Science

Discovery and characterization of high-affinity, potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies via single B cell screening

By John S. Schardt
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonoclonal antibodies that target SARS-CoV-2 with high affinity are valuable for a wide range of biomedical applications involving novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) diagnosis, treatment, and prophylactic intervention. Strategies for the rapid and reliable isolation of these antibodies, especially potent neutralizing antibodies, are critical toward improved COVID-19 response and informed future response...

Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a crucial factor in COVID-19 transmission

In a recent study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, researchers found fine aerosols emitted during talking and singing may play a crucial role in COVID-19 transmission. They found that fine aerosols (less than 5 micrometers, or μm) generated from these two types of activities contain more viral particles than coarse...
SCIENCE
The Heartland Institute

Main Study Used by FDA to Approve Covid-19 Vaccine Found No Significant Effect on the Risk of Death

Buried 23 pages into the FDA’s approval summary for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is data that cuts to the core of the vaccination debate. Presented in a place and manner where it has been almost completely overlooked until now, the data reveals the number of deaths among people who received the C-19 vaccine and people who received a placebo in Pfizer’s largest clinical trial.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmaceuticalintelligence.com

Comparative Study: Four SARS-CoV-2 vaccines induce quantitatively different antibody responses against SARS-CoV-2 variants

Comparative Study: Four SARS-CoV-2 vaccines induce quantitatively different antibody responses against SARS-CoV-2 variants. Marit J. van Gils, A. H. Ayesha Lavell, Karlijn van der Straten, Brent Appelman, Ilja Bontjer, Meliawati Poniman, Judith A. Burger, Melissa Oomen, Joey H. Bouhuijs, Lonneke A. van Vught, Marleen A. Slim, Michiel Schinkel, Elke Wynberg, Hugo D.G. van Willigen, Marloes Grobben, Khadija Tejjani, Jonne Snitselaar, Tom G. Caniels, Amsterdam UMC COVID-19 S3/HCW study group, Alexander P. J. Vlaar, Maria Prins, Menno D. de Jong, Godelieve J. de Bree, Jonne J. Sikkens, Marije K. Bomers, Rogier W. Sanders doi: https://doi.org/10.1101/2021.09.27.21264163.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Carbon nanotube-based sensor can detect SARS-CoV-2 proteins

(Nanowerk News) Using specialized carbon nanotubes, MIT engineers have designed a novel sensor that can detect SARS-CoV-2 without any antibodies, giving a result within minutes. Their new sensor is based on technology that can quickly generate rapid and accurate diagnostics, not just for Covid-19 but for future pandemics, the researchers say.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Monitoring SARS-CoV-2 using wastewater-based epidemiology

Alternative viral detection methods have been critical in the fight against COVID-19, helping to reduce the burden on our healthcare system. In a new study published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology, University of California, Irvine researchers demonstrate the efficiency of wastewater-based epidemiology (WBE) to monitor the presence and genetic diversity of SARS-CoV-2 among other viruses in Southern California.
Yale Daily News

Yale study finds most SARS-CoV-2 variants neutralized by mRNA vaccines

Yale scientists published a novel study demonstrating that messenger RNA vaccines, such as Pfizer’s and Moderna’s, cultivate a vigorous immune response to most variants of SARS-CoV-2. A Yale research team led by Akiko Iwasaki, professor of epidemiology and immunobiology at the Yale School of Medicine, and Nathan Grubaugh, associate professor...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

T cells step up after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination with B cell depletion

Detailed immunological analysis in a new study provides insight into the mechanisms of immune responses after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in people who are receiving B cell-depleting therapy for multiple sclerosis. The findings have implications for clinical practice, but more questions about SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and immunosuppression remain. Refers to Apostolidis, S. A....
CANCER
MedicalXpress

A drug cocktail stops SARS-CoV-2 infection of stem cells

The COVID-19 vaccine is just one example of the rapid and global effort to stopping the pandemic. Drugs too are being developed. A new study by CiRA researchers shows that the combination of two drugs halts the infection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, in iPS cells. The influence...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 variant A.30 is heavily mutated and evades vaccine-induced antibodies with high efficiency

