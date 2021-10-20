CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ancient DNA SNP-panel data suggests stability in bluefin tuna genetic diversity despite centuries of fluctuating catches in the eastern Atlantic and Mediterranean

By Adam J. Andrews
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlantic bluefin tuna (Thunnus thynnus; BFT) abundance was depleted in the late 20thÂ and early 21st century due to overfishing. Historical catch records further indicate that the abundance of BFT in the Mediterranean has been fluctuating since at least the 16th century. Here we build upon previous work on ancient DNA...

