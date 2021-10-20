CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Oil rises modestly as U.S. crude stockpiles dwindle

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, rebounding from early losses after U.S. crude stockpiles unexpectedly fell and inventories at the nation's largest storage site hit their lowest level in three years. Brent crude futures rose 10 cents, or 0.1%, to $85.18 a barrel as of 11:58...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Continue to Look at Support

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has fallen rather hard to kick off the trading session on Thursday, but as you can see, we have rallied quite drastically to recapture the $82.50 region. By doing so, we ended up forming a bit of a hammer, which of course is a bullish sign. By doing so, I do think that it is only a matter of time before we continue to go higher. After all, we are in a very strong uptrend and that has not changed, despite the fact that we have pulled back over the last couple of days.
TRAFFIC
Huntsville Item

Gas prices continue to rise as crude oil prices jump

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.05 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is three cents more than from this day last week and is $1.21 more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the...
WALKER COUNTY, TX
KELOLAND TV

Why the price of gas is rising

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The average price of gas in South Dakota as of Tuesday is $3.29/gallon, according to AAA. This price has climbed one cent since Monday and is forecasted to continue rising. According to Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA South Dakota, the current rise in price is...
TRAFFIC
AFP

ExxonMobil Q3 profits rebound to $6.8 bn on higher oil prices

ExxonMobil's profits rebounded in the third quarter on strengthening oil and natural gas prices as the petroleum giant announced a new share repurchase program, according to results released Friday. The US oil company reported profits of $6.8 billion, compared with a loss of $680 million over the same period last year amid weak demand during a more severe wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Revenues jumped about 60 percent to $73.8 billion. The results illustrated the oil industry's profoundly improved outlook compared with the darkest days of Covid-19, when US oil futures briefly dove into negative territory.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes data show a slight weekly uptick in U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by one to 444 this week. The weekly climb followed a modest fall of two rigs last week. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by two to stand at 544, according to Baker Hughes. December West Texas Intermediate crude was trading modestly higher, up 28 cents, or 0.3%, at $83.09 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Crude Oil#Oil Stocks#Reuters#Streetinsider Premium#Wti#Eia S#Price Futures Group#Chinese
MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures fall sharply for the session; U.S. oil prices post first weekly loss in 10 weeks

Natural-gas futures suffered a sharp drop on Friday for a second straight session, turning lower for the week, but ending October with a loss. U.S. oil futures, meanwhile, ended higher on Friday, but posted their first weekly loss in 10 weeks - ending the streak of nine consecutive weekly gains, the longest ever based on data going back to 1983, according to Dow Jones Market Data. WTI oil has been "in overbought territory for most of October as the market has been enjoying strong gains given OPEC+'s ongoing commitment to slowly bringing new production online, while global demand metrics have...
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Oil hits two-week low on Iran talks resuming, U.S. crude build

Oil prices fell about 1% to their lowest in two weeks on Thursday after Iran said talks with world powers on its nuclear programme would resume by the end of November and on rising U.S. crude inventories. Brent crude settled 26 cents, or 0.31%, lower at $84.32 per barrel, having...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures drop by nearly 7%; U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher

Natural-gas futures suffered a drop of almost 7% on Thursday, with prices pressured by recent reports Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Gazprom to send more natural gas to Europe next month. Oil futures, meanwhile, finished with a modest gain, a day after losing more than 2% on news that Iran may soon renew talks with world powers on a nuclear deal. December natural gas fell 42 cents, or 6.7%, to settle at $5.782 per million British thermal units. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose 15 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
Financial World

Oil prices extend losing streak to 3rd day as US stockpiles rise sharply

On Thursday, both US and UK crude oil futures’ prices pummel more than 0.8 per cent in early European trading after shrugging off more than 2.0 per cent a day earlier, as US EIA (Energy Information Agency) said in a statement that US crude inventories rose more-than-anticipated last week with stocks at Cushing witnessing a wobbling trickle to their lowest since October 2018.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Oil Production
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
investing.com

Crude Oil Lower; Iran Talks and Hefty U.S. Stocks Weigh

Investing.com -- Oil prices weakened Thursday, falling for the second consecutive day after Iran indicated that talks would start shortly over its nuclear program, while U.S. crude stocks rose more than expected. By 9:30 AM ET (1330 GMT), U.S. crude futures were down 0.7% at $82.06 a barrel, hitting a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies, but stocks at a key delivery hub decline

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 22. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expected a 100,000-barrel decline, but the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 2.3 million-barrel climb, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 2 million barrels for gasoline and 400,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 2.7 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub fell by 3.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices continued to trade lower after the EIA data. December West Texas Intermediate crude contract fell 83 cents, or 1%, at $83.82 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, little changed from $83.81 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures fall by more than 2%; natural-gas futures end at more than 3-week high

Oil futures settled with a loss of more than 2% on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a 4.3 million-barrel weekly climb in U.S. crude inventories and amid news that Iran may soon renew talks with world powers on a nuclear deal. Iran's chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri, said Wednesday that Iran will return to nuclear discussions before the end of November, according to The Wall Street Journal. "If this leads to the eventual withdrawal of U.S. sanctions, Iranian oil exports will rise, ending the threat of a supply shortage that has been partly the reason behind the big oil rally," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, in a market update. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell $1.99, or nearly 2.4%, to settle at $82.66 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, rallied, getting a boost from some forecasts for colder weather as the November contracts expired. November natural gas rose 32 cents, or 5.4%, to settle at $6.202 per million British thermal units, the highest in just over three weeks. The new front month December contract added 20 cents, or almost 3.3%, to $6.198 per million Btus.
TRAFFIC
jwnenergy.com

Oil declines after industry report shows rising U.S. inventories

Oil’s bumper rally cooled after an increase in U.S. crude inventories and as industrial commodities retreated. Brent for December settlement fell 1.4 per cent to $85.21/bbl at 10:29 a.m. in London. WTI for December delivery dipped 1.7 per cent to $83.19/bbl. The American Petroleum Institute reported crude stockpiles rose 2.32...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

U.S. stockpiles increase as oil prices slide

U.S. crude inventories increased by 4.3 million barrels last week as oil prices fell Wednesday morning, trading at $83.91 at 9:30 a.m. Central. The nation’s commercial crude inventories increased to 430.8 million barrels during the week ended October 22 from about 426.5 million barrels the previous week, the Energy Department said Wednesday. With the inventory increase, the country has about 6 percent less crude on hand than the five-year average for this time of year, the Energy Department said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Oil drops 1% as U.S. stockpiles sap rally

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected and fuel inventories increased unexpectedly last week in the United States, the world’s largest oil consumer. Brent oil futures fell 88 cents, or 1%, to $85.52 a barrel by 1226 GMT after...
TRAFFIC
FXStreet.com

US: EIA Crude Oil Stocks rise by 4.3 million barrels, WTI trades below $84

Commercial crude oil inventories in the US increased by 4.3 million barrels in the week ending October 22, the weekly report published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed on Wednesday. This reading came in much higher than the market expectation for an inventory build of 1.9 million barrels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy