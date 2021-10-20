CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Collaborations

bevnewsonline.com
 9 days ago

This content is for paid subscribers only. We invite you to join our ranks of senior bev/al executives by visiting our...

bevnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Tenovos To Share Insights at Wrike Collaborate

Virtual Session Maps Out How DAM Combined with Workflow Management Can Boost the Creative Process. Tenovos, the modern, data-first Digital Asset Management (DAM) company helping brands tell stories that matter, today announced that the company will be sharing its insights at Wrike Collaborate 2021. The presentation will showcase the urgency for marketers and creatives to leverage technology to be effective and efficient and how Digital Asset Management (DAM) paired with best-in-class Collaborative Work Management can fast-track the creative process.
SOFTWARE
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
MarketWatch

Taco Bell parent Yum Brands shares up 3.5% premarket after earnings top estimates

Taco Bell parent Yum Brands Inc. shares jumped 3.5% in premarket trade Thursday, after the company beat earnings estimates for the third quarter. Louisville, Ky.-based Yum posted net income of $528 million, or $1.75 a share, for the quarter, up from $283 million, or 92 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.22, ahead of the $1.08 FactSet consensus. Revenue climbed 11% to 1.606 billion from $1.448 billion a year ago, also ahead of the $1.590 billion FactSet consensus. Same-restaurant sales rose 5%, below the FactSet consensus for 5.8%. System sales rose 11% at KFC, were up 8% at Taco Bell and up 4% at Pizza Hut. Shares have gained 16% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 21%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Variety

YouTube Q3 Ad Revenue Balloons 43% to $7.2 Billion, Tops 50 Million Music and Premium Subscribers

YouTube kept raking in huge ad bucks in the third quarter of 2021 and now counts more than 50 million subscribers worldwide for its music and YouTube Premium services. The world’s largest video platform generated $7.205 billion in advertising revenue for the period, an annual increase of 43%. That’s a new quarterly record for YouTube, up from $7 billion in Q2, and puts it within range of Netflix’s Q3 revenue of $7.48 billion. Click here to sign up for Variety’s free Media Earnings newsletter. Overall, Alphabet — the parent company of Google and YouTube — posted $65.12 billion in revenue, up 41%, and earnings...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Universal Music Posts 17% Growth in First Post-IPO Earnings Report

In its first post-IPO earnings report, Universal Music Group posted 17.4% year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter of 2021, with recorded music subscription and streaming revenue up 15.2% and adjusted EBITDA up 20.7%. Lucian Grainge, UMG’s Chairman and CEO, said, “Our operational and financial performance this quarter – our first as an independent, publicly traded company – demonstrates both why UMG is the world’s most successful music company, as well as how our commitment to artists’ career development and fostering innovation promotes growth across the music ecosystem.” Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was €2,153 billion (around $2.49 billion), up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Variety

Spotify Reports In-Line Q3 User Growth to Hit 381 Million, Ad Revenue Jumps 75% With Growing Podcast Slate

Spotify posted double-digit gains for overall monthly users and paid subscribers for the third quarter of 2021, in line with expectations, while its advertising revenue — fueled by its growing podcast slate — outperformed with with a 75% year-over-year increase. The company’s total monthly active users grew 19% year over year, to 381 million in Q3 (up from 365 million). Spotify Premium subscribers also climbed 19% to 172 million in the quarter, at the midpoint of the guidance range. Click here to sign up for Variety’s free Media Earnings newsletter. Shares of Spotify were up 6.7% in pre-market trading on the earnings news. “We had...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy