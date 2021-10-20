CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor market turmoil is a positive sign

Jonesboro Sun
 9 days ago

The current turmoil in the labor market is one of the few positive signs that our economic system is working in a way that will benefit working class people. If we’re being honest with ourselves, we’d have to admit that over the past few decades our economic system along with our...

The Independent

Workers' wages jump by most in xx years this summer

Wages and salaries jumped in the three months ending in September by the most on records that date back twenty years as companies are forced to offer higher pay to fill a near-record number of available jobs.Pay increased 1.5% in the third quarter, the Labor Department said Friday. That’s up sharply from 0.9% in the previous quarter. The value of benefits rose 0.9% in the July-September quarter, more than double the preceding three months.The figures demonstrate that workers are gaining greater leverage in the job market and are able to command higher pay, more benefits, and other perks like...
ECONOMY
The Independent

US consumer spending up a modest 0.6% with inflation high

American consumers slowed their spending to a gain of just 0.6% in September, a cautionary sign for an economy that remains in the grip of a pandemic and a prolonged bout of high inflation.At the same time, a key inflation barometer that is closely followed by the Federal Reserve surged 4.4% last month from a year earlier. Sharply rising prices, in part a result of supply shortages, have imposed a growing burden on American households. For months, annual inflation has remained far above the modest annual rates of 2% or less that prevailed before the pandemic recession.Friday’s report from the Commerce Department also showed that personal incomes, which provide the fuel for spending fell 1% in September the biggest decline in four months. Wages have been rising in many sectors of the job market as employers struggle to find enough workers to fill jobs. But the expiration of emergency federal programs has subtracted from the nation's overall income.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Starbucks & Costco Announce Wage Raises Amid Continued Labor Market Crisis

Starbucks and Costco both announced this week that they would raise employees’ wages. The announcements follow similar recent ones from big companies, including Amazon, and come amid a tight labor market and an employee shortage in the country. Costco, Amazon and 16 Other Companies That Raised Their Minimum Wage to...
BUSINESS
AFP

US income dropped 1% in Sept as pandemic aid ended: govt

Americans saw their incomes drop by a full percentage point in September as pandemic aid programs to support the unemployed expired that month, according to Commerce Department data released Friday. While the decline in income was greater than expected, the report said personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased by a better-than-forecast 0.6 percent, as consumers channeled their money toward services like health care, restaurants and hotels. "As we approach 2022, the economy is regaining momentum. An improving health situation, rising mobility, improving employment trends and solid household finances should support consumer spending growth," wrote Lydia Boussour of Oxford Economics, predicting stronger outlays in the last quarter of 2021. Meanwhile the PCE price index rose 4.4 percent in September compared to September 2020, slightly faster than August's rate as the world's largest economy continues to grapple with strong demand and supply chains snarls that have pushed inflation higher.
BUSINESS
AFP

US unemployment aid filings hit fresh pandemic low

Fewer Americans made unemployment benefit filings last week than at any other point since the pandemic, government data said Thursday, underscoring the labor market is bouncing back from the downturn. The Labor Department reported 281,000 new seasonally adjusted jobless benefit claims filed in the week ended October 23, 10,000 less than the prior week's upwardly revised total and fewer than analysts had forecast. It was the fourth straight week the closely watched indicator of labor market health had decreased and the third in which it had set a new low since Covid-19 broke out in March 2020, causing weekly claims to spike into the millions before receding but remaining high for the rest of the year. Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said the data "confirms that a strong downward trend has reemerged" and with infections from Delta variant of Covid-19 dropping, he predicted it would continue to improve.
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Canadian wage inflation looms as ‘perfect storm’ hits labor market

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian workers are fast becoming hot commodities in a tight labor market and companies are increasingly forced to raise wages to fill jobs – and retain existing staff – a factor likely to complicate the Bank of Canada’s efforts to tame inflation. While fast rising wages have...
BUSINESS
WLWT 5

Kentucky 'quit rate' indicates tight labor market

We've all seen the impact COVID-19 has had on the workforce. Recently, what's called the "quit rate" in Kentucky raised a lot of eyebrows. It was the highest in the country in August at 4.5%. That means 84,000 Kentuckians left their job. But experts said that one number only tells...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

US jobless claims drop to pandemic low 281,000

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a pandemic low last week, another sign that the job market and economy continue to recover from last year's coronavirus recession.Jobless claims dropped by 10,000 to 281,000, lowest since mid-March 2020, the Labor Department said Thursday. Since topping 900,000 in early January, weekly applications have steadily dropped, moving ever closer to prepandemic levels just above 200,000.In all, 2.2 million people were collecting unemployment checks the week of Oct. 16, down from 7.7 million a year earlier.The pandemic slammed the economy in the spring of 2020. In March and April...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Delta wave slowed US economic growth in third quarter

The US economic expansion slowed dramatically in the third quarter to an annual rate of just two percent as consumer spending was choked by resurgent Covid-19 infections, the government said Thursday. The spread of the Delta variant of the virus over the summer combined with renewed restrictions and global supply snags including shortages of workers and computer chips took a toll on the economy, cutting growth from the 6.7 percent pace in the prior quarter. The data was a setback for President Joe Biden and came shortly before he unveiled a $1.75 trillion social spending package that will anchor his "Build Back Better" agenda and serve as the signal achievement of his presidency -- if it wins congressional approval. Biden called the framework "historic," saying it would help create jobs and "put us on a path not only to compete but to win the economic competition for the 21st century against China and every other major country in the world."
U.S. POLITICS