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by SARS-CoV-2, continues to rage in many countries, straining health systems and economies. Vaccines protect against severe disease and death and are considered central to ending the pandemic. COVID-19 vaccines (and SARS-CoV-2 infection) elicit antibodies that are directedÂ against the viral spike (S) protein and neutralize the virus. However, the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants with S protein mutations that confer resistance to neutralization might compromise vaccine efficacy [1]. Furthermore, emerging viral variants with enhanced transmissibility, likely due to altered virus-host cell interactions, might rapidly spread globally. Therefore, it is important to investigate whether emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants exhibit altered host cell interactions and resistance against antibody-mediated neutralization.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers uncover how SARS-CoV-2 escapes a cell's antiviral defenses

A UBC-led research team has uncovered how the virus responsible for causing COVID-19 escapes destruction in infected cells, allowing SARS-CoV-2 to persist and continue spreading in the human body. The finding explains the cellular coup d'état staged by the novel coronavirus, and how it disrupts normal cell defenses to hijack...
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Expression pattern and function of SARS-CoV-2 receptor ACE2

In a new publication from Biosafety and Health; DOI https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bsheal.2021.08.003, Ruiting Li and Chengfeng Qin from Beijing Institute of Microbiology and Epidemiology, Beijing, China discuss the expression pattern and function of the SARS-CoV-2 receptor ACE2. Since the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 in late 2019, scientific research has been intensively focused on...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

ISG15 secretion exacerbates inflammation in SARS-CoV-2 infection

Conjugation of the ubiquitin-like protein ISG15 to targets (ISGylation) benefits antiviral defense. However, SARS-CoV-2 induces human macrophages to preferentially secrete ISG15 via its papain-like protease, and extracellular non-conjugated ISG15 acts as a cytokine to exacerbate SARS-CoV-2-triggered inflammation. Upon recognition of viral RNAs, the RNA sensors such as RIG-I and MDA5...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The effectiveness of various gargle formulations and salt water against SARS-CoV-2

The COVID-19 is difficult to contain due to its high transmissibility rate and a long incubation period of 5 to 14Â days. Moreover, more than half of the infected patients were young and asymptomatic. Virus transmission through asymptomatic patients is a major challenge to disease containment. Due to limited treatment options, preventive measures play major role in controlling the disease spread. Gargling with antiseptic formulation may have potential role in eliminating the virus in the throat. Four commercially available mouthwash/gargle formulations were tested for virucidal activity against SARS-CoV-2 in both clean (0.3Â g/l BSA) and dirty (0.3Â g/l BSA"‰+"‰3Â mL/L human erythrocytes) conditions at time points 30 and 60Â s. The virus was isolated and propagated in Vero E6 cells. The cytotoxicity of the products to the Vero E6 was evaluated by kill time assay based on the European Standard EN14476:2013/FprA1:2015 protocol. Virus titres were calculated as 50% tissue culture infectious dose (TCID50/mL) using the Spearman-Karber method. A reduction in virus titer of 4 log10 corresponds to an inactivation of"‰â‰¥"‰99.99%. Formulations with cetylperidinium chloride, chlorhexidine and hexitidine achieved"‰>"‰4 log10 reduction in viral titres when exposed within 30Â s under both clean and dirty conditions. Thymol formulations achieved only 0.5 log10 reduction in viral titres. In addition, salt water was not proven effective. Gargle formulations with cetylperidinium chloride, chlorhexidine and hexetidine have great potential in reducing SAR-CoV-2 at the source of entry into the body, thus minimizing risk of transmission of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

Hybrid immunity improves B cells and antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 variants

The emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants is jeopardizing the effectiveness of current vaccines and limiting the application of monoclonal antibody-based therapy for COVID-191,2. Here we analysed at single-cell level the memory B cells of five naive and five convalescent people vaccinated with the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine to dissect the nature of the B cell and antibody response. Almost six-thousands cells were sorted, over three-thousand of them produced monoclonal antibodies against the spike protein and more than four hundred neutralized the original Wuhan SARS-CoV-2 virus. The B.1.351 (Beta) and B.1.1.248 (Gamma) variants showed to escape almost seventy per cent of these antibodies while a much smaller portion was impacted by the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) and B.1.617.2 (Delta) variants. The overall loss of neutralization was always significantly higher in the antibodies from naive people. In part this was due to the IGHV2-5;IGHJ4-1 germline, which was found only in convalescent people and generated potent and broadly neutralizing antibodies. Our data suggest that people that are seropositive following infection or primary vaccination will produce antibodies with increased potency and breadth and will be able to better control SARS-CoV-2 emerging variants.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Children primed and ready for SARS-CoV-2

Single-cell sequencing of nasal swab samples from people uninfected or infected with SARS-CoV-2 shows that children have a primed innate immune response, which may protect them from severe disease. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), a disease caused by infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), can have devastating outcomes, particularly...
KIDS
Medical News Today

SARS-CoV-2 infection: What is the role of genes?

A recent review summarizes current evidence about the role of genetic factors in a person’s response to SARS-CoV-2 infection. People with certain gene variants, especially those that code for proteins involved in the immune response to SARS-CoV-2, may be more susceptible to severe COVID-19. Variants of human genes that encode...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 promotes RIPK1 activation to facilitate viral propagation

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is the ongoing global pandemic that poses substantial challenges to public health worldwide. A subset of COVID-19 patients experience systemic inflammatory response, known as cytokine storm, which may lead to death. Receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) is an important mediator of inflammation and cell death. Here, we examined the interaction of RIPK1-mediated innate immunity with SARS-CoV-2 infection. We found evidence of RIPK1 activation in human COVID-19 lung pathological samples, and cultured human lung organoids and ACE2 transgenic mice infected by SARS-CoV-2. Inhibition of RIPK1 using multiple small-molecule inhibitors reduced the viral load of SARS-CoV-2 in human lung organoids. Furthermore, therapeutic dosing of the RIPK1 inhibitor Nec-1s reduced mortality and lung viral load, and blocked the CNS manifestation of SARS-CoV-2 in ACE2 transgenic mice. Mechanistically, we found that the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase of SARS-CoV-2, NSP12, a highly conserved central component of coronaviral replication and transcription machinery, promoted the activation of RIPK1. Furthermore, NSP12 323L variant, encoded by the SARS-CoV-2 C14408T variant first detected in Lombardy, Italy, that carries a Pro323Leu amino acid substitution in NSP12, showed increased ability to activate RIPK1. Inhibition of RIPK1 downregulated the transcriptional induction of proinflammatory cytokines and host factors including ACE2 and EGFR that promote viral entry into cells. Our results suggest that SARS-CoV-2 may have an unexpected and unusual ability to hijack the RIPK1-mediated host defense response to promote its own propagation and that inhibition of RIPK1 may provide a therapeutic option for the treatment of COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quantifying previous SARS-CoV-2 infection through mixture modelling of antibody levels

As countries decide on vaccination strategies and how to ease movement restrictions, estimating the proportion of the population previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 is important for predicting the future burden of COVID-19. This proportion is usually estimated from serosurvey data in two steps: first the proportion above a threshold antibody level is calculated, then the crude estimate is adjusted using external estimates of sensitivity and specificity. A drawback of this approach is that the PCR-confirmed cases used to estimate the sensitivity of the threshold may not be representative of cases in the wider population-e.g., they may be more recently infected and more severely symptomatic. Mixture modelling offers an alternative approach that does not require external data from PCR-confirmed cases. Here we illustrate the bias in the standard threshold-based approach by comparing both approaches using data from several Kenyan serosurveys. We show that the mixture model analysis produces estimates of previous infection that are often substantially higher than the standard threshold analysis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Isolation of a panel of ultra-potent human antibodies neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 and viral variants of concern

In the absence of virus-targeting small-molecule drugs approved for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19, broadening the repertoire of potent SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing antibodies represents an important area of research in response to the ongoing pandemic. Systematic analysis of such antibodies and their combinations can be particularly instrumental for identification of candidates that may prove resistant to the emerging viral escape variants. Here, we isolated a panel of 23 RBD-specific human monoclonal antibodies from the B cells of convalescent patients. A surprisingly large proportion of such antibodies displayed potent virus-neutralizing activity both in vitro and in vivo. Four of the isolated nAbs can be categorized as ultrapotent with an apparent IC100 below 16"‰ng/mL. We show that individual nAbs as well as dual combinations thereof retain activity against currently circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (such as B.1.1.7, B.1.351, B.1.617, and C.37), as well as against other viral variants. When used as a prophylactics or therapeutics, these nAbs could potently suppress viral replication and prevent lung pathology in SARS-CoV-2-infected hamsters. Our data contribute to the rational development of oligoclonal therapeutic nAb cocktails mitigating the risk of SARS-CoV-2 escape.
SCIENCE

