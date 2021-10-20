CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Dynamic FRET-FLIM based screening of signal transduction pathways

By Rolf Harkes
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFluorescence Lifetime Imaging (FLIM) is an intrinsically quantitative method to screen for protein"“protein interactions and is frequently used to record the outcome of signal transduction events. With new highly sensitive and photon efficient FLIM instrumentation, the technique also becomes attractive to screen, with high temporal resolution, for fast changes in FÃ¶rster...

Nature.com

MCPIP1 inhibits Wnt/Î²-catenin signaling pathway activity and modulates epithelial-mesenchymal transition during clear cell renal cell carcinoma progression by targeting miRNAs

Epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) refers to the acquisition of mesenchymal properties in cells participating in tumor progression. One hallmark of EMT is the increased level of active Î²-catenin, which can trigger the transcription of Wnt-specific genes responsible for the control of cell fate. We investigated how Monocyte Chemotactic Protein-1-Induced Protein-1 (MCPIP1), a negative regulator of inflammatory processes, affects EMT in a clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) cell line, patient tumor tissues and a xenotransplant model. We showed that MCPIP1 degrades miRNAs via its RNase activity and thus protects the mRNA transcripts of negative regulators of the Wnt/Î²-catenin pathway from degradation, which in turn prevents EMT. Mechanistically, the loss of MCPIP1 RNase activity led to the upregulation of miRNA-519a-3p, miRNA-519b-3p, and miRNA-520c-3p, which inhibited the expression of Wnt pathway inhibitors (SFRP4, KREMEN1, CXXC4, CSNK1A1 and ZNFR3). Thus, the level of active nuclear Î²-catenin was increased, leading to increased levels of EMT inducers (SNAI1, SNAI2, ZEB1 and TWIST) and, consequently, decreased expression of E-cadherin, increased expression of mesenchymal markers, and acquisition of the mesenchymal phenotype. This study revealed that MCPIP1 may act as a tumor suppressor that prevents EMT by stabilizing Wnt inhibitors and decreasing the levels of active Î²-catenin and EMT inducers.
CANCER
Nature.com

Sulforaphane ameliorates non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in mice by promoting FGF21/FGFR1 signaling pathway

Most studies regarding the beneficial effect of sulforaphane (SFN) on non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) have focused on nuclear factor E2-related factor 2 (Nrf2). But the molecular mechanisms underlying the beneficial effect of SFN in the treatment of NAFLD remain controversial. Fibroblast growth factor (FGF) 21 is a member of the FGF family expressed mainly in liver but also in adipose tissue, muscle and pancreas, which functions as an endocrine factor and has been considered as a promising therapeutic candidate for the treatment of NAFLD. In the present study we investigated whether FGF21 was involved in the therapeutic effect of SFN against NAFLD. C57BL/6J mice were fed a high-fat diet (HFD) for 12 weeks to generate NAFLD and continued on the HFD for additional 6 weeks with or without SFN treatment. We showed that administration of SFN (0.56"‰g/kg) significantly ameliorated hepatic steatosis and inflammation in NAFLD mice, along with the improved glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity, through suppressing the expression of proteins responsible for hepatic lipogenesis, while enhancing proteins for hepatic lipolysis and fatty acids oxidation. SFN administration significantly increased hepatic expression of FGFR1 and fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) in NAFLD mice, along with decreased phosphorylation of p38 MAPK (the downstream of FGF21). HepG2 cells were treated in vitro with FFAs (palmitic acid and oleic acid) followed by different concentrations of SFN. We showed that the effects of SFN on FGF21 and FGFR1 protein expression were replicated in FFAs-treated HepG2 cells. Moreover, the increased FGFR1 protein occurred earlier than increased FGF21 protein. Interestingly, the rapid effect of SFN on FGFR1 protein was not regulated by the FGFR1 gene transcription. Knockdown of FGFR1 and p38 genes weakened SFN-reduced lipid deposition in FFAs-treated HepG2 cells. SFN administration in combination with rmFGF21 (1.5"‰mg/kg, i.p., every other day) for 3 weeks further suppressed hepatic steatosis in NAFLD mice. In conclusion, SFN ameliorates lipid metabolism disorders in NAFLD mice by upregulating FGF21/FGFR1 pathway. Our results verify that SFN may become a promising intervention to treat or relieve NAFLD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Deregulation of hsa_circ_0001971/miR-186 and hsa_circ_0001874/miR-296 signaling pathways promotes the proliferation of oral squamous carcinoma cells by synergistically activating SHP2/PLK1 signals

It has been demonstrated that circ_0001874 and circ_0001971 are potential biomarkers for the diagnosis of oral squamous carcinoma (OSCC). MiR-186 was reported to serve as a tumor suppressor in OSCC, and the down-regulation of miR-186 was reported to lead to higher expression of oncogenic factor SHP2 and the activation of growth promoting signaling. In this study, we aimed to explore the possible molecular role of circ_0001874 and circ_0001971 signaling in the pathogenesis of OSCC. RT-qPCR, Western blot, online bioinformatics tools and luciferase assay were utilized to study the molecular signaling pathways of circ_0001874 and circ_0001971. MTT assay and FCM assay were performed to investigate the synergistic effect of circ_0001971 and circ_0001874 on cell proliferation and apoptosis. By observing the effect of different miRNAs on the levels of circ_0001847 and circ_0001971, it was identified that circ_0001847 and circ_0001971 respectively sponged the expression of miR-296 and miR-186 via binding to these miRNAs. Also, SHP2 mRNA and PLK1 mRNA were respectively targeted by miR-186 and miR-296-5p. We also established two signaling pathways, i.e., circ_0001971/miR-186/SHP2 and circ_0001874/miR-296-5p/PLK1, and validated the synergistic effect of circ_0001971 and circ_0001874 via observing their positive effect on cell proliferation and negative effect on cell apoptosis. The expression of miR-186 and miR-296-5p was generally lower in saliva of OSCC patients compared with that in OLK patients, while the expression of miR-186 and miR-296-5p was specifically up-regulated in saliva of OSCC patients. In conclusion, the finding of this study demonstrated that the relative level of hsa_circ_0001971 and hsa_circ_0001874 were different in the saliva of OSCC patients and could be used as predictive biomarkers for the development of OSCC. Furthermore, oncogenic effects of hsa_circ_0001971 and hsa_circ_0001874 in the development of OSCC might be, at least partially, mediated by its downstream signaling pathways including hsa_circ_0001971/microRNA-186/SHP2 and hsa_circ_0001874/microRNA-297/PLK1.
CANCER
Nature.com

Anti-spike antibody response to natural SARS-CoV-2 infection in the general population

Understanding the trajectory, duration, and determinants of antibody responses after SARS-CoV-2 infection can inform subsequent protection and risk of reinfection, however large-scale representative studies are limited. Here we estimated antibody response after SARS-CoV-2 infection in the general population using representative data from 7,256 United Kingdom COVID-19 infection survey participants who had positive swab SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests from 26-April-2020 to 14-June-2021. A latent class model classified 24% of participants as 'non-responders' not developing anti-spike antibodies, who were older, had higher SARS-CoV-2 cycle threshold values during infection (i.e. lower viral burden), and less frequently reported any symptoms. Among those who seroconverted, using Bayesian linear mixed models, the estimated anti-spike IgG peak level was 7.3-fold higher than the level previously associated with 50% protection against reinfection, with higher peak levels in older participants and those of non-white ethnicity. The estimated anti-spike IgG half-life was 184 days, being longer in females and those of white ethnicity. We estimated antibody levels associated with protection against reinfection likely last 1.5-2 years on average, with levels associated with protection from severe infection present for several years. These estimates could inform planning for vaccination booster strategies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Aronia melanocarpa polysaccharide ameliorates inflammation and aging in mice by modulating the AMPK/SIRT1/NF-ÎºB signaling pathway and gut microbiota

Aronia melanocarpa is a natural medicinal plant that has a variety of biological activities, its fruit is often used for food and medicine. Aronia melanocarpa polysaccharide (AMP) is the main component of the Aronia melanocarpa fruit. This research evaluated the delay and protection of AMP obtained from Aronia melanocarpa fruit on aging mice by d-Galactose (D-Gal) induction and explored the effect of supplementing AMP on the metabolism of the intestinal flora of aging mice. The aging model was established by intraperitoneal injection of D-Gal (200Â mg/kg to 1000Â mg/kg) once per 3Â days for 12Â weeks. AMP (100 and 200Â mg/kg) was given daily by oral gavage after 6Â weeks of D-Gal-induced. The results showed that AMP treatment significantly improved the spatial learning and memory impairment of aging mice determined by the eight-arm maze test. H&E staining showed that AMP significantly reversed brain tissue pathological damage and structural disorders. AMP alleviated inflammation and oxidative stress injury in aging brain tissue by regulating the AMPK/SIRT1/NF-ÎºB and Nrf2/HO-1 signaling pathways. Particularly, AMP reduced brain cell apoptosis and neurological deficits by activating the PI3K/AKT/mTOR signaling pathway and its downstream apoptotic protein family. Importantly, 16S rDNA analysis indicated the AMP treatment significantly retarded the aging process by improving the composition of intestinal flora and abundance of beneficial bacteria. In summary, this study found that AMP delayed brain aging in mice by inhibiting inflammation and regulating intestinal microbes, which providing the possibility for the amelioration and treatment of aging and related metabolic diseases.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Extracellular calcium alters calcium-sensing receptor network integrating intracellular calcium-signaling and related key pathway

G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) are a target for over 34% of current drugs. The calcium-sensing receptor (CaSR), a family C GPCR, regulates systemic calcium (Ca2+) homeostasis that is critical for many physiological, calciotropical, and noncalciotropical outcomes in multiple organs. However, the mechanisms by which extracellular Ca2+ (Ca2+ex) and the CaSR mediate networks of intracellular Ca2+-signaling and players involved throughout the life cycle of CaSR are largely unknown. Here we report the first CaSR protein"“protein interactome with 94 novel putative and 8 previously published interactors using proteomics. Ca2+ex promotes enrichment of 66% of the identified CaSR interactors, pertaining to Ca2+ dynamics, endocytosis, degradation, trafficking, and primarily to protein processing in the endoplasmic reticulum (ER). These enhanced ER-related processes are governed by Ca2+ex-activated CaSR which directly modulates ER-Ca2+ (Ca2+ER), as monitored by a novel ER targeted Ca2+-sensor. Moreover, we validated the Ca2+ex dependent colocalizations and interactions of CaSR with ER-protein processing chaperone, 78-kDa glucose regulated protein (GRP78), and with trafficking-related protein. Live cell imaging results indicated that CaSR and vesicle-associated membrane protein-associated A (VAPA) are inter-dependent during Ca2+ex induced enhancement of near-cell membrane expression. This study significantly extends the repertoire of the CaSR interactome and reveals likely novel players and pathways of CaSR participating in Ca2+ER dynamics, agonist mediated ER-protein processing and surface expression.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Divergent abiotic spectral pathways unravel pathogen stress signals across species

Plant pathogens pose increasing threats to global food security, causing yield losses that exceed 30% in food-deficit regions. Xylella fastidiosa (Xf) represents the major transboundary plant pest and one of the world's most damaging pathogens in terms of socioeconomic impact. Spectral screening methods are critical to detect non-visual symptoms of early infection and prevent spread. However, the subtle pathogen-induced physiological alterations that are spectrally detectable are entangled with the dynamics of abiotic stresses. Here, using airborne spectroscopy and thermal scanning of areas covering more than one million trees of different species, infections and water stress levels, we reveal the existence of divergent pathogen- and host-specific spectral pathways that can disentangle biotic-induced symptoms. We demonstrate that uncoupling this biotic"“abiotic spectral dynamics diminishes the uncertainty in the Xf detection to below 6% across different hosts. Assessing these deviating pathways against another harmful vascular pathogen that produces analogous symptoms, Verticillium dahliae, the divergent routes remained pathogen- and host-specific, revealing detection accuracies exceeding 92% across pathosystems. These urgently needed hyperspectral methods advance early detection of devastating pathogens to reduce the billions in crop losses worldwide.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Lattice dynamics in CePdAl and LaPdAl

The interaction between phonons and 4f electrons, which is forming a new quantum state (quasi-bound state) beyond Born-Oppenheimer approximation, is very prominent and lattice dynamics plays here a key role. There is only a small number of compounds in which the experimental observation suggest such a scenario. One of these compounds is CePd2Al2. Here the study of phonon dispersion curves of (Ce,La)Pd2Al2 at 1.5, 7.5, 80 and 300Â K is presented. The inelastic X-ray scattering technique was used for mapping the phonon modes at X and Z points as well as inÂ Î› and Î” directions, where the symmetry analysis of phonon modes was performed. The measured spectra are compared with the theoretical calculation, showing very good agreement. The measurements were performed in several Brillouin zones allowing the reconstruction of phonon dispersion curves. The results are discussed with respect to the magneto-elastic interaction and are compared with other cerium compounds. The phonon mode symmetry A1g was found to be unaffected by the interaction, which is in contrast to previous assumptions.
PHYSICS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Novel cytoplasmic lncRNA IKBKBAS promotes lung adenocarcinoma metastasis by upregulating IKKÎ² and consequential activation of NF-ÎºB signaling pathway

NF-ÎºB signaling pathway is a critical link between inflammation and cancer. Emerging evidence suggested that long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) were involved in dysregulation of NF-ÎºB. Herein, we reported a novel lncRNA IKBKBAS that activated NF-ÎºB in lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) by upregulating IKKÎ², a key member of NF-ÎºB signaling pathway, thereby promoting the metastasis of LUAD both in vitro and in vivo. The upregulated IKBKBAS functioned as a competing endogenous RNA (ceRNA) via competing with IKKÎ² mRNA for binding miR-4741, consequently leading to upregulation and activation of IKKÎ², and ultimately activation of NF-ÎºB. The abnormally elevated IKBKBAS in LUAD was mainly resulted from the extremely decrease of miR-512-5p that targeting IKBKBAS. Furthermore, we identified a positive feedback loop between NF-ÎºB and IKBKBAS, in which NF-ÎºB activation induced by overexpression of IKBKBAS could promote the transcription of IKBKBAS by binding the ÎºB sites within IKBKBAS promoter. Our studies revealed that IKBKBAS was involved in the activation of NF-ÎºB signaling by upregulating the expression of IKKÎ², which made it serve as a potential novel target for therapies to LUAD.
HEALTH
Nature.com

TMK-based cell-surface auxin signalling activates cell-wall acidification

The phytohormone auxin controls many processes in plants, at least in part through its regulation of cell expansion1. The acid growth hypothesis has been proposed to explain auxin-stimulated cell expansion for five decades, but the mechanism that underlies auxin-induced cell-wall acidification is poorly characterized. Auxin induces the phosphorylation and activation of the plasma membrane H+-ATPase that pumps protons into the apoplast2, yet how auxin activates its phosphorylation remains unclear. Here we show that the transmembrane kinase (TMK) auxin-signalling proteins interact with plasma membrane H+-ATPases, inducing their phosphorylation, and thereby promoting cell-wall acidification and hypocotyl cell elongation in Arabidopsis. Auxin induced interactions between TMKs and H+-ATPases in the plasma membrane within seconds, as well as TMK-dependent phosphorylation of the penultimate threonine residueÂ on theÂ H+-ATPases. Our genetic, biochemical and molecular evidence demonstrates that TMKs directly phosphorylate plasma membrane H+-ATPase and are required for auxin-induced H+-ATPase activation, apoplastic acidification and cell expansion. Thus, our findings reveal a crucial connection between auxin and plasma membrane H+-ATPase activation in regulating apoplastic pH changes and cell expansion through TMK-based cell surface auxin signalling.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Selective G protein signaling driven by substance P"“neurokinin receptor dynamics

The neuropeptide substance P (SP) is important in pain and inflammation. SP activates the neurokinin-1 receptor (NK1R) to signal via Gq and Gs proteins. Neurokinin A also activates NK1R, but leads to selective Gq signaling. How two stimuli yield distinct G protein signaling at the same G protein-coupled receptor remains unclear. We determined cryogenic-electron microscopy structures of active NK1R bound to SP or the Gq-biased peptide SP6"“11. Peptide interactions deep within NK1R are critical for receptor activation. Conversely, interactions between SP and NK1R extracellular loops are required for potent Gs signaling but not Gq signaling. Molecular dynamics simulations showed that these superficial contacts restrict SP flexibility. SP6"“11, which lacks these interactions, is dynamic while bound to NK1R. Structural dynamics of NK1R agonists therefore depend on interactions with the receptor extracellular loops and regulate G protein signaling selectivity. Similar interactions between other neuropeptides and their cognate receptors may tune intracellular signaling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Diversity of cell death signaling pathways in macrophages upon infection with modified vaccinia virus Ankara (MVA)

Regulated cell death frequently occurs upon infection by intracellular pathogens, and extent and regulation is often cell-type-specific. We aimed to identify the cell death-signaling pathways triggered in macrophages by infection with modified vaccinia virus Ankara (MVA), an attenuated strain of vaccinia virus used in vaccination. While most target cells seem to be protected by antiapoptotic proteins encoded in the MVA genome, macrophages die when infected with MVA. We targeted key signaling components of specific cell death-pathways and pattern recognition-pathways using genome editing and small molecule inhibitors in an in vitro murine macrophage differentiation model. Upon infection with MVA, we observed activation of mitochondrial and death-receptor-induced apoptosis-pathways as well as the necroptosis-pathway. Inhibition of individual pathways had a little protective effect but led to compensatory death through the other pathways. In the absence of mitochondrial apoptosis, autocrine/paracrine TNF-mediated apoptosis and, in the absence of caspase-activity, necroptosis occurred. TNF-induction depended on the signaling molecule STING, and MAVS and ZBP1 contributed to MVA-induced apoptosis. The mode of cell death had a substantial impact on the cytokine response of infected cells, indicating that the immunogenicity of a virus may depend not only on its PAMPs but also on its ability to modulate individual modalities of cell death. These findings provide insights into the diversity of cell death-pathways that an infection can trigger in professional immune cells and advance our understanding of the intracellular mechanisms that govern the immune response to a virus.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Redox status of cysteines does not alter functional properties of human dUTPase but the Y54C mutation involved in monogenic diabetes decreases protein stability

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98790-3, published online 28 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author OlivÃ©r Ozohanics which was incorrectly given as OlivÃ©r Ozahonics. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Auto-qPCR; a python-based web app for automated and reproducible analysis of qPCR data

Quantifying changes in DNA and RNA levels is essential in numerous molecular biology protocols. Quantitative real time PCR (qPCR) techniques have evolved to become commonplace, however, data analysis includes many time-consuming and cumbersome steps, which can lead to mistakes and misinterpretation of data. To address these bottlenecks, we have developed an open-source Python software to automate processing of result spreadsheets from qPCR machines, employing calculations usually performed manually. Auto-qPCR is a tool that saves time when computing qPCR data, helping to ensure reproducibility of qPCR experiment analyses. Our web-based app (https://auto-q-pcr.com/) is easy to use and does not require programming knowledge or software installation. Using Auto-qPCR, we provide examples of data treatment, display and statistical analyses for four different data processing modes within one program: (1) DNA quantification to identify genomic deletion or duplication events; (2) assessment of gene expression levels using an absolute model, and relative quantification (3) with or (4) without a reference sample. Our open access Auto-qPCR software saves the time of manual data analysis and provides a more systematic workflow, minimizing the risk of errors. Our program constitutes a new tool that can be incorporated into bioinformatic and molecular biology pipelines in clinical and research labs.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Correction: SLC25A24 gene methylation and gray matter volume in females with and without conduct disorder: an exploratory epigenetic neuroimaging study

Since the publication of the article the authors have noticed mistakes in the text, figures, tables and supplementary materials. The authors apologize for these errors, which have now been corrected in the original article. Please note that these changes do not affect the results of the paper or their interpretation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evaluation of cochlear implant electrode scalar position by 3 Tesla magnet resonance imaging

The estimation of scalar electrode position is a central point of quality control during the cochlear implant procedure. Ionic radiation is a disadvantage of commonly used radiologic estimation of electrode position. Recent developments in the field of cochlear implant magnets, implant receiver magnet position, and MRI sequence usage allow the postoperative evaluation of inner ear changes after cochlear implantation. The aim of the present study was to evaluate the position of lateral wall and modiolar cochlear implant electrodes using 3Â T MRI scanning. In a prospective study, we evaluated 20 patients (10Ã— Med-El Flex 28; 5Ã— HFMS AB and 5Ã— SlimJ AB) with a 3Â T MRI and a T2 2D Drive MS sequence (voxel size: 0.3"‰Ã—"‰0.3"‰Ã—"‰0.9Â mm) for the estimation of the intracochlear position of the cochlear implant electrode. In all cases, MRI allowed a determination of the electrode position in relation to the basilar membrane. This observation made the estimation of 19 scala tympani electrode positions and a single case of electrode translocation possible. 3Â T MRI scanning allows the estimation of lateral wall and modiolar electrode intracochlear scalar positions.
GERMANY
Nature.com

Screw stripping and its prevention in the hexagonal socket of 3.5-mm titanium locking screws

There have been several reports about the difficulties in removing 3.5-mm titanium locking screws from plates due to the stripping or rounding of the hexagonal screw socket. We investigated whether stripping the locking screw sockets can be prevented by using different screwdrivers or interposing materials into the socket during removal. We overtightened 120 3.5-mm titanium locking screws (Depuy Synthes, Paoli, PA) equally into locking plates on sawbone tibia models, applying a uniform torque of 4.5 Nm, exceeding the recommended torque of 1.5 Nm. Twenty screws each were removed using a straight-handle 2.5-mm screwdriver, T-handle screwdriver, hex key wrench, and straight-handle screwdriver with a non-dominant hand. In addition, 20 screws were removed using foil from a suture packet inserted into the screw socket or using parts of a latex glove inserted into the screw socket. The incidence rates of screw stripping using the straight-handle screwdriver, T-handle screwdriver, hex key wrench, non-dominant hand, foil interposition, and latex glove interposition were 75%, 40%, 35%, 90%, 60%, and 70%, respectively. When a T-handle screwdriver or hex key wrench was used, the probability of screw stripping was 4.50 times (odds ratio"‰="‰4.50, 95% confidence interval"‰="‰1.17 to 17.37, p"‰="‰0.03) and 5.57 times (odds ratio"‰="‰5.57, 95% confidence interval"‰="‰1.42 to 21.56, p"‰="‰0.01) lower than that with the straight-handle screwdriver, respectively. Foil or latex glove interpositions did not prevent screw stripping. Thus, in the current experimental study, T-handle screwdriver or hex key wrench usage decreased the incidence rate of screw stripping during removal compared to straight-handle screwdriver use.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Deep learning-based thin-section MRI reconstruction improves tumour detection and delineation in pre- and post-treatment pituitary adenoma

Even a tiny functioning pituitary adenoma could cause symptoms; hence, accurate diagnosis and treatment are crucial for management. However, it is difficult to diagnose a small pituitary adenoma using conventional MR sequence. Deep learning-based reconstruction (DLR) using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) enables high-resolution thin-section imaging with noise reduction. In the present single-institution retrospective study of 201 patients, conducted between August 2019 and October 2020, we compared the performance of 1Â mm DLR MRI with that of 3Â mm routine MRI, using a combined imaging protocol to detect and delineate pituitary adenoma. Four readers assessed the adenomas in a pairwise fashion, and diagnostic performance and image preferences were compared between inexperienced and experienced readers. The signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) was quantitatively assessed. New detection of adenoma, achieved using 1Â mm DLR MRI, was not visualised using 3Â mm routine MRI (overall: 6.5% [13/201]). There was no significant difference depending on the experience of the readers in new detections. Readers preferred 1Â mm DLR MRI over 3Â mm routine MRI (overall superiority 56%) to delineate normal pituitary stalk and gland, with inexperienced readers more preferred 1Â mm DLR MRI than experienced readers. The SNR of 1Â mm DLR MRI was 1.25-fold higher than that of the 3Â mm routine MRI. In conclusion, the 1Â mm DLR MRI achieved higher sensitivity in the detection of pituitary adenoma and provided better delineation of normal pituitary gland than 3Â mm routine MRI.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Binding interaction of a ring-hydroxylating dioxygenase with fluoranthene in Pseudomonas aeruginosa DN1

Pseudomonas aeruginosa DN1 can efficiently utilize fluoranthene as its sole carbon source, and the initial reaction in the biodegradation process is catalyzed by a ring-hydroxylating dioxygenase (RHD). To clarify the binding interaction of RHD with fluoranthene in the strain DN1, the genes encoding alpha subunit (RS30940) and beta subunit (RS05115) of RHD were functionally characterized through multi-technique combination such as gene knockout and homology modeling as well as molecular docking analysis. The results showed that the mutants lacking the characteristic alpha subunit and/or beta subunit failed to degrade fluoranthene effectively. Based on the translated protein sequence and Ramachandran plot, 96.5% of the primary amino-acid sequences of the alpha subunit in the modeled structure of the RHD were in the permitted region, 2.3% in the allowed region, but 1.2% in the disallowed area. The catalytic mechanism mediated by key residues was proposed by the simulations of molecular docking, wherein the active site of alpha subunit constituted a triangle structure of the mononuclear iron atom and the two oxygen atoms coupled with the predicted catalytic ternary of His217-His222-Asp372 for the dihydroxylation reaction with fluoranthene. Those amino acid residues adjacent to fluoranthene were nonpolar groups, and the C7-C8 positions on the fluoranthene ring were estimated to be the best oxidation sites. The distance of C7-O and C8-O was 3.77Â Ã… and 3.04Â Ã… respectively, and both of them were parallel. The results of synchronous fluorescence and site-directed mutagenesis confirmed the roles of the predicted residues during catalysis. This binding interaction could enhance our understanding of the catalytic mechanism of RHDs and provide a solid foundation for further enzymatic modification.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structural basis for high selectivity of a rice silicon channel Lsi1

Silicon (Si), the most abundant mineral element in the earth's crust, is taken up by plant roots in the form of silicic acid through Low silicon rice 1 (Lsi1). Lsi1 belongs to the Nodulin 26-like intrinsic protein subfamily in aquaporin and shows high selectivity for silicic acid. To uncover the structural basis for this high selectivity, here we show the crystal structure of the rice Lsi1 at a resolution of 1.8"‰Ã…. The structure reveals transmembrane helical orientations different from other aquaporins, characterized by a unique, widely opened, and hydrophilic selectivity filter (SF) composed of five residues. Our structural, functional, and theoretical investigations provide a solid structural basis for the Si uptake mechanism in plants, which will contribute to secure and sustainable rice production by manipulating Lsi1 selectivity for different metalloids.
SCIENCE

