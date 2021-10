Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended Cristiano Ronaldo’s tactical role, insisting that he is doing everything he can despite lack of pressing as part of Manchester United’s attack.United were roundly criticised for their failure to shut down Leicester City during Saturday’s 4-2 defeat at the King Power Stadium.Brendan Rodgers’ side played through the lines easily, with the Leicester manager later admitting that a lack of pressing through the centre of United’s team made it easier for them to create scoring chances.Ronaldo has pressed opponents fewer times than any other Premier League player in his position and was among the least active...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO