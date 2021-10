Dominic Solanke grabbed a double as unbeaten Bournemouth cruised to a 3-0 victory over Huddersfield to equal the club's best start to a league season. Striker Solanke's first-half goals took his tally to 11 for the season, before defender Lloyd Kelly added a third in the second half to keep the Cherries in control at the top of the Sky Bet Championship.

