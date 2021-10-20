People’s Light Announces 2021/2022 Season

Closing the Distance, author Tawni O’Dell’s audio drama series that’s featured such guest cast performers as Jason Alexander, Tony Danza, William Hurt, Kathleen Turner and Kelli O’Hara, is being developed as a stage production called Windows, with plans for a spring 2022 Broadway debut. To be directed by Sheldon Epps (Broadway’s Baby It’s You!, Netflix’s The Upshaws, among other credits), Windows will feature set designs by Rob Bissinger and Anita Scala, and costumes by David Woolard. The production is described as including seven vignettes reflecting upon how ordinary people react to extraordinary circumstances. “Windows,” the announcement reads, “documents through art a period when the world was united by unprecedented circumstances and time stood still.” The audio drama Closing the Distance is an episodic podcast series performed and recorded by actors during the early days of the Covid lockdown. Casting for the stage production is currently underway and announcements are forthcoming. Windows is produced by Mitchell Maxwell and Valerie Smaldone, in association with the Audio Drama Initiative.

