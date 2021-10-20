CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Degryse: Belgian fans must be proud of Man City star De Bruyne

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelgian great Marc Degryse is keen for Manchester City ace Kevin de Bruyne to be appreciated by home fans. De Bruyne featured in City's 5-1 Champions League win at Club Brugge - his...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
World Soccer Talk

De Bruyne says he understands Sterling’s frustrations at Man City

London (AFP) – Kevin De Bruyne says he can understand Raheem Sterling’s frustrations after the England forward revealed he would be open to a move away from Manchester City to get more game time. Sterling has been with City since 2015, when he moved from Liverpool, and has won three...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sacramento Bee

Silva, De Bruyne score for City in 2-0 EPL win over Burnley

Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne scored as Manchester City claimed a hard-fought 2-0 win over Burnley in the English Premier League on Saturday. City's players were not at their fluid best after manager Pep Guardiola rang the changes for the first game after the international break but they still did enough to earn a customary home win over the Clarets, who had lost 5-0 in their last four trips to Etihad Stadium in all competitions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Derrick

De Bruyne out to make new, better memories in Champs League

Kevin De Bruyne really wants to play in a second Champions League final because he barely remembers his first. The Manchester City midfielder sustained a fractured nose and eye socket during the 1-0 loss to Chelsea in Porto in May after colliding with Antonio Rudiger. Looking dazed and confused, De Bruyne needed to be helped off the field in the 60th minute and was taken to hospital.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
goal.com

Sterling advised by De Bruyne amid Manchester City exit rumours

The Belgian midfielder can appreciate why his team-mate is feeling frustrated, but is hoping to see him stick around at the Etihad Stadium. Kevin De Bruyne can appreciate why Raheem Sterling may be asking questions of his future at Manchester City, but the Belgian midfielder has urged his team-mate to accept rotation and see the bigger picture.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City ace De Bruyne excited to be in Belgium for Club Brugge clash

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is excited to be facing Club Brugge in the Champions League. De Bruyne is with City in his native Belgium for the game. He said, "I'm excited to go back home, obviously people will always set the standard higher and higher because of what we've won in England in the five or six years, people expect us to win the Champions League," he said.
UEFA
Tribal Football

Man City star De Bruyne reveals lost memories from Champions League final

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has admitted he does not remember much of the Champions League final against Chelsea last season. The Belgian departed the game prematurely after a clash with Antonio Rudiger left him with a broken nose and fractured orbital bone below his left eye. City eventually...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Manchester City#Belgian#Tribal Football
SB Nation

Pep Guardiola Facing Kevin De Bruyne Dilemma

Manchester City were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night for the first time in five years. In-form West Ham gave the Blues a run for their money. Not even the fielding of a strong line-up that included talisman Kevin De Bruyne could make the difference for City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea fullback Chilwell: World class Mendy key to victory at Brentford

Chelsea fullback Ben Chilwell has hailed the performance of Edouard Mendy for Saturday's win at Brentford. Chilwell proved the matchwinner on the day. And on Mendy, Chilwell said: "I'm happy to score a goal but I think we have got to thank Edou. "I don't know how many saves he...
SOCCER
The Independent

Mohamed Salah’s season so far – a player in the form of his life

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season and his form has led to him being hailed as currently the best player in the world.The Egypt international, who grabbed a hat-trick in Sunday’s 5-0 Premier League win at Manchester United has scored in every game bar one this campaign.Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at Salah’s season so far.Form of his lifeSalah has scored 15 goals in 13 appearances. The only team to prevent him finding the net are Burnley, back on August 21. By comparison, in his first year at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Kepa Arrizabalaga: I’ll be ready to replace Edouard Mendy in Chelsea goal in January

Kepa Arrizabalaga has insisted he “will be ready” for Chelsea in January when Edouard Mendy is likely to be away at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following more shootout heroics on Tuesday.The Spaniard got the faintest of touches to save Theo Walcott’s penalty while Will Smallbone blazed over for Southampton to give the Blues a 4-3 spot-kick victory in the Carabao Cup last-16 tie.It was a similar story in the previous round against Aston Villa and means Thomas Tuchel’s side are into the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time since they lost the 2019 final to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Manchester City 2-0 Burnley: Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne on target as Pep Guardiola's champions stay within touching distance of the top of the Premier League by beating dogged Clarets at the Etihad

Kevin De Bruyne celebrated wearing the Manchester City captain’s armband by scoring his first Premier League goal at The Etihad since May. De Bruyne, who has fallen behind Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan and Ruben Dias in the list of City skippers, was able to lead the team out because none of that trio started.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Scorer Silva your star man in City victory

Bernardo Silva was your man of the match in our Player Rater as Manchester City sealed a comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley. The Portugal midfielder followed up Phil Foden's saved shot with a tap-in to give City an early lead at Etihad Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Juventus 'panicking about the future of star man Matthijs de Ligt as his agent Mino Raiola threatens to secure him summer exit... and he's already spoken to Chelsea, Man City and Barcelona'

The agent of Juventus defender Matthijis de Ligt has reportedly been in contact with Chelsea, Manchester City and Barcelona over the possibility of moving his client away from the Italian club. The 22-year-old joined the Serie A side from Ajax in 2019 for £63million and he has been heavily involved...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy