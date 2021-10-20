CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cushing, OK

Oil remains near multi-year highs as energy crunch persists

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil futures rose on Tuesday and were near multi-year highs as an energy supply crunch continued across the globe, while falling temperatures in China revived concerns over whether the world's biggest energy consumer can meet domestic heating needs. The Brent crude benchmark rose 75 cents...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Oil falls after increases in U.S. crude, fuel stockpiles

Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected and fuel inventories unexpectedly increased last week in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer. Brent oil futures fell 1.42%, or $1.28, to trade at $85.12 a barrel after closing at the highest...
TRAFFIC
KELOLAND TV

Why the price of gas is rising

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The average price of gas in South Dakota as of Tuesday is $3.29/gallon, according to AAA. This price has climbed one cent since Monday and is forecasted to continue rising. According to Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA South Dakota, the current rise in price is...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cushing, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Industry
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes data show a slight weekly uptick in U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by one to 444 this week. The weekly climb followed a modest fall of two rigs last week. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by two to stand at 544, according to Baker Hughes. December West Texas Intermediate crude was trading modestly higher, up 28 cents, or 0.3%, at $83.09 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures fall sharply for the session; U.S. oil prices post first weekly loss in 10 weeks

Natural-gas futures suffered a sharp drop on Friday for a second straight session, turning lower for the week, but ending October with a loss. U.S. oil futures, meanwhile, ended higher on Friday, but posted their first weekly loss in 10 weeks - ending the streak of nine consecutive weekly gains, the longest ever based on data going back to 1983, according to Dow Jones Market Data. WTI oil has been "in overbought territory for most of October as the market has been enjoying strong gains given OPEC+'s ongoing commitment to slowly bringing new production online, while global demand metrics have...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly climb of 87 billion cubic feet in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 87 billion cubic feet for the week ended Oct. 22. That was a bit less than the average increase of 90 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.548 trillion cubic feet, down 403 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 126 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, December natural gas traded down 25.7 cents, or 4.1%, at $5.941 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.884 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Heating Oil#Oil Stocks#Reuters#Streetinsider Premium#Stephanie Kelly New York#Wti#Rystad Energy#Chinese
MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures drop by nearly 7%; U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher

Natural-gas futures suffered a drop of almost 7% on Thursday, with prices pressured by recent reports Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Gazprom to send more natural gas to Europe next month. Oil futures, meanwhile, finished with a modest gain, a day after losing more than 2% on news that Iran may soon renew talks with world powers on a nuclear deal. December natural gas fell 42 cents, or 6.7%, to settle at $5.782 per million British thermal units. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose 15 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies, but stocks at a key delivery hub decline

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 22. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expected a 100,000-barrel decline, but the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 2.3 million-barrel climb, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 2 million barrels for gasoline and 400,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 2.7 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub fell by 3.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices continued to trade lower after the EIA data. December West Texas Intermediate crude contract fell 83 cents, or 1%, at $83.82 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, little changed from $83.81 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures fall by more than 2%; natural-gas futures end at more than 3-week high

Oil futures settled with a loss of more than 2% on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a 4.3 million-barrel weekly climb in U.S. crude inventories and amid news that Iran may soon renew talks with world powers on a nuclear deal. Iran's chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri, said Wednesday that Iran will return to nuclear discussions before the end of November, according to The Wall Street Journal. "If this leads to the eventual withdrawal of U.S. sanctions, Iranian oil exports will rise, ending the threat of a supply shortage that has been partly the reason behind the big oil rally," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, in a market update. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell $1.99, or nearly 2.4%, to settle at $82.66 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, rallied, getting a boost from some forecasts for colder weather as the November contracts expired. November natural gas rose 32 cents, or 5.4%, to settle at $6.202 per million British thermal units, the highest in just over three weeks. The new front month December contract added 20 cents, or almost 3.3%, to $6.198 per million Btus.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Brazil
Country
China
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Financial World

Oil rallies into fresh multi-year peak amid Goldman forecast on Brent $90 a barrel

On Monday, both US and UK crude oil futures’ prices had spiked to fresh multi-year highs with Brent zooming in its latest leg of blowout rally, as debarkations of a sharply deteriorating supply-crunch coupled with a solid fuel demand across major G20 economies, had buoyed up oil contracts’ prices, however, US crude ended the session lower after hitting an intra-session high of $85.40 a barrel, the strongest since October 1, 2014.
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Oil rises as energy supply crunch and market tightness maintain bullish course

Although prices started the day with some minor losses as a stronger dollar raised some eyebrows, the dip was short-lived and gains quickly returned when the market focused on the bigger picture, that of a super-tight market amid a global energy supply crunch. Although prices started the day with some...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Oil Near Highs As Trade Awaits Weekly U.S. Inventory Snapshot

Investing.com - Crude prices were near multi-year highs on Tuesday as market participants awaited the release of a weekly snapshot on U.S. inventories that gives an insight into demand against a global choke down on supply by the biggest oil producing countries. U.S. crude’s West Texas Intermediate benchmark settled up...
TRAFFIC
jwnenergy.com

Brent oil near three-year high with traders eyeing stockpiles

Oil traded near its highest level since 2018 amid expectations that stockpiles will continue to decline globally as OPEC+ keeps a tight rein on supply. Brent crude edged lower from its highest close in three years. Later Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute will report estimates for U.S. oil inventories, including at the key hub in Cushing, Okla.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Oil prices extend gains to multi-year highs on tight supply

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed on Monday, extending pre-weekend gains to hit multi-year highs as global supply remained tight amid solid fuel demand in the United States and elsewhere in the world as economies pick up from coronavirus pandemic-induced slumps. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 62...
TRAFFIC
FXStreet.com

WTI retreats from multi-year highs at $85.35, returns to $84.00

Crude oil futures give away gains after hitting fresh highs at $85.35. The oil rally remains intact, boosted by concerns of an oil crunch. WTI: Testing support at $83.90 previous resistance. Front-month WTI is losing steam on Monday’s US trading session after having climbed to a fresh seven-year high above...
TRAFFIC
Shore News Network

Oil hits multi-year high above $86, then pulls back

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil hit a three-year high above $86 a barrel on Thursday, driven by tight supply and a global energy crunch, although prices eased as some investors took profits on signs the rally is looking overstretched. Helping to drive the latest gain, a supply report from the U.S. Energy...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy