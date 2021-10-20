CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paloma Faith at Leicester De Montfort Hall

 9 days ago

Paloma Faith is a singer-songwriter and actress from London....

Paloma Faith at Brighton Centre

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Paloma Faith events here. Official face value from £43.45. Resale tickets from £64.65. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Brighton's Centre for this Paloma Faith show. Book Your Hotel Stay Today!. Address: Brighton...
ENTERTAINMENT
Paloma Faith at London Palladium

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Paloma Faith events here. Official face value from £62.40. Resale tickets from £50.00. Address: London Palladium, Argyll Street, London, W1F 7TF. Telephone: 08444124655. Venue Capacity: 2286. The Palladium is a West End theatre based on Argyll...
PERFORMING ARTS
DesignerzCentral

Prince William Takes Over For Queen Elizabeth

Prince William learned who was boss on all matters in the Royal Family in a dispute over his wedding outfit. The Mirror reports The new Duke of Cambridge was preparing to get married in front of millions and millions of people around the world and wanted to make sure he looked his best.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Leni Klum joins dad Seal on red carpet in rare appearance

Leni Klum accompanied her dad, Seal, on the red carpet in a rare family outing. The 17-year-old aspiring model walked the red carpet with the musician, 58, for the premiere of the film "The Harder They Fall." The film was written and directed by Seal's (real name Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel) brother, Jeymes Samuel.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Looks So Tall While Rocking Sweats In Rome With Angelina & Siblings — Photos

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s tall stature was more evident than ever as the teenager was photographed in Rome with her mom and her two sisters on Oct. 23. After dressing to the nines for both red carpet premieres of Angelina Jolie‘s new movie, Marvel’s Eternals, 15-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt went with a much more casual look while spending some time in Rome, Italy with her mom and siblings. The ever-stylish teenager was photographed on Saturday (October 23) in white sweatpants, a black short-sleeved shirt, and sneakers standing outside next to Angelina, 46, and her two sisters, Zahara, 16, and Vivienne, 13.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Prince William Is "Deeply Frustrated" That 'The Crown' Will Cover Princess Diana's Panorama Interview

The Crown is currently filming its upcoming season, and it looks like the show will potentially cover Princess Diana's Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, which was obtained unethically. According to The Daily Mail, The Crown is set to dedicate "an entire episode" of the upcoming fifth season to the interview, in which Diana spoke about her marriage to Prince Charles.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek brings daughter Valentina, 14, to 'Eternals' premiere

Salma Hayek made the Eternals premiere a family night, bringing along daughter Valentina. It was a rare red carpet appearance for mother and daughter. The actress, 55, held the hand of the 14-year-old as they walked the press line and posed for photographers at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Bruno Tonioli inundated with support as he shares important message with fans

Bruno Tonioli is used to being the funny judge on Dancing with the Stars but over the weekend he used his platform to share a more serious message. The dancer took to Instagram to share a series of quotes about kindness, which followed on from the unkind remarks that were made towards Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly Ramsay last week.
CELEBRITIES
Woman's World

Many Speculate Over Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Whereabouts After the Queen’s Health Scare

There is speculation surrounding Prince William and Kate Middleton’s whereabouts following news of the Queen’s recent health scare. The royal couple was photographed outside of Heathrow Airport in London on Thursday with their three children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three. Dressed casually, the family appeared...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Angelina Jolie wears opinion-dividing ‘chin cuff’ on the red carpet – would you try the celebrity face bling trend?

Angelina Jolie chose an unusual accessory to complement her strapless Balmain gown at the premiere of her latest Marvel film, Eternals Posing on the red carpet in Los Angeles with children Zahara, Maddox, Knox, Vivienne and Shiloh, the mum of six wore a gold lip and chin cuff from Austin-based jeweller Nina Berenato.‘I can’t believe it!!!’ the designer posted on Instagram ‘We got to create one of my custom lip cuffs for Angelina Jolie to wear for the premiere of Eternals and I am losing it seeing this full look come together tonight… Angelina looks incredible!’The $50 (around £36)...
CELEBRITIES
fame10.com

Young And The Restless: Spoilers For November 2021

November can be an exciting month in the land of Genoa City. Not only are the holidays inching closer, but there’s American Thanksgiving — plus it’s sweeps month! What’s set to unfold on The Young and the Restless (Y&R) in the next four to five weeks? Jill Abbott will return with some stunning moves. Also, Phyllis and Nick split up, while Ashland faces uncertainty. Learn about these storylines and others in the below Y&R spoilers for November 2021.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Shirley Ballas says ‘concerned’ doctor has booked her a hospital appointment after viewers spot ‘lumps’ in her armpit

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has shared a new health update with fans after viewers raised concerns over “lumps” they had apparently noticed in her armpit.Earlier this month, Ballas posted a message to Instagram revealing that she had booked a doctor’s appointment to address viewers’ concerns.In a video posted yesterday (26 October), Ballas said: “I went and had a lot of blood work done and now the testosterone’s come back ultra high; the adrenal glands need a scan and my ovaries need a scan; my oestrogen levels are extremely low.“All in all, a little concerning for my...
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

Singer Chanté Moore Announces Engagement to Former BET Exec Stephen Hill

R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
CELEBRITIES

