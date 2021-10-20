CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Feng All The Shui With The Cat That Was Turned Into A Zen Garden

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have you ever thought to yourself that you need a new hobby? Something different from your day-to-day routine, and super relaxing, but also something that won't...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bored Panda

30 Funny Conversations That People Overheard At University And Decided They’re Too Good Not To Share

We respect people’s privacy, so we tend to minimize the amount of eavesdropping and gossiping we do. However, sometimes we can’t help it—the things that we accidentally overhear are soooo good that we just can’t wait to share them with all of our friends and, well, everyone online. If you keep your ears open, you might hear the most hilarious and bizarre things echoing down the halls of your college or university. Higher education provides enough gossip-worthy tea and beans for spilling to keep us all entertained for days on end.
EDUCATION
microsoftnewskids.com

People Are Having A Hard Time Spotting All The Cats In This Photo

There are cats in this photo — that much is clear. But if you only spot three, you're one cat short. Reddit user KittyInALabCoat recently shared this head-scratcher of a picture that her father snapped the other day. Even he thought he'd taken a photo of just three black kitties — that is, until his daughter took a closer look.
ANIMALS
pioneertribune.com

In the Garden

Brighten your indoor décor with beautiful blooming orchids. These living bouquets provide months of beauty with minimal care. Just provide the proper growing conditions and success is sure to follow. Start with a Phalaenopsis, moth orchid, that is best suited to the home environment making it the easiest to grow. Purchase a healthy plant with green leaves, a few open […]
GARDEN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Zen#Feng#Fur#Feline
culvercityobserver.com

All about Orange Cats

Ginger Cats Rule: Why Everyone From Winston Churchill to Leif Erickson and Hogwarts Adored Orange Kitties. Last week, in honor of the beginning of Halloween month, we featured a few fascinating facts about the flashy black felines that have become icons of the holiday. This week, we're dishing out a...
ANIMALS
iheartcats.com

Guard Your Work Gloves! This Cat Wants To Steal Them All

Chai spent the first year of her life as a stray cat, wandering the outdoors with no home to call her own. But after being picked up by a rescue, Chai found her forever home with pawrents Sam and Kira Mandon-Jones. That was four years ago now. And in those years, Chai has made friends with much of the neighborhood as the lure of outdoor adventuring still calls to her. But she always comes home to her family.
PETS
ABC7 Chicago

Garden statues turn out to be ancient Egyptian relics, selling for $265K

A pair of carved stone statues used as garden ornaments have sold for more than 195,000 ($265,510) after it was revealed that they were ancient Egyptian relics dating back thousands of years, an auction house has said. The artifacts were acquired from a garden in Sudbury, Suffolk, in eastern England.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: ‘Applying to be a spy felt thrilling – until a stranger approached me on a train’

In 2010 I was 23, and had just moved to London from Manchester, where I had trained as a journalist. I had a dream job – a junior role on a magazine – but it turned out to be quite a miserable place. My manager was open about regretting having hired me and my confidence, which had never been high, plummeted. I was single, my friends were scattered all over the city, and I was renting a basement room with no windows that cost exactly half my monthly salary.
U.K.
The Independent

`Bringing nature in': Japanese gardens speak to the moment

Japanese-style gardens first caught the public imagination in the U.S. at an 1893 world exposition in Chicago became a sought-after feature in Gilded Age estates, and were later adapted to open-plan modernist homes.Today they have evolved, and continue to inspire garden design at a time when many people are trying to forge a closer connection between indoor and outdoor spaces.“One reason that gardens are so successful in Japan is that the house-garden relationship is set up to be so integrated. There are large views of the garden, and more unobstructed views. Gardens are enclosed and surround the house, so...
GARDENING
Quina Baterna

Catnip, valerian, and other cat-safe herbs for your garden

For many home cooks, herbs are the staple for many home gardens. However, many pet parents struggle with making sure their plants are safe for the cats. Many pet parents might be surprised to know that there are not only herbs that are safe for your cat, but there are also herbs that are good for them!
BobVila

What Is Feng Shui and How Can You Incorporate It at Home?

A simple definition of feng shui is that it’s an ancient Chinese philosophical concept centered on the harmonious and conscious occupation of space. Feng shui, which literally means “wind-water,” is believed to bring a sense of harmony and positive energy to the people occupying a specific space. Principles of feng shui appear in Chinese astrology and metaphysics as well as Taoism and Buddhism. But what is feng shui exactly?
INTERIOR DESIGN
NAZ Today

Violas Flower Garden Turned Pumpkin Patch for October

Violas Flower Garden has been around for twenty years, and as the month of October continues to roll through the weeks, so does the garden’s annual Pumpkin Patch, giving families the opportunity to come together and enjoy the fall festivities. Both kids and adults can participate in scavenger hunts, pumpkin...
GARDENING
Apartment Therapy

This Designer You Love on Instagram Launched a Stylish Rug Collection, and We Pretty Much Want Everything

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Between her interior design company, Amber Interiors, her 1.5 million-strong Instagram following, and her collaborations with the likes of big brands like Anthropologie, designer Amber Lewis has made a big name for herself in the interiors world with her rustic, laid-back aesthetic. Now the California-based designer has released her newest home decor collection, and this time around it’s with rug and textile specialists Loloi Rugs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
947wls.com

There is now a “Home Alone” 3,955 LEGO set of the McCallister Home

Get ready to build a LEGO set that even Kevin McCallister from “Home Alone” would be proud of…. You can now bring the McCallister house to life, including Kevin’s booby trap rooms and treehouse!. There are 3,955 pieces and 5 minifigures: Kevin, his mom, the elderly neighbor Old Man Marley,...
LIFESTYLE
bestfriends.org

Antietam Humane Society turns things around for cats

When Audrey Lodato, Best Friends’ senior strategist for the east coast, contacted the Antietam Humane Society (AHS) on Facebook, it was with a simple question: “Do you need help with your cats?”. At the time, fewer than half of the 1,500 cats taken in annually by the Franklin County, Pennsylvania,...
PETS
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy