known as the Google Voice verification scam. It involves scammers targeting people who post items for sale on websites...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Name Change#Social Media Platforms#Cnn#Verge#Alphabet
Footwear News

Patagonia CEO Slams Facebook, Calls on Other Businesses to Boycott Advertisements To Stop Misinformation

Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert took the the company’s Twitter account this afternoon to encourage businesses to join the outdoor retailer in removing advertisements from Facebook as well as its subsidiary Instagram. The viral thread, which has over 57,000 likes collectively, explains Patagonia’s decision to stop all paid advertising on Facebook platforms in June 2020. According to the thread, Patagonia made this decision to protest the spread of “hate speech and misinformation about climate change and our democracy” on the platform. The tweet came shortly after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the company’s new name, Meta, and amid a reckoning for the platform....
BUSINESS
The Independent

Frustrated worker’s email to Jeff Bezos may change way Amazon pays everyone

A new mother working for Amazon was so frustrated at being underpaid by the company, she emailed founder Jeff Bezos to complain, triggering an internal investigation.Her actions revealed that Amazon was systematically underpaying workers who were on leave and that there were major problems with the company’s payroll and human resources systems.The New York Times reports that Tara Jones, who works at an Amazon warehouse in Oklahoma, emailed Mr Bezos in 2020 after discovering she was being underpaid by $90 out of the $540 a month she was owed.Having recently given birth, Ms Jones emailed the company’s founder, and...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Nissan
The Independent

Facebook Inc.: A look at other corporate rebranding efforts

Facebook Inc. announced Thursday that it is changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc., joining a long list of companies that have tried to rebrand themselves over the years.The move comes as the company deals with the fallout from the Facebook Papers, a leaked document trove that has revealed the ways Facebook ignored internal reports and warnings of the harms its social network created or magnified across the world.The name of the Facebook app itself won't change, but CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the broader company will focus on the “metaverse,” a virtual computer-generated space where people can interact. It...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan says her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their father - and admits she thought her husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan has revealed how her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their tech-whizz father. The American philanthropist and a former paediatrician, 36, also admitted that she thought her Facebook-founder husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard 18 years ago.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy