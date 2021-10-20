CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RTD Seen Doubling Market Share by 2025: IWSR

bevnewsonline.com
 9 days ago

bevnewsonline.com

Daily Camera

Brickell adds 26M shares to market

Brickell Biotech Inc. (Nasdaq: BBI) said it will offer 26 million new common shares at 38 cents a share, with up to another 4 million shares discounted for underwriters. Brickell had 86 million shares outstanding before the offering and its shares closed Wednesday at 53 cents. The public offering is...
stockxpo.com

Google Profit Nearly Doubles, Boosted by Red-Hot Ad Market

The strong results underscored how the pandemic has turbocharged the company’s core advertising business. With retail foot traffic dwindling, marketers turned to Google to promote their products, delivering in a single year the kind of quarterly sales growth that the search giant typically records over a two-year span. Alphabet said...
investing.com

Publicis Gains on Lifting Guidance as All Markets Grow Double-Digit

Investing.com – Publicis stock (PA:PUBP) traded 3% higher in Paris as the advertising giant raised its annual forecast again after all its markets grew in double-digits in the third quarter. The company said organic growth for the year is now seen in the 8.5%-9% range compared to the 7% as...
murphyshockeylaw.net

Ready To Drink (Rtd) Tea And Coffee Sales Market Size, Key Opportunities, Strategic Assessment, Strong Revenue

Reports Globe announces one of the most detailed and thorough research studies in the Global Ready To Drink (Rtd) Tea And Coffee Sales Market. Highlights the critical factors that affect the growth of the global Ready To Drink (Rtd) Tea And Coffee Sales market on various fronts. The report can be used by market participants to gain a solid understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by major players in the global Ready To Drink (Rtd) Tea And Coffee Sales market. The authors of the report segment the global Ready To Drink (Rtd) Tea And Coffee Sales market based on product type, application and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness and other important factors.
stockxpo.com

Rent the Runway Shares Fall in Public Market Debut

Rent the Runway Inc. ‘s shares fell roughly 8% in their market debut on Wednesday as the clothing-rental business closed below its initial public offering price. Chief Executive Jenn Hyman has expressed confidence that the clothing-rental business is making a comeback, with the company expanding its offerings in response to shifting consumer preferences from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Rebel Yell

Hospital Gowns Market Review 2021 Growth Seen on Heavy Volume By 2028

“Hospital Gowns Market” study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. This Report encloses comprehensive analysis on the market and are...
MarketWatch

Molson Coors shares up premarket after earnings top estimates

Molson Coors Beverage Co. shares rose 1.5% in premarket trade Thursday, after the brewer of Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, and other beer brands beat earnings estimates for the third quarter. Colorado-based Molson posted net income of $453 million, or $2.08 a share, for the quarter, up from $342.8 million, or $1.58 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.75, ahead of the $1.53 FactSet consensus. Sales rose 2.5% to $2.883 billion from $2.754 billion, below the $2.914 billion FactSet consensus. Sales were boosted by stronger pricing, favorable brand mix and the further reopening of premises that were shuttered for the pandemic last year. "The momentum we have established and gains we have made come against an incredibly difficult backdrop of global supply chain challenges and transportation cost inflation," CEO Gavin Hattersley said in a statement. The company reaffirmed guidance for sales to rise in mid-single digits on a constant currency basis. Shares have fallen 3.5% in the year through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 21%.
MarketWatch

Hewlett Packard Enterprise provides upbeat 2022 profit outlook, raises longer-term revenue growth view

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. rose 1.0% in afternoon trading Thursday, after the information technology company provided an upbeat earnings outlook for next year, and raised its longer-term revenue growth outlook. The company said it expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.96 to $2.10, compared with the FactSet EPS consensus of $1.97. The company also said it expects to buy back at least $500 million worth of its stock in 2022, and pay out about $625 million in dividends. Chief Executive Antonio Neri said at the company's virtual securities analyst meeting that there are three distinct trends that have gained traction as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic: 1) explosion of data at the edge which requires secure connectivity; 2) the mandate for a cloud-everywhere experience; and 3) the need to quickly extract value from data to generate insights and build new business models. The company raised its compound annual growth rate for revenue, for 2022 through 2024, to 2% to 4% from 1% to 3%. The stock has run up 24.3% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.1%.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple Services Revenue Reaches $18.3B Amid Overall Earnings Miss

Apple services, which includes Apple TV+, Apple Music, the App Store and iCloud, brought in nearly $18.3 billion in revenue, topping Wall Street expectations, during the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021. The tech giant did not disclose the distribution of revenue or exact number of subscribers across its services, but Apple CFO Luca Maestri told analysts that Apple’s services division had 745 million paid subscribers, up from the “more than 700 million” disclosed during Apple’s last quarterly earnings call. The fiscal quarter’s services revenue represents almost a 5 percent increase from Q3 and a 26 percent jump year over year. Total revenue for...
atlantanews.net

The Traction Inverter Market To Witness A Double-Digit CAGR From 2018-2026

Persistence Market Research has rolled out a new market research report on "Traction Inverter Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast, 2018 – 2026", which examines the traction inverter market and offers critical insights for the next eight years. Based on the findings specified in the traction inverter report, the global traction inverter market is expected to witness rising demand for comfortable options and rising automotive vehicle production. These two factors are projected to drive the global traction inverter market.
The Motley Fool

Why Johnson & Johnson Shares Trounced the Market Today

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) topped expectations for its latest quarter on Tuesday, and investors rewarded it with a nice bump in its stock price. The sprawling healthcare company's shares rose by 2.4% on the day, easily beating the S&P 500 index's gain of 0.7%. So what. Johnson & Johnson unveiled...
connectcre.com

Walgreens Doubles VillageMD Share with $5.2B Investment

Deerfield, IL-based Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and VillageMD said Thursday that WBA has agreed to make an additional investment in VillageMD to advance its strategic position in the delivery of value-based primary care. The $5.2-billion investment will accelerate the opening of at least 600 Village Medical at Walgreens primary care...
The Independent

Amazon scam explained: Why people are receiving parcels they haven’t ordered

A scam that has caused hundreds of thousands of households to receive Amazon packages they have never ordered has been identified by the consumer group, Which?A survey of 1,839 UK adults between 13 and 17 August found that four per cent of respondents had received a mystery package containing a free item they had not purchased and with no return address.It means the phenomenon, known as “brushing”, is likely to have affected some 1.1m people across Britain.Which? followed up its findings by speaking to three recipients of unwanted parcels in Swindon, Salisbury and Somerset, all of whom had taken delivery...
Benzinga

Why Did HCW Biologics Shares More Than Double Today?

Recently listed HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: HCWB) shares almost doubled during premarket Thursday, after FDA signed off Phase 1b trial of its lead candidate in pancreatic cancer. The drug candidate, HCW9218, is an injectable, fusion protein complex designed to drive bifunctional, anti-tumor activity while simultaneously blocking unwanted immunosuppressive activities. In...
MarketWatch

Altria stock slips after adjusted profit misses expectations, while revenue beat

Shaers of Altria Group Inc. slipped 0.2% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cigarette and heated tobacco seller reported third-quarter profit that missed expectations while revenue fell but beat forecasts. Net losses widened to $2.7 billion, or $1.48 a share, from $952 million, or 51 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as special items related to the ABI investment, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.22 from $1.19, but missed the FactSet consensus of $1.26. The company recorded a 5-cent charge related to its investment in cannabis company Cronos Group Inc. Revenue fell 4.7% to $6.79 billion, well above the FactSet consensus of $5.73 billion, as smokeable products revenue fell 5.4% and oral tobacco products revenue declined 2.2%. Total cigarette shipment volume fell 12.9% to 24.05 billion sticks, including a 11.9% decline in Marlboro shipments. For 2021, the company raised its adjusted EPS guidance range to $4.58 to $4.62 from $4.56 to $4.62, which compares with the FactSet consensus of $4.62. Altria's stock has slipped 0.3% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.4%.
Zacks.com

What to Expect Ahead of Amazon's (AMZN) Q3 Earnings Release?

AMZN - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 28. For the third quarter, the company expects net sales between $106 billion and $112 billion. The figure is anticipated to improve 10-16% on a year-over-year basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales is pegged at...
