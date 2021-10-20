CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Structural and functional analysis of target recognition by the lymphocyte adaptor protein LNK

By Rhiannon Morris
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SH2B family of adaptor proteins, SH2-B, APS, and LNK are key modulators of cellular signalling pathways. Whilst SH2-B and APS have been partially structurally and biochemically characterised, to date there has been no such characterisation of LNK. Here we present two crystal structures of the LNK substrate recognition domain, the...

Nature.com

Structural and functional analysis of Hydra Actinoporin-Like Toxin 1 (HALT-1)

Actinoporins are a family of Î±-pore-forming toxins (Î±-PFTs) that have been identified in sea anemones. Recently, a freshwater Hydra Actinoporin-Like Toxin (HALT) gene family was found in Hydra magnipapillata. Unlike sea anemone actinoporins that use sphingomyelin as their main recognition target, the HALTs proteins may recognise alternative lipid molecules as their target. To unveil the structural insights into lipid preference of HALTs protein as compared to sea anemone actinoporins, we have determined the first crystal structure of actinoporin-like toxin, HALT-1 at 1.43Â Ã… resolution with an acetylated lysine residue K76. Despite the overall structure of HALT-1 sharing a high structural similarity to sea anemone actinoporins, the atomic resolution structure revealed several unique structural features of HALT-1 that may influence the lipid preference and oligomerisation interface. The HALT-1 contains a RAG motif in place of the highly conserved RGD motif found in sea anemone actinoporins. The RAG motif contributed to a sharper Î²9-Î²10 turn, which may sway its oligomerisation interface in comparison to sea anemone actinoporins. In the lipid-binding region, the HALT-1 contains a shorter Î±2 helix and a longer Î±2-Î²9 loop due to deletion and subsequently an insertion of five amino acid residues in comparison to the sea anemone actinoporins. Structure comparison and molecular docking analysis further revealed that the HALT-1 lipid-binding site may favour sphingolipids with sulfate or phosphate head group more than the sphingomyelin. The structure of HALT-1 reported here provides a new insight for a better understanding of the evolution and lipid recognition mechanism of actinoporin.
Nature.com

High-throughput functional characterization of protein phosphorylation sites in yeast

Phosphorylation is a critical post-translational modification involved in the regulation of almost all cellular processes. However, fewer than 5% of thousands of recently discovered phosphosites have been functionally annotated. In this study, we devised a chemical genetic approach to study the functional relevance of phosphosites in Saccharomyces cerevisiae. We generated 474 yeast strains with mutations in specific phosphosites that were screened for fitness in 102 conditions, along with a gene deletion library. Of these phosphosites, 42% exhibited growth phenotypes, suggesting that these are more likely functional. We inferred their function based on the similarity of their growth profiles with that of gene deletions and validated a subset by thermal proteome profiling and lipidomics. A high fraction exhibited phenotypes not seen in the corresponding gene deletion, suggestive of a gain-of-function effect. For phosphosites conserved in humans, the severity of the yeast phenotypes is indicative of their human functional relevance. This high-throughput approach allows for functionally characterizing individual phosphosites at scale.
towardsdatascience.com

3 NumPy Functions to Facilitate Data Analysis with Pandas

Pandas and Numpy are the two most popular Python libraries used for data analysis and manipulation. Pandas is equipped with a lot of practical and handy functions. Pandas also allows for using some Numpy functions which results in more functional and efficient operations with Pandas. In this article, we will go over 3 Numpy functions that are of great help when doing data analysis with Pandas.
Newswise

AI Tool Pairs Protein Pathways with Clinical Side Effects, Patient Comorbidities to Suggest Targeted Covid-19 Treatments

Newswise — The symptoms and side effects of Covid-19 are scattered across a diagnostic spectrum. Some patients are asymptomatic or experience a mild immune response, while others report significant long-term illnesses, lasting complications, or suffer fatal outcomes. Three researchers from the Georgia Institute of Technology and one from Emory University...
Nature.com

Anti-spike antibody response to natural SARS-CoV-2 infection in the general population

Understanding the trajectory, duration, and determinants of antibody responses after SARS-CoV-2 infection can inform subsequent protection and risk of reinfection, however large-scale representative studies are limited. Here we estimated antibody response after SARS-CoV-2 infection in the general population using representative data from 7,256 United Kingdom COVID-19 infection survey participants who had positive swab SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests from 26-April-2020 to 14-June-2021. A latent class model classified 24% of participants as 'non-responders' not developing anti-spike antibodies, who were older, had higher SARS-CoV-2 cycle threshold values during infection (i.e. lower viral burden), and less frequently reported any symptoms. Among those who seroconverted, using Bayesian linear mixed models, the estimated anti-spike IgG peak level was 7.3-fold higher than the level previously associated with 50% protection against reinfection, with higher peak levels in older participants and those of non-white ethnicity. The estimated anti-spike IgG half-life was 184 days, being longer in females and those of white ethnicity. We estimated antibody levels associated with protection against reinfection likely last 1.5-2 years on average, with levels associated with protection from severe infection present for several years. These estimates could inform planning for vaccination booster strategies.
Nature.com

Band structure analysis of the magneto-optical effect in bcc Fe

Magneto-optical effects are among the basic tools for characterization of magnetic materials. Although these effects are routinely calculated by the ab initio codes, there is very little knowledge about their origin in the electronic structure. Here, we analyze the magneto-optical effect in bcc Fe and show that it originates in avoided band-crossings due to the spin-orbit interaction. Therefore, only limited number of bands and k-points in the Brillouin zone contribute to the effect. Furthermore, these contributions always come in pairs with opposite sign but they do not cancel out due to different band curvatures providing different number of contributing reciprocal points. The magneto-optical transitions are classified by the dimensionality of the manifold that is formed by the hybridization of the generating bands as one- or two-dimensional, and by the position relative to the magnetization direction as parallel and perpendicular. The strongest magneto-optical signal is provided by two-dimensional parallel transitions.
pharmaceuticalintelligence.com

The Map of human proteins drawn by artificial intelligence and PROTAC (proteolysis targeting chimeras) Technology for Drug Discovery

The Map of human proteins drawn by artificial intelligence and PROTAC (proteolysis targeting chimeras) Technology for Drug Discovery. Curators: Dr. Stephen J. Williams and Aviva Lev-Ari, PhD, RN. DeepMind creates ‘transformative’ map of human proteins drawn by artificial intelligence. DeepMind plans to release hundreds of millions of protein structures for...
Nature.com

Structure of Machupo virus polymerase in complex with matrix protein Z

The Arenaviridae family includes several viruses that cause severe human hemorrhagic fevers with high mortality, with no effective countermeasures currently available. The arenavirus multi-domain L protein is involved in viral transcription and replication and represents a promising target for antiviral drugs. The arenavirus matrix protein Z is a small multi-functional protein that inhibits the activities of the L protein. Here we report the structure of Machupo virus L protein in complex with Z determined by cryo-electron microscopy. The Z protein acts as a staple and binds the L protein with 1:1 stoichiometry at the intersection between the PA-C-like region, RNA-dependent RNA polymerase and PB2-N-like region. Binding of the Z protein may lock the multiple domains of L into a fixed arrangement leading to loss of catalytic activity. These results further our understanding of the inhibitory mechanism of arenavirus replication machinery and provide a novel perspective to develop antiviral drugs.
Nature.com

Circulating fibroblast growth factor 21 links hemodynamics with kidney function in middle-aged and older adults: A mediation analysis

Altered hemodynamics are commonly observed in individuals with declining renal function; however, the pathophysiological mechanisms linking renal dysfunction and hemodynamics have not been fully elucidated. Fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21), which upregulates sympathetic nerve activity, can alter systemic hemodynamics, and its level can increase as renal function declines. This study aimed to determine the associations among circulating FGF21 levels, hemodynamics, and renal function in middle-aged and older adults. In a total of 272 middle-aged and older adults (age range: 46"“83 years), estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), hemodynamics (brachial and aortic blood pressure and aortic pulse wave velocity [PWV]), and serum FGF21 levels were measured. For mediation analysis, hemodynamic parameters were entered as outcomes. eGFR or log-transformed urinary albumin and creatinine ratio (UACR) and log-transformed serum FGF21 levels were set as the predictors and mediator, respectively. According to multivariable regression models after adjusting for potential covariates, serum FGF21 levels were significantly associated with brachial systolic blood pressure (Î²"‰="‰0.140), pulse pressure (Î²"‰="‰0.136), and aortic PWV (Î²"‰="‰0.144). Mediation analyses showed that serum FGF21 levels significantly mediated the relationship of eGFR with brachial systolic blood pressure (indirect effect [95% confidence interval]: âˆ’0.032 [âˆ’0.071, âˆ’0.002]), pulse pressure (âˆ’0.019 [âˆ’0.041, âˆ’0.001]), and aortic PWV (âˆ’0.457 [âˆ’1.053, âˆ’0.021]) and the relationship of UACR with aortic PWV (7.600 [0.011, 21.148]). These findings suggest that elevated circulating FGF21 levels partially mediate the association of elevated blood pressure and/or aortic stiffness with renal dysfunction in middle-aged and older adults.
Nature.com

Structural basis for protein glutamylation by the Legionella pseudokinase SidJ

Legionella pneumophila (LP) avoids phagocytosis by secreting nearly 300 effector proteins into the host cytosol. SidE family of effectors (SdeA, SdeB, SdeC and SidE) employ phosphoribosyl ubiquitination to target multiple host Rab GTPases and innate immune factors. To suppress the deleterious toxicity of SidE enzymes in a timely manner, LP employs a metaeffector named SidJ. Upon activation by host Calmodulin (CaM), SidJ executes an ATP-dependent glutamylation to modify the catalytic residue Glu860 in the mono-ADP-ribosyl transferase (mART) domain of SdeA. SidJ is a unique glutamylase that adopts a kinase-like fold but contains two nucleotide-binding pockets. There is a lack of consensus about the substrate recognition and catalytic mechanism of SidJ. Here, we determined the cryo-EM structure of SidJ in complex with its substrate SdeA in two different states of catalysis. Our structures reveal that both phosphodiesterase (PDE) and mART domains of SdeA make extensive contacts with SidJ. In the pre-glutamylation state structure of the SidJ-SdeA complex, adenylylated E860 of SdeA is inserted into the non-canonical (migrated) nucleotide-binding pocket of SidJ. Structure-based mutational analysis indicates that SidJ employs its migrated pocket for the glutamylation of SdeA. Finally, using mass spectrometry, we identified several transient autoAMPylation sites close to both the catalytic pockets of SidJ. Our data provide unique insights into the substrate recognition and the mechanism of protein glutamylation by the pseudokinase SidJ.
Phys.org

Exploring the dual function of the CTCF protein

The rapid scientific advancements that followed the mapping of the human genome have revealed just how staggeringly complex the world of genetics is. We now know that proteins are not just the products of genes, but that they also interact with genes, influencing and regulating the rhythm of their expression. A typical example of this are transcription factors, which begin the transcription of genes from DNA into mRNA—the first step to making a protein.
Nature.com

The structure of neurofibromin isoform 2 reveals different functional states

The autosomal dominant monogenetic disease neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) affects approximately one in 3,000 individuals and is caused by mutations in the NF1 tumour suppressor gene, leading to dysfunction in the protein neurofibromin (Nf1)1,2. As a GTPase-activating protein, a key function of Nf1 is repression of the Ras oncogene signalling cascade. We determined the human Nf1 dimer structure at an overall resolution of 3.3"‰Ã…. The cryo-electron microscopy structure reveals domain organization and structural details of the Nf1 exon 23a splicing3 isoform 2 in a closed, self-inhibited, Zn-stabilized state and an open state. In the closed conformation, HEAT/ARM core domains shield the GTPase-activating protein-related domain (GRD) so that Ras binding is sterically inhibited. In a distinctly different, open conformation of one protomer, a large-scale movement of the GRD occurs, which is necessary to access Ras, whereas Sec14-PH reorients to allow interaction with the cellular membrane4. Zn incubation of Nf1 leads to reduced Ras-GAP activity with both protomers in the self-inhibited, closed conformation stabilized by a Zn binding site between the N-HEAT/ARM domain and the GRD"“Sec14-PH linker. The transition between closed, self-inhibited states of Nf1 and open states provides guidance for targeted studies deciphering the complex molecular mechanism behind the widespread neurofibromatosis syndrome and Nf1 dysfunction in carcinogenesis.
Nature.com

Worldwide prevalence of suicidal ideation and suicide plan among people with schizophrenia: a meta-analysis and systematic review of epidemiological surveys

Schizophrenia is a severe psychiatric disorder with high premature mortality rates. This is a meta-analysis and systematic review of the prevalence of suicidal ideation (SI) and suicide plan (SP) among people with schizophrenia. PubMed, Web of Science, Embase, and PsycINFO were systematically searched from their respective inception to October 10, 2020. Data on prevalence of SI and/or SP were synthesized using the random effects model. Twenty-six studies covering 5079 people with schizophrenia were included for meta-analysis. The lifetime and point prevalence of SI were 34.5% (95% CI: 28.2âˆ’40.9%), and 29.9% (95% CI: 24.2âˆ’35.6%), respectively. The lifetime prevalence of SP was 44.3% and the point prevalence of SP ranged between 6.4 and 13%. Subgroup and meta-regression analyses revealed that source of patients, survey countries, and sample size were significantly associated with the point prevalence of SI, while male proportion and quality assessment scores were significantly associated with the lifetime and point prevalence of SI. Survey time and mean age were significantly associated with lifetime prevalence of SI. Both SI and SP are common in people living with schizophrenia, especially in males and inpatients. Routine screening and effective interventions for SI and SP should be implemented in this population.
Nature.com

Functional metagenomic analysis of quorum sensing signaling in a nitrifying community

Quorum sensing (QS) can function to shape the microbial community interactions, composition, and function. In wastewater treatment systems, acylated homoserine lactone (AHL)-based QS has been correlated with the conversion of floccular biomass into microbial granules, as well as EPS production and the nitrogen removal process. However, the role of QS in such complex communities is still not fully understood, including the QS-proficient taxa and the functional QS genes involved. To address these questions, we performed a metagenomic screen for AHL genes in an activated sludge microbial community from the Ulu Pandan wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) in Singapore followed by functional validation of luxI activity using AHL biosensors and LC"“MSMS profiling. We identified 13 luxI and 30 luxR homologs from the activated sludge metagenome. Of those genes, two represented a cognate pair of luxIR genes belonging to a Nitrospira spp. and those genes were demonstrated to be functionally active. The LuxI homolog synthesized AHLs that were consistent with the dominant AHLs in the activated sludge system. Furthermore, the LuxR homolog was shown to bind to and induce expression of the luxI promoter, suggesting this represents an autoinduction feedback system, characteristic of QS circuits. Additionally, a second, active promoter was upstream of a gene encoding a protein with a GGDEF/EAL domain, commonly associated with modulating the intracellular concentration of the secondary messenger, c-di-GMP. Thus, the metagenomic approach used here was demonstrated to effectively identify functional QS genes and suggests that Nitrospira spp. maybe QS is active in the activated sludge community.
Nature.com

Design of functionalised circular tandem repeat proteins with longer repeat topologies and enhanced subunit contact surfaces

Circular tandem repeat proteins ('cTRPs') are de novo designed protein scaffolds (in this and prior studies, based on antiparallel two-helix bundles) that contain repeated protein sequences and structural motifs and form closed circular structures. They can display significant stability and solubility, a wide range of sizes, and are useful as protein display particles for biotechnology applications. However, cTRPs also demonstrate inefficient self-assembly from smaller subunits. In this study, we describe a new generation of cTRPs, with longer repeats and increased interaction surfaces, which enhanced the self-assembly of two significantly different sizes of homotrimeric constructs. Finally, we demonstrated functionalization of these constructs with (1) a hexameric array of peptide-binding SH2 domains, and (2) a trimeric array of anti-SARS CoV-2 VHH domains. The latter proved capable of sub-nanomolar binding affinities towards the viral receptor binding domain and potent viral neutralization function.
Nature.com

Deep learning-based thin-section MRI reconstruction improves tumour detection and delineation in pre- and post-treatment pituitary adenoma

Even a tiny functioning pituitary adenoma could cause symptoms; hence, accurate diagnosis and treatment are crucial for management. However, it is difficult to diagnose a small pituitary adenoma using conventional MR sequence. Deep learning-based reconstruction (DLR) using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) enables high-resolution thin-section imaging with noise reduction. In the present single-institution retrospective study of 201 patients, conducted between August 2019 and October 2020, we compared the performance of 1Â mm DLR MRI with that of 3Â mm routine MRI, using a combined imaging protocol to detect and delineate pituitary adenoma. Four readers assessed the adenomas in a pairwise fashion, and diagnostic performance and image preferences were compared between inexperienced and experienced readers. The signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) was quantitatively assessed. New detection of adenoma, achieved using 1Â mm DLR MRI, was not visualised using 3Â mm routine MRI (overall: 6.5% [13/201]). There was no significant difference depending on the experience of the readers in new detections. Readers preferred 1Â mm DLR MRI over 3Â mm routine MRI (overall superiority 56%) to delineate normal pituitary stalk and gland, with inexperienced readers more preferred 1Â mm DLR MRI than experienced readers. The SNR of 1Â mm DLR MRI was 1.25-fold higher than that of the 3Â mm routine MRI. In conclusion, the 1Â mm DLR MRI achieved higher sensitivity in the detection of pituitary adenoma and provided better delineation of normal pituitary gland than 3Â mm routine MRI.
Nature.com

The membrane associated accessory protein is an adeno-associated viral egress factor

Adeno-associated viruses (AAV) rely on helper viruses to transition from latency to lytic infection. Some AAV serotypes are secreted in a pre-lytic manner as free or extracellular vesicle (EV)-associated particles, although mechanisms underlying such are unknown. Here, we discover that the membrane-associated accessory protein (MAAP), expressed from a frameshifted open reading frame in the AAV cap gene, is a novel viral egress factor. MAAP contains a highly conserved, cationic amphipathic domain critical for AAV secretion. Wild type or recombinant AAV with a mutated MAAP start site (MAAPÎ”) show markedly attenuated secretion and correspondingly, increased intracellular retention. Trans-complementation with MAAP restored secretion of multiple AAV/MAAPÎ” serotypes. Further, multiple processing and analytical methods corroborate that one plausible mechanism by which MAAP promotes viral egress is through AAV/EV association. In addition to characterizing a novel viral egress factor, we highlight a prospective engineering platform to modulate secretion of AAV vectors or other EV-associated cargo.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Redox status of cysteines does not alter functional properties of human dUTPase but the Y54C mutation involved in monogenic diabetes decreases protein stability

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98790-3, published online 28 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author OlivÃ©r Ozohanics which was incorrectly given as OlivÃ©r Ozahonics. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These...
Nature.com

Evaluation of cochlear implant electrode scalar position by 3 Tesla magnet resonance imaging

The estimation of scalar electrode position is a central point of quality control during the cochlear implant procedure. Ionic radiation is a disadvantage of commonly used radiologic estimation of electrode position. Recent developments in the field of cochlear implant magnets, implant receiver magnet position, and MRI sequence usage allow the postoperative evaluation of inner ear changes after cochlear implantation. The aim of the present study was to evaluate the position of lateral wall and modiolar cochlear implant electrodes using 3Â T MRI scanning. In a prospective study, we evaluated 20 patients (10Ã— Med-El Flex 28; 5Ã— HFMS AB and 5Ã— SlimJ AB) with a 3Â T MRI and a T2 2D Drive MS sequence (voxel size: 0.3"‰Ã—"‰0.3"‰Ã—"‰0.9Â mm) for the estimation of the intracochlear position of the cochlear implant electrode. In all cases, MRI allowed a determination of the electrode position in relation to the basilar membrane. This observation made the estimation of 19 scala tympani electrode positions and a single case of electrode translocation possible. 3Â T MRI scanning allows the estimation of lateral wall and modiolar electrode intracochlear scalar positions.
Nature.com

Pupil responses associated with the perception of gravitational vertical under directional optic flows

This study assessed the pupil responses in the sensory integration of various directional optic flows during the perception of gravitational vertical. A total of 30 healthy participants were enrolled with normal responses to conventional subjective visual vertical (SVV) which was determined by measuring the difference (error angles) between the luminous line adjusted by the participants and the true vertical. SVV was performed under various types of rotational (5Â°/s, 10Â°/s, and 50Â°/s) and straight (5Â°/s and 10Â°/s) optic flows presented via a head-mounted display. Error angles (Â°) of the SVV and changes in pupil diameters (mm) were measured to evaluate the changes in the visually assessed subjective verticality and related cognitive demands. Significantly larger error angles were measured under rotational optic flows than under straight flows (p"‰<"‰0.001). The error angles also significantly increased as the velocity of the rotational optic flow increased. The pupil diameter increased after starting the test, demonstrating the largest diameter during the final fine-tuning around the vertical. Significantly larger pupil changes were identified under rotational flows than in straight flows. Pupil changes were significantly correlated with error angles and the visual analog scale representing subjective difficulties during each test. These results suggest increased pupil changes for integrating more challenging visual sensory inputs in the process of gravity perception.
