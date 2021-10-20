CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
People’s Light Announces 2021/2022 Season

By Conversations With Writers And More
delcoculturevultures.com
 8 days ago

People’s Light officially reopens its doors with a brand-new, full-scale adaptation of A Christmas Carol, performed by a diverse company of 18 actors and musicians including Ian Merrill Peakes, Zonya Love, Maboud Ebrahimzadeh, and Dorcas Leung. For those not yet ready to gather indoors, People’s Light continues to offer...

delcoculturevultures.com

Comments / 0

laconiadailysun.com

Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative announces 2022 season

LACONIA — Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, the theatre program at the Belknap Mill and resident theatre company of the Colonial Theatre, has announced their planned lineup for the 2022 season, generously sponsored by Spectacle Live. Like in 2021, Powerhouse will be producing a “Mill Series” and a “Colonial Series.”. The 2022...
LACONIA, NH
csusb.edu

The curtain rises on a light-hearted 2021-2022 theatre season

After a not-so-brief yearlong intermission, the CSUSB Department of Theatre Arts is back and ready to dazzle its guests with a fun selection of entertaining plays designed as an escape from reality. The 2021-2022 Season of Light will have a little something for everyone: a romantic comedy written by a...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Dallas Weekly

Soul Rep Theatre Company opens its 2021-2022 Season with Shay Youngblood’s SHAKIN’ THE MESS OUTTA MISERY

DALLAS, TX (October 19, 2021) — In November, Soul Rep Theatre Company will kick off its 2021-2022 season – WAYS OF KNOWING – with four live performances of Shay Youngblood’s dynamic play SHAKIN’ THE MESS OUTTA MISERY, directed by Anyika McMillan-Herod. This ensemble piece, set in the mid-20th Century, explores a tapestry of Black southern women who unite to help raise an orphaned girl. The live performances will take place (with Covid precautions) Thursday, November 11 – Sunday, November 14, 2021, in the Pavilion at Dallas Heritage Village, located at 1515 S. Harwood Street,
DALLAS, TX
delcoculturevultures.com

Conversations About Theatre

Servant Stage Company’s production of a concert experience of the Broadway musical ‘AMAZING GRACE’ is now available for online viewing. … If you weren’t among the more than 6,400 people who attended a performance of this Servant Stage Company concert production over the course of its three-weekend run of live performances or if you’d like to see it again—you can enjoy the concert online through November 4, 2021.
THEATER & DANCE
doorcounty.net

operawire.com

Variety

delcoculturevultures.com

‘A Few Good Men’ Continues Spotlight Theatre’s Season

Spotlight Theatre in Swarthmore, Pa. continues its 2021/2022 season with “A Few Good Men.”. Nov 5-13, 2021 Jess Stinson directs this Broadway hit about the trial of two Marines for complicity in the death of a fellow Marine at Guantanamo Bay. Also coming to the Spotlight Stage:. Jan 21-30, 2022...
SWARTHMORE, PA
wmleader.com

‘Dana H.’ Review: A Riveting Broadway Solo Show by Lucas Hnath

“I’m in this world but I’m not,” the middle-aged woman confesses to an unseen interviewer in Lucas Hnath’s “Dana H.,” a mesmerizing solo show of theatrical shamanism that is receiving its Broadway bow. The voice is that of Dana Higginbotham, assured yet apprehensive, matter-of-fact but, at times, also on a...
THEATER & DANCE
Island Gazette

2021 Island of Lights Events Announcement Featured

After last Season’s shutdown, volunteers are exciting to bring back the Island of Lights event! This year there will not be an official “Lighting of the Lake” but the displays will be lit up and available for viewing nightly starting November’26th around Carolina Beach Lake!. The Island of Lights Christmas...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
washingtoninformer.com

Founder of The Temptations Says the Group Has Always Come First

To hear him tell his story, Otis Williams has always been just a southern boy from Texarkana, Texas, who, while growing up, loved the “devil’s music.”. His two grandmothers took care of him when his mother moved to Detroit in search of better employment and living conditions for the musically inclined troublemaker.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghost Of Christmas Past#A Christmas Carol#Christmas Story#Music And Lyrics#People S Light Producing#English
Collider

'Last Light': Full Cast Announced for Matthew Fox's Peacock Series

Peacock announced the entire cast for Last Light, its upcoming limited series starring Matthew Fox (Lost) and based on Alex Scarrow’s international best-selling novel of the same name. The series will follow a family that gets separated while the global oil distribution is interrupted and the world dives into chaos.
TV SERIES
cbslocal.com

Hollywood Bowl Announces Change in Ticket Prices For 2022 Season

HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the Hollywood Bowl have announced a change in ticket prices heading into the 2022 season. While ticket cost increases appear to be on the way for the highest-priced seats, prices on most lower-priced seats will either remain the same or decrease.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
delcoculturevultures.com

DCS Presents ‘Musical Haunts’ Oct.31

Join Delaware County Symphony (DCS) on Halloween afternoon, Oct. 31, to explore the spookier side of classical and popular music. From Saint-Saens’s Danse Macabre to The Addams Family theme song, the program is a family-friendly concert. Click here for tickets. Covid Policies:. Masks must be worn while in campus buildings.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Deadline

Audio Drama ‘Closing The Distance’ Being Adapted As Broadway-Bound Play ‘Windows’

Closing the Distance, author Tawni O’Dell’s audio drama series that’s featured such guest cast performers as Jason Alexander, Tony Danza, William Hurt, Kathleen Turner and Kelli O’Hara, is being developed as a stage production called Windows, with plans for a spring 2022 Broadway debut. To be directed by Sheldon Epps (Broadway’s Baby It’s You!, Netflix’s The Upshaws, among other credits), Windows will feature set designs by Rob Bissinger and Anita Scala, and costumes by David Woolard. The production is described as including seven vignettes reflecting upon how ordinary people react to extraordinary circumstances. “Windows,” the announcement reads, “documents through art a period when the world was united by unprecedented circumstances and time stood still.” The audio drama Closing the Distance is an episodic podcast series performed and recorded by actors during the early days of the Covid lockdown. Casting for the stage production is currently underway and announcements are forthcoming. Windows is produced by Mitchell Maxwell and Valerie Smaldone, in association with the Audio Drama Initiative.
MOVIES
Chicago Tribune

In Chicago, the musical ‘Paradise Square’ nears its big pre-Broadway opening in a changed world

Producer Garth Drabinsky sweeps his hand across a recording studio in Midtown Manhattan. “You see the fiddler?” he asks. “Maybe the best fiddle player on Broadway.” He shouts toward his videographer, whose job it is to seed the songs of a risky new $11.5 million musical called “Paradise Square” into the zeitgeist: “Be sure you get the harp.” He leans in again: “She’s just a sensational ...
CHICAGO, IL

