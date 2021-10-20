Red Wine Market to Reach $278.5 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 5.4% CAGR

The webbing market is projected to reach US$ 1745.84 million by 2028 from US$ 1,195.35 million in 2020; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028. Webbing is a strong woven fiber available in flat strips or tube form; it is used as a substitute of rope. Conventionally, webbing is produced using cotton and silk, however, polymer, nylon, and polyester are replacing the traditional materials. Webbing is known for its properties such as convenience, tensile strength, and chemical resistance; it can be used as a replacement of steel wires, ropes, or chains in various industrial applications. Webbings are significantly used in military apparels, parachutes, climbing, automotive textile, fire safety gear, military goods, harnesses, packs, hiking gear, and others. Other than this, webbing is extensively used to produce protective equipment for oil & gas workers.

