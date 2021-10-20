CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molecular insights into receptor binding of recent emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants

By Pengcheng Han
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs) have been emerging and some have been linked to an increase in case numbers globally. However, there is yet a lack of understanding of the molecular basis for the interactions between the human ACE2 (hACE2) receptor and these VOCs. Here we examined several VOCs including...

Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a crucial factor in COVID-19 transmission

In a recent study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, researchers found fine aerosols emitted during talking and singing may play a crucial role in COVID-19 transmission. They found that fine aerosols (less than 5 micrometers, or μm) generated from these two types of activities contain more viral particles than coarse...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 variant A.30 is heavily mutated and evades vaccine-induced antibodies with high efficiency

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by SARS-CoV-2, continues to rage in many countries, straining health systems and economies. Vaccines protect against severe disease and death and are considered central to ending the pandemic. COVID-19 vaccines (and SARS-CoV-2 infection) elicit antibodies that are directedÂ against the viral spike (S) protein and neutralize the virus. However, the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants with S protein mutations that confer resistance to neutralization might compromise vaccine efficacy [1]. Furthermore, emerging viral variants with enhanced transmissibility, likely due to altered virus-host cell interactions, might rapidly spread globally. Therefore, it is important to investigate whether emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants exhibit altered host cell interactions and resistance against antibody-mediated neutralization.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Resistance of SARS-CoV-2 variants to neutralization by convalescent plasma from early COVID-19 outbreak in Singapore

The rapid spreading of SARS-CoV-2 variants B.1.1.7 originated from the United Kingdom and B.1.351 from South Africa has contributed to the second wave of COVID-19 cases in the respective countries and also around the world. In this study, we employed advanced biochemical and virological methodologies to evaluate the impact of Spike mutations of these strains on the degree of protection afforded by humoral immune responses following natural infection of the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 strain during the early stages of the outbreak. We found that antibody-mediated neutralization activity was partially reduced for B.1.1.7 variant and significantly attenuated for the B.1.351 strain. We also found that mutations outside the receptor-binding domain (RBD) can strongly influence antibody binding and neutralization, cautioning the use of solely RBD mutations in evaluating vaccine efficacy. These findings highlight an urgent need to develop new SARS-CoV-2 vaccines that are not based exclusively on the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 Spike gene sequence.
WORLD
Nature.com

The search for people who never get COVID

An international team of researchers want to find people who are genetically resistant to SARS-CoV-2, in the hope of developing new drugs and treatments. You have full access to this article via your institution. Imagine being born naturally resistant to SARS-CoV-2, and never having to worry about contracting COVID-19 or...
CANCER
Nature.com

ISG15 secretion exacerbates inflammation in SARS-CoV-2 infection

Conjugation of the ubiquitin-like protein ISG15 to targets (ISGylation) benefits antiviral defense. However, SARS-CoV-2 induces human macrophages to preferentially secrete ISG15 via its papain-like protease, and extracellular non-conjugated ISG15 acts as a cytokine to exacerbate SARS-CoV-2-triggered inflammation. Upon recognition of viral RNAs, the RNA sensors such as RIG-I and MDA5...
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

Understanding SARS-CoV-2 antibody binding

Researchers mapped where various antibodies bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The results could help in designing more effective antibody therapies for COVID-19. The body’s defense against SARS-CoV-2 relies on antibodies against the viral spike protein. But many mutations have arisen in the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein since the virus first emerged. Such mutations could allow the virus to evade antibody-based defenses. Scientists would like to develop improved antibody therapies that the virus cannot evade through mutation. Doing so requires a detailed understanding of how various antibodies bind to the spike protein. Such an understanding could also help in predicting how new mutations may affect treatment.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The effectiveness of various gargle formulations and salt water against SARS-CoV-2

The COVID-19 is difficult to contain due to its high transmissibility rate and a long incubation period of 5 to 14Â days. Moreover, more than half of the infected patients were young and asymptomatic. Virus transmission through asymptomatic patients is a major challenge to disease containment. Due to limited treatment options, preventive measures play major role in controlling the disease spread. Gargling with antiseptic formulation may have potential role in eliminating the virus in the throat. Four commercially available mouthwash/gargle formulations were tested for virucidal activity against SARS-CoV-2 in both clean (0.3Â g/l BSA) and dirty (0.3Â g/l BSA"‰+"‰3Â mL/L human erythrocytes) conditions at time points 30 and 60Â s. The virus was isolated and propagated in Vero E6 cells. The cytotoxicity of the products to the Vero E6 was evaluated by kill time assay based on the European Standard EN14476:2013/FprA1:2015 protocol. Virus titres were calculated as 50% tissue culture infectious dose (TCID50/mL) using the Spearman-Karber method. A reduction in virus titer of 4 log10 corresponds to an inactivation of"‰â‰¥"‰99.99%. Formulations with cetylperidinium chloride, chlorhexidine and hexitidine achieved"‰>"‰4 log10 reduction in viral titres when exposed within 30Â s under both clean and dirty conditions. Thymol formulations achieved only 0.5 log10 reduction in viral titres. In addition, salt water was not proven effective. Gargle formulations with cetylperidinium chloride, chlorhexidine and hexetidine have great potential in reducing SAR-CoV-2 at the source of entry into the body, thus minimizing risk of transmission of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Data-driven analysis of amino acid change dynamics timely reveals SARS-CoV-2 variant emergence

Since its emergence in late 2019, the diffusion of SARS-CoV-2 is associated with the evolution of its viral genome. The co-occurrence of specific amino acid changes, collectively named 'virus variant', requires scrutiny (as variants may hugely impact the agent's transmission, pathogenesis, or antigenicity); variant evolution is studied using phylogenetics. Yet, never has this problem been tackled by digging into data with ad hoc analysis techniques. Here we show that the emergence of variants can in fact be traced through data-driven methods, further capitalizing on the value of large collections of SARS-CoV-2 sequences. For all countries with sufficient data, we compute weekly counts of amino acid changes, unveil time-varying clusters of changes with similar-rapidly growing-dynamics, and then follow their evolution. Our method succeeds in timely associating clusters to variants of interest/concern, provided their change composition is well characterized. This allows us to detect variants' emergence, rise, peak, and eventual decline under competitive pressure of another variant. Our early warning system, exclusively relying on deposited sequences, shows the power of big data in this context, and concurs to calling for the wide spreading of public SARS-CoV-2 genome sequencing for improved surveillance and control of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Carbon nanotube-based sensor can detect SARS-CoV-2 proteins

(Nanowerk News) Using specialized carbon nanotubes, MIT engineers have designed a novel sensor that can detect SARS-CoV-2 without any antibodies, giving a result within minutes. Their new sensor is based on technology that can quickly generate rapid and accurate diagnostics, not just for Covid-19 but for future pandemics, the researchers say.
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

Hybrid immunity improves B cells and antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 variants

The emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants is jeopardizing the effectiveness of current vaccines and limiting the application of monoclonal antibody-based therapy for COVID-191,2. Here we analysed at single-cell level the memory B cells of five naive and five convalescent people vaccinated with the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine to dissect the nature of the B cell and antibody response. Almost six-thousands cells were sorted, over three-thousand of them produced monoclonal antibodies against the spike protein and more than four hundred neutralized the original Wuhan SARS-CoV-2 virus. The B.1.351 (Beta) and B.1.1.248 (Gamma) variants showed to escape almost seventy per cent of these antibodies while a much smaller portion was impacted by the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) and B.1.617.2 (Delta) variants. The overall loss of neutralization was always significantly higher in the antibodies from naive people. In part this was due to the IGHV2-5;IGHJ4-1 germline, which was found only in convalescent people and generated potent and broadly neutralizing antibodies. Our data suggest that people that are seropositive following infection or primary vaccination will produce antibodies with increased potency and breadth and will be able to better control SARS-CoV-2 emerging variants.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Anti-spike antibody response to natural SARS-CoV-2 infection in the general population

Understanding the trajectory, duration, and determinants of antibody responses after SARS-CoV-2 infection can inform subsequent protection and risk of reinfection, however large-scale representative studies are limited. Here we estimated antibody response after SARS-CoV-2 infection in the general population using representative data from 7,256 United Kingdom COVID-19 infection survey participants who had positive swab SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests from 26-April-2020 to 14-June-2021. A latent class model classified 24% of participants as 'non-responders' not developing anti-spike antibodies, who were older, had higher SARS-CoV-2 cycle threshold values during infection (i.e. lower viral burden), and less frequently reported any symptoms. Among those who seroconverted, using Bayesian linear mixed models, the estimated anti-spike IgG peak level was 7.3-fold higher than the level previously associated with 50% protection against reinfection, with higher peak levels in older participants and those of non-white ethnicity. The estimated anti-spike IgG half-life was 184 days, being longer in females and those of white ethnicity. We estimated antibody levels associated with protection against reinfection likely last 1.5-2 years on average, with levels associated with protection from severe infection present for several years. These estimates could inform planning for vaccination booster strategies.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Monitoring SARS-CoV-2 using wastewater-based epidemiology

Alternative viral detection methods have been critical in the fight against COVID-19, helping to reduce the burden on our healthcare system. In a new study published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology, University of California, Irvine researchers demonstrate the efficiency of wastewater-based epidemiology (WBE) to monitor the presence and genetic diversity of SARS-CoV-2 among other viruses in Southern California.
Nature.com

Cryptic transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and the first COVID-19 wave

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Considerable uncertainty surrounds the timeline of introductions and onsets...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study identifies Sars-CoV-2 variant with a deletion in its genome

Automated gene analyses of SARS-CoV-2 samples consistently miss gene segments in the virus genome that have undergone deletion due to mutations. This is revealed in a new study by researchers at Bielefeld University's Center for Biotechnology (CeBiTec) and the Evangelical Hospital Bethel (EvKB), one of the supporting hospitals of Medical School OWL. The research team was able to show that a large part of the ORF8 gene segment was missing in the samples it analyzed. This gene region is thought to contribute to delaying defensive reactions in the human body. If it is missing, there is a chance that the virus will become less pathogenic, meaning that it will cause less serious disease. The research team has published its findings in the journal Viruses.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The immunology of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection: what are the key questions?

An important challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic has been to understand asymptomatic disease and the extent to which this may be a source of transmission. As asymptomatic disease is by definition hard to screen for, there is a lack of clarity about this aspect of the COVID-19 spectrum. Studies have considered whether the prevalence of asymptomatic disease is determined by differences in age, demographics, viral load, duration of shedding, and magnitude or durability of immunity. It is clear that adaptive immunity is strongly activated during asymptomatic infection, but some features of the T cell and antibody response may differ from those in symptomatic disease. Areas that need greater clarity include the extent to which asymptomatic disease leads to persistent symptoms (long COVID), and the quality, quantity and durability of immune priming required to confer subsequent protection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Isolation of a panel of ultra-potent human antibodies neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 and viral variants of concern

In the absence of virus-targeting small-molecule drugs approved for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19, broadening the repertoire of potent SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing antibodies represents an important area of research in response to the ongoing pandemic. Systematic analysis of such antibodies and their combinations can be particularly instrumental for identification of candidates that may prove resistant to the emerging viral escape variants. Here, we isolated a panel of 23 RBD-specific human monoclonal antibodies from the B cells of convalescent patients. A surprisingly large proportion of such antibodies displayed potent virus-neutralizing activity both in vitro and in vivo. Four of the isolated nAbs can be categorized as ultrapotent with an apparent IC100 below 16"‰ng/mL. We show that individual nAbs as well as dual combinations thereof retain activity against currently circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (such as B.1.1.7, B.1.351, B.1.617, and C.37), as well as against other viral variants. When used as a prophylactics or therapeutics, these nAbs could potently suppress viral replication and prevent lung pathology in SARS-CoV-2-infected hamsters. Our data contribute to the rational development of oligoclonal therapeutic nAb cocktails mitigating the risk of SARS-CoV-2 escape.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 promotes RIPK1 activation to facilitate viral propagation

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is the ongoing global pandemic that poses substantial challenges to public health worldwide. A subset of COVID-19 patients experience systemic inflammatory response, known as cytokine storm, which may lead to death. Receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) is an important mediator of inflammation and cell death. Here, we examined the interaction of RIPK1-mediated innate immunity with SARS-CoV-2 infection. We found evidence of RIPK1 activation in human COVID-19 lung pathological samples, and cultured human lung organoids and ACE2 transgenic mice infected by SARS-CoV-2. Inhibition of RIPK1 using multiple small-molecule inhibitors reduced the viral load of SARS-CoV-2 in human lung organoids. Furthermore, therapeutic dosing of the RIPK1 inhibitor Nec-1s reduced mortality and lung viral load, and blocked the CNS manifestation of SARS-CoV-2 in ACE2 transgenic mice. Mechanistically, we found that the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase of SARS-CoV-2, NSP12, a highly conserved central component of coronaviral replication and transcription machinery, promoted the activation of RIPK1. Furthermore, NSP12 323L variant, encoded by the SARS-CoV-2 C14408T variant first detected in Lombardy, Italy, that carries a Pro323Leu amino acid substitution in NSP12, showed increased ability to activate RIPK1. Inhibition of RIPK1 downregulated the transcriptional induction of proinflammatory cytokines and host factors including ACE2 and EGFR that promote viral entry into cells. Our results suggest that SARS-CoV-2 may have an unexpected and unusual ability to hijack the RIPK1-mediated host defense response to promote its own propagation and that inhibition of RIPK1 may provide a therapeutic option for the treatment of COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evaluation of a saliva molecular point of care for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 in ambulatory care

Rapid identification of SARS-CoV-2-infected individuals is a cornerstone for the control of virus spread. The sensitivity of SARS-CoV-2 RNA detection by RT-PCR is similar in saliva and nasopharyngeal swabs. Rapid molecular point-of-care tests in saliva could facilitate, broaden and speed up the diagnosis. We conducted a prospective study in two community COVID-19 screening centers to evaluate the performances of a CE-marked RT-LAMP assay (EasyCoV) designed for the detection of SARS-CoV2 RNA from fresh saliva samples, compared to nasopharyngeal RT-PCR, to saliva RT-PCR and to nasopharyngeal antigen testing. Overall, 117 of the 1718 participants (7%) tested positive with nasopharyngeal RT-PCR. Compared to nasopharyngeal RT-PCR, the sensitivity and specificity of the RT-LAMP assay in saliva were 34% and 97%, respectively. The Ct values of nasopharyngeal RT-PCR were significantly lower in the 40 true positive subjects with saliva RT-LAMP (Ct 25.9) than in the 48 false negative subjects with saliva RT-LAMP (Ct 28.4) (p"‰="‰0.028). Considering six alternate criteria for reference tests, including saliva RT-PCR and nasopharyngeal antigen, the sensitivity of saliva RT-LAMP ranged between 27 and 44%. The detection of SARS-CoV-2 in crude saliva samples with an RT-LAMP assay had a lower sensitivity than nasopharyngeal RT-PCR, saliva RT-PCR and nasopharyngeal antigen testing.
SCIENCE

