Snoop Dog To Celebrate Rutgers Grads

On Sept. 23, the Department of Animal Sciences at Rutgers University Graduate Program presented a webinar on “assessing muscular tension as an indicator of acute stress in horses.” The study presented was a prototype for using the approach in assessing stress in veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and the horses they are working with during an eight-week equine-assisted activities program. Ellen Rankins, a third-year Ph.D. candidate at Rutgers, gave the presentation on the use of surface electromyography units (sEMG) to record the muscular tension experienced by the horse as an indicator of stress. Surface electromyography is used in humans as an aid to diagnose neuromuscular disorders, determine the need for surgery and to evaluate muscular function and the effects of sports and rehabilitation programs.

ANIMALS ・ 9 DAYS AGO