Paloma Faith at Leicester De Montfort Hall

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s tall stature was more evident than ever as the teenager was photographed in Rome with her mom and her two sisters on Oct. 23. After dressing to the nines for both red carpet premieres of Angelina Jolie‘s new movie, Marvel’s Eternals, 15-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt went with a much more casual look while spending some time in Rome, Italy with her mom and siblings. The ever-stylish teenager was photographed on Saturday (October 23) in white sweatpants, a black short-sleeved shirt, and sneakers standing outside next to Angelina, 46, and her two sisters, Zahara, 16, and Vivienne, 13.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO