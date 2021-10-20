Pictures Worth More Than 1000 Words (24 images)

The return of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” is now just days away and excitement is growing among fans. But fans aren’t the only ones getting excited about the fourth season of “Yellowstone” coming up. Several of the show’s cast members are also very excited about the show’s return. Many of them have taken to social media to express share that excitement with fans. Finn Little, Brecken Merrill and Jefferson While are among the “Yellowstone” stars who are thrilled that we are just days away from a new season. Today (Wednesday) was Hassie Harrison’s turn to take to social media and share a photo with fans. She doesn’t mention “Yellowstone” by name, but she is certainly ready for the new season.

