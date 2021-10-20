CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Pictures Worth More Than 1000 Words (24 images)

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's Wednesday. Are y'all gettin' as tired as we are yet? We know it's only the middle of the week, but we've been working hard, we've been doing our best. It's...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
homenewshere.com

1-Pound Puppy Is An Absolute Terror — Until He Meets This Girl | The Dodo Little But Fierce

No one could get this 1-pound puppy to stop biting until a little girl figured out exactly what do to ❤️. To see more adorable Jack Frost content check out Instagram https://thedo.do/jackfrostIG, Facebook https://thedo.do/jackfrostFB, and Youtube https://thedo.do/jackfrostYT. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The...
PETS
southernthing.com

Watch this alligator climb a fence and then be afraid. Be very afraid.

We've seen the videos of alligators wandering up to homes and even ringing doorbells but until now we thought we were relatively safe inside our homes. These are the most adorable Southern grandma and grandpa names. December 07 | 2018. For many of us, the name "Grandma" was good enough...
ANIMALS
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Seemingly Confirms He Had A Baby With DaniLeigh

There have been questions surrounding the paternity of DaniLeigh's newborn daughter for months, and it looks like the father may have finally come out. Following nearly a full year of rumors connecting DaBaby to DaniLeigh, and often suggesting that he may have fathered her daughter, the North Carolina-based rapper appears to have confirmed that speculation, claiming he has three daughters in his latest Instagram post.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At The Beginning
Indy100

Kylie Jenner again accused of ‘blackfishing’ after appearing to have darker skin in Instagram video

Kylie Jenner has again come under fire for accusations of “blackfishing” after sharing a selfie video on her Instagram stories with a noticeably darker skin tone. The cosmetics mogul and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star received backlash after posting the video on Sunday. In the clip, she can be seen listening to Smoke by Don Toliver featuring HVN and SoFaygo in a car. She gazes into the camera before revealing her look for the day and placing her hand on her pregnant stomach. Viewers immediately noticed that the 24-year-old’s skin complexion was darker than usual..@KylieJenner looks gorgeous in...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Complex

TikTok Star and Comedian Huey Haha Dead at 22

TikTok star and comedian Huey Haha has died age 22. In a post shared on his Instagram page, it was revealed the viral star had died on October 25. “He loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters,” reads the post. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched following his death, with all proceeds going toward his funeral and his daughter. A cause of death was not initially revealed and has yet to be confirmed.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Ciara rocked honey blonde hair for her birthday and wow

Whenever a birthday comes around, I feel an urge to switch up my look in some way. Whether it be getting a hair refresh (nothing too crazy, don’t worry) or trying a new lip colour, I like doing something to mark the addition of an extra candle to my birthday cake. And it seems that Ciara wanted to do the same for hers, too.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Kourtney Kardashian looks happier than ever as she lays on rose petals and shows off engagement ring

If feeling over the moon were a person, it would be Kourtney Kardashian. The tv-personality and businesswoman recently took social media to share her excitement of being engaged to Travis Barker with her legion of fans. The eldest of the Kardashian sisters posted on her Instagram account pictures that show her looking radiant and happier than ever while she lays on rose petals.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Rapper and Actor Bow Wow's Net Worth Is Not as Massive as Fans Might Think

Many on social media agree that Bow Wow, born Shad Moss, gets a lot of deserved hate online. From the infamous scandal that birthed the Bow Wow Challenge to his rather corny antics on social media, it’s easy to see why he’s always on the receiving end of jokes. Despite how most people may feel about the rapper, no one can deny that he’s an icon.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Hassie Harrison Stuns in Eye-Catching Mirror Pic

The return of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” is now just days away and excitement is growing among fans. But fans aren’t the only ones getting excited about the fourth season of “Yellowstone” coming up. Several of the show’s cast members are also very excited about the show’s return. Many of them have taken to social media to express share that excitement with fans. Finn Little, Brecken Merrill and Jefferson While are among the “Yellowstone” stars who are thrilled that we are just days away from a new season. Today (Wednesday) was Hassie Harrison’s turn to take to social media and share a photo with fans. She doesn’t mention “Yellowstone” by name, but she is certainly ready for the new season.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Bruno Tonioli inundated with support as he shares important message with fans

Bruno Tonioli is used to being the funny judge on Dancing with the Stars but over the weekend he used his platform to share a more serious message. The dancer took to Instagram to share a series of quotes about kindness, which followed on from the unkind remarks that were made towards Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly Ramsay last week.
CELEBRITIES
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy