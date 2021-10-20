CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling moves towards recent highs after inflation reading

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - Sterling traded near a one-month high against the dollar and a 20-month high versus the euro on Wednesday after traders said a dip in September inflation was unlikely to stop the Bank of England from raising interest rates soon. Consumer prices rose 3.1% in annual terms...

uk.investing.com

investing.com

U.K. shares lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.04%

Investing.com – U.K. equities were lower at the close on Thursday, as losses in the Oil & Gas Producers , Automobiles & Parts and Mobile Telecommunications sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in London, the Investing.com United Kingdom 100 fell 0.04%. The biggest gainers of the session on the...
MARKETS
investing.com

Gold Down, but Looks to Third Weekly Gain, as U.S. Bond Yields Retreat

Investing.com – Gold was down on Friday morning in Asia, but set for a third consecutive weekly gain. Retreating U.S. bond yields and a dollar headed for a third weekly decline helped to cap losses for the yellow metal. Gold futures were down 0.28% to $1,797.55 by 11:44 PM ET...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Pubs up but markets stutter as investors worry over inflation

Traders in London preferred to focus their interest in Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Budget on talk of higher inflation, potential interest rates rises and a tightening of Government debt.The cautiousness, along with a retreat from gains earlier in the week, left the FTSE 100 down for the day by 24.35 points, or 0.33%, at 7253.27.Shares in some of the pubs and hospitality sector enjoyed a boost from the Chancellor’s announcements, particularly around alcohol duty changes, but with the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) warning of inflation being at 4% for the next year, there was caution.Joshua Mahony, senior markets analyst at...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Independent

UK economy to regain pre-Covid peak at year-end – OBR

Britain’s economy will recover faster than expected from the pandemic with unemployment and ballooning debt levels also lower than first feared, according to the UK fiscal watchdog.The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has said it now believes the economy will return to its pre-Covid level at the “turn of the year”, around six months earlier than predicted in March, as it delivered a raft of economic upgrades.Predicted long-term scarring effects of Covid-19 on the economy have also been scaled back by the independent forecaster, which has revised it down from 3% to 2%.But the OBR figures also revealed pain in...
BUSINESS
AFP

Markets await ECB stimulus clues amid rising inflation

Rising inflation across the eurozone will take centre stage as European Central Bank governors meet on Thursday to debate the future of the bank's monetary policy. Elsewhere in the European Union, rate-setters have reacted sharply to inflation, with both Polish and Czech central banks making their biggest rate rises in years.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Long-dated Treasury yields on track for biggest daily drop in over 3 months

Long-dated Treasury yields on Wednesday were experiencing the biggest slide in months, with buying in long-dated bond yields fueled by concerns about the economic outlook, against expectations that the Federal Reserve will commence the reduction of monthly asset purchases, as early as next week, with an eye toward eventually hiking interest rates, which currently stand at a range between 0% and 0.25%. The 10-year Treasury note yield was 8.3 basis points lower at around 1.538% at last check Wednesday, compared with its 3 p.m. Eastern Time levels. The daily slide for the benchmark Treasury rate, used to price everything from mortgages to car loans, would mark the steepest one-day slide since July 19, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Meanwhile, the 30-year Treasury bond rate was at 1.953%, off 9.8 basis points, which would also mark its sharpest yield slide since July 19.
MARKETS
investing.com

Sterling edges up, stuck within recent ranges

LONDON (Reuters) -Sterling rose slightly on Monday but remained within recent ranges as analysts said concerns about economic growth and inflation limited its gains from expectations that the Bank of England will raise rates. Money markets are pricing in a rate hike by the central bank at its meeting on...
BUSINESS
stockinvestor.com

High-Yield Inflation-Friendly Income

It was back in early April of this year that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell was turning up the volume on his policy mantra that inflation is “transitory” and price pressures would see relief in the near term. Six months later, wage, commodity, finished goods, transportation and consumer discretionary inflation are still very persistent with few reports of supply-chain bottlenecks loosening up.
BUSINESS
Vox

The recent rise in inflation, explained in 600 words

This is an excerpt from The Weeds newsletter. To subscribe for a weekly dive into policy and its effects on people, click here. If you’ve been watching the news lately, you probably have a good sense that inflation is going up — that, in other words, things are getting a bit more expensive.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Pound Sterling Yawns After Mixed UK Data

The British pound continues to have an uneventful week and the lack of activity has continued in the Friday session. GBP/USD has been trading close to the 1.38 level for most of the week and is currently at 1.3804, up 0.09% on the day. UK Retail Sales dip. UK Retail...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Sterling falls from one-month highs as risk currencies' rally cools

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling dipped below one-month highs on Thursday, tracking a similar move in risk-oriented currencies as sentiment weakened across financial markets and traders sought refuge in the safer dollar and yen. The pound has risen about 3% against the dollar since late September, on the back of expectations...
CURRENCIES

