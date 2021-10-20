CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sir Ranulph Fiennes at Exmouth Pavilion

stereoboard.com
 9 days ago

Sir Ranulph Fiennes is an explorer, fundraiser, author and public...

www.stereoboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
stereoboard.com

Jools Holland at Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Jools Holland is a singer-songwriter, musician, television presenter, and former member of Squeeze, from London. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Jools Holland events here. Official face value from £49.90. Resale tickets from £107.37. Staying the night in Southend? Find somewhere near...
THEATER & DANCE
stereoboard.com

Chris De Burgh at Bournemouth Pavilion

Chris de Burgh, real name Christopher Davison, is an Irish pop singer-songwriter from County Wexford, Ireland. Chris De Burgh will be performing 1 event in Bournemouth on Sunday 24th October 2021 at the Pavilion.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ranulph Fiennes
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
DesignerzCentral

Prince William Takes Over For Queen Elizabeth

Prince William learned who was boss on all matters in the Royal Family in a dispute over his wedding outfit. The Mirror reports The new Duke of Cambridge was preparing to get married in front of millions and millions of people around the world and wanted to make sure he looked his best.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exmouth#Earth#Explorer#Uk
goodhousekeeping.com

Prince William Is "Deeply Frustrated" That 'The Crown' Will Cover Princess Diana's Panorama Interview

The Crown is currently filming its upcoming season, and it looks like the show will potentially cover Princess Diana's Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, which was obtained unethically. According to The Daily Mail, The Crown is set to dedicate "an entire episode" of the upcoming fifth season to the interview, in which Diana spoke about her marriage to Prince Charles.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MarketRealist

Multimillionaire Barry Weiss, Star of Reality Show "Storage Wars," Is Set To Return This Season

Barry Weiss, who rose to fame as one of the stars of A&E reality show Storage Wars, hasn’t been on the show for a few years. According to a recent trailer for Season 14 of the series, 70-year-old Weiss will return to at least one episode of the new season. What has Weiss been up to since his last regular appearances on the show in 2013, and what's his net worth today?
TV SERIES
Woman's World

Many Speculate Over Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Whereabouts After the Queen’s Health Scare

There is speculation surrounding Prince William and Kate Middleton’s whereabouts following news of the Queen’s recent health scare. The royal couple was photographed outside of Heathrow Airport in London on Thursday with their three children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three. Dressed casually, the family appeared...
CELEBRITIES
WDBO

Queen Elizabeth: What happens when the queen of England dies?

Queen Elizabeth, the longest-ruling monarch in the history of England, turned 95 this year, and while she has enjoyed excellent health during her life, no one lives forever. So what happens when the inevitable day comes and the queen passes into history?. A story published in The Guardian laid out...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy