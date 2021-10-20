CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comparative evaluation of Nanopore polishing tools for microbial genome assembly and polishing strategies for downstream analysis

By Jin Young Lee
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssembling high-quality microbial genomes using only cost-effective Nanopore long-read systems such as Flongle is important to accelerate research on the microbial genome and the most critical point for this is the polishing process. In this study, we performed an evaluation based on BUSCO and Prokka gene prediction in terms of microbial...

Scientists Find Unexpected Ancestor in the Human Genome Thanks to AI

Judging by the evidence science has today, the modern Homo sapiens evolved about 300,000 years ago. The human race has been through a lot of changes over history, and scientists learn more about the process even today. According to ScienceAlert.com, scientists used AI (Artificial Intelligence) to find an unknown human...
SCIENCE
Worldwide prevalence of suicidal ideation and suicide plan among people with schizophrenia: a meta-analysis and systematic review of epidemiological surveys

Schizophrenia is a severe psychiatric disorder with high premature mortality rates. This is a meta-analysis and systematic review of the prevalence of suicidal ideation (SI) and suicide plan (SP) among people with schizophrenia. PubMed, Web of Science, Embase, and PsycINFO were systematically searched from their respective inception to October 10, 2020. Data on prevalence of SI and/or SP were synthesized using the random effects model. Twenty-six studies covering 5079 people with schizophrenia were included for meta-analysis. The lifetime and point prevalence of SI were 34.5% (95% CI: 28.2âˆ’40.9%), and 29.9% (95% CI: 24.2âˆ’35.6%), respectively. The lifetime prevalence of SP was 44.3% and the point prevalence of SP ranged between 6.4 and 13%. Subgroup and meta-regression analyses revealed that source of patients, survey countries, and sample size were significantly associated with the point prevalence of SI, while male proportion and quality assessment scores were significantly associated with the lifetime and point prevalence of SI. Survey time and mean age were significantly associated with lifetime prevalence of SI. Both SI and SP are common in people living with schizophrenia, especially in males and inpatients. Routine screening and effective interventions for SI and SP should be implemented in this population.
MENTAL HEALTH
Magnitude of low birthweight in malaria endemic settings of Nanoro, rural Burkina Faso: a secondary data analysis

Low birthweight (LBW) is a worldwide problem that particularly affects developing countries. However, limited information is available on its magnitude in rural area of Burkina Faso. This study aimed to estimate the prevalence of low birthweight and to identify its associated factors in Nanoro health district. A secondary analysis of data collected during a cross-sectional survey was conducted to assess the prevalence of low birthweight in Nanoro health and demographic surveillance system area (HDSS). Maternal characteristics extracted from antenatal care books or by interview, completed by malaria diagnosis were examined through a multi-level logistic regression to estimate odd-ratios of association with low birthweight. Significance level was set at 5%. Of the 291 neonates examined, the prevalence of low birthweight was 12%. After adjustment for socio-demographic, obstetric and malaria prevention variables, being primigravid (OR"‰="‰8.84, [95% CI: 3.72"“21.01]), or multigravid with history of stillbirth (OR"‰="‰5.03, [95% CI: 1.54"“16.40]), as well as the lack of long-lasting insecticide treated bed net use by the mother the night preceding the admission for delivery (OR"‰="‰2.5, [95% CI: 1.1"“5.9]) were significantly associated with neonate low birthweight. The number of antenatal visits however did notÂ confer any direct benefit on birthweight status within this study area. The prevalence of low birthweight was high in the study area and represents an important public health problem in Burkina Faso. In light of these results, a redefinition of the content of the antenatal care package is needed.
HEALTH
#Genome Size#Reference Genome#Bp#Genome Research#Busco#Prokka#De Novo Assembly
Author Correction: Redox status of cysteines does not alter functional properties of human dUTPase but the Y54C mutation involved in monogenic diabetes decreases protein stability

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98790-3, published online 28 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author OlivÃ©r Ozohanics which was incorrectly given as OlivÃ©r Ozahonics. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These...
SCIENCE
Auto-qPCR; a python-based web app for automated and reproducible analysis of qPCR data

Quantifying changes in DNA and RNA levels is essential in numerous molecular biology protocols. Quantitative real time PCR (qPCR) techniques have evolved to become commonplace, however, data analysis includes many time-consuming and cumbersome steps, which can lead to mistakes and misinterpretation of data. To address these bottlenecks, we have developed an open-source Python software to automate processing of result spreadsheets from qPCR machines, employing calculations usually performed manually. Auto-qPCR is a tool that saves time when computing qPCR data, helping to ensure reproducibility of qPCR experiment analyses. Our web-based app (https://auto-q-pcr.com/) is easy to use and does not require programming knowledge or software installation. Using Auto-qPCR, we provide examples of data treatment, display and statistical analyses for four different data processing modes within one program: (1) DNA quantification to identify genomic deletion or duplication events; (2) assessment of gene expression levels using an absolute model, and relative quantification (3) with or (4) without a reference sample. Our open access Auto-qPCR software saves the time of manual data analysis and provides a more systematic workflow, minimizing the risk of errors. Our program constitutes a new tool that can be incorporated into bioinformatic and molecular biology pipelines in clinical and research labs.
SOFTWARE
Orchestrated network

Shi et al. selected 51 promoters from the known symbiosis-related genes in rice and then used a yeast one-hybrid assay (Y1H) to screen for transcription factors (TFs) potentially targeting these promoters. In total, they identified 266 rice TFs that are highly interconnected in a network map. Biochemical and genetic approaches were employed to verify the TF"“promoter binding and the involvement of these TFs in rice"“AM symbiosis. In the triple mutant of the phosphate starvation response regulators (OsPHR1/2/3), they observed that AM fungal infection was strongly impaired compared to that in the control. OsPHR1/2/3 also directly interact with and activate the promoters of several important genes related to AM infection, suggesting that the phosphate starvation response regulators are playing key roles in activating AM-specific genes and regulating AM symbiosis. After further investigating the involvement of the phosphate sensor SPX in AM symbiosis, Shi et al. propose a PHR-centred regulatory network of AM symbiosis in rice.
SCIENCE
The evaluation of novel oral vaccines based on self-amplifying RNA lipid nanparticles (saRNA LNPs), saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum LNPs, and saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 variants alpha and delta

The aim of this study was to present and evaluate novel oral vaccines, based on self-amplifying RNA lipid nanparticles (saRNA LNPs), saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum LNPs, and saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum, to neutralize severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-COV-2) variants alpha and delta. After invitro evaluation of the oral vaccines on HEK293T/17 cells, we found that saRNA LNPs, saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum LNPs, and saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum could express S-protein at both mRNA and protein levels. In the next step, BALB/c mice were orally vaccinated with saRNA LNPs, saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum LNPs, and saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum at weeks 1 and 3. Importantly, a high titer of IgG and IgA was observed by all of them, sharply in week 6 (P"‰<"‰0.05). In all study groups, their ratio of IgG2a/IgG1 was upper 1, indicating Th1-biased responses. Wild-type viral neutralization assay showed that the secreted antibodies in vaccinated mice and recovered COVID-19 patients could neutralize SARS-COV-2 variants alpha and delta. After oral administration of oral vaccines, biodistribution assay was done. It was found that all of them had the same biodistribution pattern. The highest concentration of S-protein was seen in the small intestine, followed by the large intestine and liver.
HEALTH
Subnanometer high-entropy alloy nanowires enable remarkable hydrogen oxidation catalysis

High-entropy alloys (HEAs) with unique physicochemical properties have attracted tremendous attention in many fields, yet the precise control on dimension and morphology at atomic level remains formidable challenges. Herein, we synthesize unique PtRuNiCoFeMo HEA subnanometer nanowires (SNWs) for alkaline hydrogen oxidation reaction (HOR). The mass and specific activities of HEA SNWs/CÂ reach 6.75"‰A mgPt+Ruâˆ’1 and 8.96"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2, respectively, which are 2.8/2.6, 4.1/2.4, and 19.8/18.7 times higher than those of HEA NPs/C, commercial PtRu/C and Pt/C, respectively. It can even display enhanced resistance to CO poisoning during HOR in the presence of 1000 ppm CO. Density functional theory calculations reveal that the strong interactions between different metal sites in HEA SNWs can greatly regulate the binding strength of proton and hydroxyl, and therefore enhances the HOR activity. This work not only provides a viable synthetic route for the fabrication of Pt-based HEA subnano/nano materials, but also promotes the fundamental researches on catalysis and beyond.
CHEMISTRY
PlantPathMarks (PPMdb): an interactive hub for pathways-based markers in plant genomes

Over the past decade, the problem of finding an efficient gene-targeting marker set or signature for plant trait characterization has remained challenging. Many databases focusing on pathway mining have been released with one major deficiency, as they lack to develop marker sets that target only genes controlling a specific pathway or certain biological process. Herein, we present the PlantPathMarks database (PPMdb) as a comprehensive, web-based, user-friendly, and interactive hub for pathway-based markers in plant genomes. Based on our newly developed pathway gene set mining approach, two novel pathway-based marker systems called pathway gene-targeted markers (PGTMs) and pathway microsatellite-targeted markers (PMTMs) were developed as a novel class of annotation-based markers. In the PPMdb database, 2,690,742 pathway-based markers reflecting 9,894 marker panels were developed across 82 plant genomes. The markers include 691,555 PGTMs and 1,999,187 PMTMs. Across these genomes, 165,378 enzyme-coding genes were mapped against 126 KEGG reference pathway maps. PPMdb is furnished with three interactive visualization tools (Map Browse, JBrowse and Species Comparison) to visualize, map, and compare the developed markers over their KEGG reference pathway maps. All the stored marker panels can be freely downloaded. PPMdb promises to create a radical shift in the paradigm of the area of molecular marker research. The use of PPMdb as a mega-tool represents an impediment for non-bioinformatician plant scientists and breeders. PPMdb is freely available at http://ppmdb.easyomics.org.
SCIENCE
Deep learning-based thin-section MRI reconstruction improves tumour detection and delineation in pre- and post-treatment pituitary adenoma

Even a tiny functioning pituitary adenoma could cause symptoms; hence, accurate diagnosis and treatment are crucial for management. However, it is difficult to diagnose a small pituitary adenoma using conventional MR sequence. Deep learning-based reconstruction (DLR) using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) enables high-resolution thin-section imaging with noise reduction. In the present single-institution retrospective study of 201 patients, conducted between August 2019 and October 2020, we compared the performance of 1Â mm DLR MRI with that of 3Â mm routine MRI, using a combined imaging protocol to detect and delineate pituitary adenoma. Four readers assessed the adenomas in a pairwise fashion, and diagnostic performance and image preferences were compared between inexperienced and experienced readers. The signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) was quantitatively assessed. New detection of adenoma, achieved using 1Â mm DLR MRI, was not visualised using 3Â mm routine MRI (overall: 6.5% [13/201]). There was no significant difference depending on the experience of the readers in new detections. Readers preferred 1Â mm DLR MRI over 3Â mm routine MRI (overall superiority 56%) to delineate normal pituitary stalk and gland, with inexperienced readers more preferred 1Â mm DLR MRI than experienced readers. The SNR of 1Â mm DLR MRI was 1.25-fold higher than that of the 3Â mm routine MRI. In conclusion, the 1Â mm DLR MRI achieved higher sensitivity in the detection of pituitary adenoma and provided better delineation of normal pituitary gland than 3Â mm routine MRI.
SCIENCE
Binding interaction of a ring-hydroxylating dioxygenase with fluoranthene in Pseudomonas aeruginosa DN1

Pseudomonas aeruginosa DN1 can efficiently utilize fluoranthene as its sole carbon source, and the initial reaction in the biodegradation process is catalyzed by a ring-hydroxylating dioxygenase (RHD). To clarify the binding interaction of RHD with fluoranthene in the strain DN1, the genes encoding alpha subunit (RS30940) and beta subunit (RS05115) of RHD were functionally characterized through multi-technique combination such as gene knockout and homology modeling as well as molecular docking analysis. The results showed that the mutants lacking the characteristic alpha subunit and/or beta subunit failed to degrade fluoranthene effectively. Based on the translated protein sequence and Ramachandran plot, 96.5% of the primary amino-acid sequences of the alpha subunit in the modeled structure of the RHD were in the permitted region, 2.3% in the allowed region, but 1.2% in the disallowed area. The catalytic mechanism mediated by key residues was proposed by the simulations of molecular docking, wherein the active site of alpha subunit constituted a triangle structure of the mononuclear iron atom and the two oxygen atoms coupled with the predicted catalytic ternary of His217-His222-Asp372 for the dihydroxylation reaction with fluoranthene. Those amino acid residues adjacent to fluoranthene were nonpolar groups, and the C7-C8 positions on the fluoranthene ring were estimated to be the best oxidation sites. The distance of C7-O and C8-O was 3.77Â Ã… and 3.04Â Ã… respectively, and both of them were parallel. The results of synchronous fluorescence and site-directed mutagenesis confirmed the roles of the predicted residues during catalysis. This binding interaction could enhance our understanding of the catalytic mechanism of RHDs and provide a solid foundation for further enzymatic modification.
SCIENCE
Pupil responses associated with the perception of gravitational vertical under directional optic flows

This study assessed the pupil responses in the sensory integration of various directional optic flows during the perception of gravitational vertical. A total of 30 healthy participants were enrolled with normal responses to conventional subjective visual vertical (SVV) which was determined by measuring the difference (error angles) between the luminous line adjusted by the participants and the true vertical. SVV was performed under various types of rotational (5Â°/s, 10Â°/s, and 50Â°/s) and straight (5Â°/s and 10Â°/s) optic flows presented via a head-mounted display. Error angles (Â°) of the SVV and changes in pupil diameters (mm) were measured to evaluate the changes in the visually assessed subjective verticality and related cognitive demands. Significantly larger error angles were measured under rotational optic flows than under straight flows (p"‰<"‰0.001). The error angles also significantly increased as the velocity of the rotational optic flow increased. The pupil diameter increased after starting the test, demonstrating the largest diameter during the final fine-tuning around the vertical. Significantly larger pupil changes were identified under rotational flows than in straight flows. Pupil changes were significantly correlated with error angles and the visual analog scale representing subjective difficulties during each test. These results suggest increased pupil changes for integrating more challenging visual sensory inputs in the process of gravity perception.
SCIENCE
Evaluation of cochlear implant electrode scalar position by 3 Tesla magnet resonance imaging

The estimation of scalar electrode position is a central point of quality control during the cochlear implant procedure. Ionic radiation is a disadvantage of commonly used radiologic estimation of electrode position. Recent developments in the field of cochlear implant magnets, implant receiver magnet position, and MRI sequence usage allow the postoperative evaluation of inner ear changes after cochlear implantation. The aim of the present study was to evaluate the position of lateral wall and modiolar cochlear implant electrodes using 3Â T MRI scanning. In a prospective study, we evaluated 20 patients (10Ã— Med-El Flex 28; 5Ã— HFMS AB and 5Ã— SlimJ AB) with a 3Â T MRI and a T2 2D Drive MS sequence (voxel size: 0.3"‰Ã—"‰0.3"‰Ã—"‰0.9Â mm) for the estimation of the intracochlear position of the cochlear implant electrode. In all cases, MRI allowed a determination of the electrode position in relation to the basilar membrane. This observation made the estimation of 19 scala tympani electrode positions and a single case of electrode translocation possible. 3Â T MRI scanning allows the estimation of lateral wall and modiolar electrode intracochlear scalar positions.
GERMANY
Time to change the data culture in geochemistry

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2021)Cite this article. Geochemical data are vital for understanding Earth's past, present and future. However, currently only a fraction of geochemical data are findable, accessible, interoperable and reusable, limiting their use in the broadest range of scientific studies. There is an urgent need for international coordination of geochemical data and methods to unlock their full research potential.
EARTH SCIENCE
Self-wetting triphase photocatalysis for effective and selective removal of hydrophilic volatile organic compounds in air

Photocatalytic air purification is widely regarded as a promising technology, but it calls for more efficient photocatalytic materials and systems. Here we report a strategy to introduce an in-situ water (self-wetting) layer on WO3 by coating hygroscopic periodic acid (PA) to dramatically enhance the photocatalytic removal of hydrophilic volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in air. In ambient air, water vapor is condensed on WO3 to make a unique tri-phasic (air/water/WO3) system. The in-situ formed water layer selectively concentrates hydrophilic VOCs. PA plays the multiple roles as a water-layer inducer, a surface-complexing ligand enhancing visible light absorption, and a strong electron acceptor. Under visible light, the photogenerated electrons are rapidly scavenged by periodate to produce more "¢OH. PA/WO3 exhibits excellent photocatalytic activity for acetaldehyde degradation with an apparent quantum efficiency of 64.3% at 460"‰nm, which is the highest value ever reported. Other hydrophilic VOCs like formaldehyde that are readily dissolved into the in-situ water layer on WO3 are also rapidly degraded, whereas hydrophobic VOCs remain intact during photocatalysis due to the "water barrier effect". PA/WO3 successfully demonstrated an excellent capacity for degrading hydrophilic VOCs selectively in wide-range concentrations (0.5âˆ’700 ppmv).
CHEMISTRY
The membrane associated accessory protein is an adeno-associated viral egress factor

Adeno-associated viruses (AAV) rely on helper viruses to transition from latency to lytic infection. Some AAV serotypes are secreted in a pre-lytic manner as free or extracellular vesicle (EV)-associated particles, although mechanisms underlying such are unknown. Here, we discover that the membrane-associated accessory protein (MAAP), expressed from a frameshifted open reading frame in the AAV cap gene, is a novel viral egress factor. MAAP contains a highly conserved, cationic amphipathic domain critical for AAV secretion. Wild type or recombinant AAV with a mutated MAAP start site (MAAPÎ”) show markedly attenuated secretion and correspondingly, increased intracellular retention. Trans-complementation with MAAP restored secretion of multiple AAV/MAAPÎ” serotypes. Further, multiple processing and analytical methods corroborate that one plausible mechanism by which MAAP promotes viral egress is through AAV/EV association. In addition to characterizing a novel viral egress factor, we highlight a prospective engineering platform to modulate secretion of AAV vectors or other EV-associated cargo.
SCIENCE
Computing secure key rates for quantum cryptography with untrusted devices

Device-independent quantum key distribution (DIQKD) provides the strongest form of secure key exchange, using only the input"“output statistics of the devices to achieve information-theoretic security. Although the basic security principles of DIQKD are now well understood, it remains a technical challenge to derive reliable and robust security bounds for advanced DIQKD protocols that go beyond the previous results based on violations of the CHSH inequality. In this work, we present a framework based on semidefinite programming that gives reliable lower bounds on the asymptotic secret key rate of any QKD protocol using untrusted devices. In particular, our method can in principle be utilized to find achievable secret key rates for any DIQKD protocol, based on the full input"“output probability distribution or any choice of Bell inequality. Our method also extends to other DI cryptographic tasks.
COMPUTERS
Design of functionalised circular tandem repeat proteins with longer repeat topologies and enhanced subunit contact surfaces

Circular tandem repeat proteins ('cTRPs') are de novo designed protein scaffolds (in this and prior studies, based on antiparallel two-helix bundles) that contain repeated protein sequences and structural motifs and form closed circular structures. They can display significant stability and solubility, a wide range of sizes, and are useful as protein display particles for biotechnology applications. However, cTRPs also demonstrate inefficient self-assembly from smaller subunits. In this study, we describe a new generation of cTRPs, with longer repeats and increased interaction surfaces, which enhanced the self-assembly of two significantly different sizes of homotrimeric constructs. Finally, we demonstrated functionalization of these constructs with (1) a hexameric array of peptide-binding SH2 domains, and (2) a trimeric array of anti-SARS CoV-2 VHH domains. The latter proved capable of sub-nanomolar binding affinities towards the viral receptor binding domain and potent viral neutralization function.
SCIENCE
Experimental realization of strain-induced room-temperature ferroelectricity in SrMnO films via selective oxygen annealing

Antiferromagnetic-paraelectric SrMnO3 (SMO) has aroused interest because of the theoretical strong coupling between the ferroelectric and ferromagnetic states with increasing epitaxial strain. In strained SMO films, the <110> polarized state and polar distortions have been observed, although high leakage currents and air degradation have limited their experimental verification. We herein provide a conclusive demonstration of room-temperature ferroelectricity and a high dielectric constant (Îµr"‰="‰138.1) in tensile-strained SMO by securing samples with insulating properties and clean surfaces using selective oxygen annealing. Furthermore, a paraelectricity and low dielectric constant (Îµr"‰="‰6.7) in the strain-relaxed SMO film have been identified as properties of the bulk SMO, which directly proves that the ferroelectricity of the tensile-strained SMO film is due to strain-induced polarization. We believe that these findings not only provide a cornerstone for exploring the physical properties of multiferroic SMO but also inspire new directions for single-phase multiferroics.
CHEMISTRY

