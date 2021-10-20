Sir Ranulph Fiennes at Exmouth Pavilion

Sometimes a programme is not as advertised. Viewers tuning in to The Nile with Sir Ranulph Fiennes (Channel 5) might reasonably have expected a trip down the Nile with the famous explorer as our guide. What we got was a sort of buddy movie in which Joseph Fiennes, the actor, took his cousin on a boys’ own adventure.
Jools Holland is a singer-songwriter, musician, television presenter, and former member of Squeeze, from London. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Jools Holland events here. Official face value from £49.90. Resale tickets from £107.37. Staying the night in Southend? Find somewhere near...
Chris de Burgh, real name Christopher Davison, is an Irish pop singer-songwriter from County Wexford, Ireland. Chris De Burgh will be performing 1 event in Bournemouth on Sunday 24th October 2021 at the Pavilion.
Grandson duties activated! Prince Harry went into “panic mode” after learning that Queen Elizabeth II had been rushed to the hospital earlier this month, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “He felt helpless being 5,000 miles away in Montecito, [California,] and has been checking-in non-stop...
Japanese Princess Mako has quietly married a commoner without traditional wedding celebrations and said their marriage – delayed three years and opposed by some – “was a necessary choice to live while cherishing our hearts”. The marriage to Kei Komuro cost Mako her royal status. She received her husband’s surname...
Queen Elizabeth II almost put her life in danger with her scheduled visit to Northern Ireland. Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming the cancelation of Queen Elizabeth II's visit to the country. It reasoned out that the monarch needed to miss the engagement due to health concerns. "Following medical advice...
A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
Prince William learned who was boss on all matters in the Royal Family in a dispute over his wedding outfit. The Mirror reports The new Duke of Cambridge was preparing to get married in front of millions and millions of people around the world and wanted to make sure he looked his best.
Paris Hilton is looking for her fairy-tale ending, but has the 40-year-old DJ and heiress found it in fiancé Carter Reum? In the first trailer for Paris' new 13-part wedding docuseries, Paris in Love, fans see that not everything is going as planned as Paris preps for her wedding to Carter.
The Queen stepped out alongside her youngest son Prince Edward at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, looking beautiful in a bold orange outfit with her favourite Launer London handbag. As always, she added a sparkling brooch to her outfit - and like many of her jewellery pieces, her latest choice has...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie Harrison was born in May 2019. At the time, he was entitled to go by his dad's subsidiary title, Earl of Dumbarton, because he is the son of a Duke and heir to his dad's Scottish Earldom. However, Archie's royal title was never...
The Crown is currently filming its upcoming season, and it looks like the show will potentially cover Princess Diana's Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, which was obtained unethically. According to The Daily Mail, The Crown is set to dedicate "an entire episode" of the upcoming fifth season to the interview, in which Diana spoke about her marriage to Prince Charles.
Barry Weiss, who rose to fame as one of the stars of A&E reality show Storage Wars, hasn’t been on the show for a few years. According to a recent trailer for Season 14 of the series, 70-year-old Weiss will return to at least one episode of the new season. What has Weiss been up to since his last regular appearances on the show in 2013, and what's his net worth today?
The royal family, specifically Queen Elizabeth, is rumored to be in a state of stressful preparation for the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their daughter's christening. Did Harry and Meghan really agree to have a reunion with their relatives after leaving the royal family and publicly airing...
There is speculation surrounding Prince William and Kate Middleton’s whereabouts following news of the Queen’s recent health scare. The royal couple was photographed outside of Heathrow Airport in London on Thursday with their three children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three. Dressed casually, the family appeared...
Queen Elizabeth, the longest-ruling monarch in the history of England, turned 95 this year, and while she has enjoyed excellent health during her life, no one lives forever. So what happens when the inevitable day comes and the queen passes into history?. A story published in The Guardian laid out...
(JTA) — More than 200 celebrities, including actors Mila Kunis, Billy Porter, Neil Patrick Harris and Helen Mirren, signed an open letter opposing efforts to boycott an LGBTQ film festival in Tel Aviv. The letter published Wednesday is a response to calls from activists with the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions...
Vivek Chadda, owner of a company that operates 18 hotels, collapsed in central London on Sunday morning. It happened just hours after he visited Annabelle, one of London’s most famous clubs. An autopsy should determine the cause of death. His family assumes that Shatha died of a heart attack. Until...
As many of you showed great interest and sympathy for Princess Charlene Wittstock's health, facing multiple surgeries in her native country, South Africa, you will probably be interested in a follow-up about her actual state.
Comments / 0