Rufus Wainwright at Brighton Dome

stereoboard.com
 9 days ago

Rufus Wainwright at Brighton Dome. Official face value from £38.50.

www.stereoboard.com

stereoboard.com

Cliff Richard at Brighton Centre

Cliff Richard at Brighton Centre. Official face value from £83.00. Resale tickets from £94.04.
skiddle.com

Things to do in Brighton

Our guide to What's On in Brighton covers Brighton clubs, Brighton gig guide, comedy, tickets and guestlists.
stereoboard.com

Ant Middleton at Brighton Centre

Ant Middleton at Brighton Centre. Address: Brighton Centre, Kings Road, Brighton, BN1 2GR. Telephone: 01273290131. Venue Capacity: 4500. The Brighton Centre is one of the...
Rufus Wainwright
theartsdesk.com

Manic Street Preachers, Brighton Dome review - solid gig occasionally explodes to another level

It also sums up the Welsh rock stalwarts’ unlikely fusion of socially aware poetics and cheesy rock which, at its best, can be exuberant and touching. Having come onstage to what sounds like a looped house rejig of Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s last proper hit, “Rage Hard”, the three Manics, accompanied by touring guitarist Wayne Murray and keyboard-player Nick Nasmyth, open with reliable early hit “Motorcycle Emptiness”. Their backdrop is the cover to new album The Ultra Vivid Lament, peppered with spotlights that flare regularly in red and white, rendering the band silhouettes. The second song, “Orwellian”, a new one, demonstrates with rolling ease that they’ve not lost their knack for a catchy tune tied to a pithy lyric. My accomplice claims it is sounds like Duran Duran, “in a good way”, and he has a point; “Ordinary World”-era.
stereoboard.com

Tim Minchin at Brighton Centre

Tim Minchin at Brighton Centre. Tim Minchin is an English-Australian comedian and musician born in Northampton but based in Melbourne.
skiddle.com

Brighton Makers Fair

Brighton Makers Fair. 10:30am til 4:30pm (last entry 4:15pm) Discover 40+ handpicked local independent makers, artists and designers. This event occurred in October 2021. Paper Daisy Events will be taking over the Wagner Hall & their beautiful secluded courtyard in Central Brighton...
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
Vulture

Young Thug Rocks With It, Drops New Album Punk

Open up the mosh pit: Young Thug’s Punk is finally here. The rapper’s long-teased album arrived slightly late on October 15, after some reported last-minute additions, hitting streaming at 3 a.m. ET. The album is Thugger’s second in name, but just the latest in a string of dozens if you count his mixtapes and compilations; just earlier this year, he helmed Slime Language 2, a compilation for his label Young Stoner Life. Despite its name, the 20-track Punk doesn’t stray too far from Thugger’s Atlanta trap roots, aside from some stray guitars. (Although he did debut a few album tracks live with a rock band for NPR, including Travis Barker on drums.) Like Slime Language, Punk arrives with a stacked guest list too: Future, Doja Cat, Drake, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Post Malone, Gunna, and J. Cole all feature alongside a curious appearance by former fun. singer Nate Ruess and two posthumous verses from Juice WRLD and Mac Miller. Happy Slime Season to all who celebrate.
MassLive.com

Elton John sets new record with ‘Cold Heart’

Elton John’s new single featuring Dua Lipa has given the musical legend yet another honor: He’s the first artist to have a Top 10 song in six different decades. The single, “Cold Heart,” recently made it to No. 2 on the U.K. charts. The achievement takes John out of a...
NYLON

Måneskin Made Their US TV Debut On 'The Tonight Show'

Last night (October 26th), America was formally introduced to the Italian rock band, Maneskin. Fresh off their Eurovision Song Contest win, the impressive quartet made their US television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Performing live from New York's Studio 6B, the group dazzled viewers with their hit-cover of the viral song “Begging.”
musicomh.com

Lone – Always Inside Your Head

Akoya is utterly drenched in reverb, Morgane’s vocals bouncing off a luscious bassline and complimented by various dubby effects (including a Smoke City sample?), while InLove2 uses the titular refrain to lend focus to the mid-tempo house groove, washed out yet centre-stage. Unfortunately the opening track is not the best advertisement of what’s to come, as Hidden By Horizons never turns its promising moments into anything noteworthy.
Singersroom

Rufus has a new single out “Taking Flight”

Rufus MacKay Is Taking The R&B World By Storm. He is one of the most intriguing new musicians on the R&B music scene. Rufus is a native of the southwestern part of England. He has been obsessed with music his entire life and has been writing music and singing since he was a little boy. In fact, when he was a teenager, he began playing at local venues around his hometown of Wiltshire.
stereoboard.com

Billy Bragg at Oxford New Theatre

Billy Bragg at Oxford New Theatre. Billy Bragg is a British folk-punk singer-songwriter and activist from Essex, England, best known for tracks such as A New England, which became a Top 10 hit for Kirsty MacColl in 1983.
stereoboard.com

Kylie Minogue And Jessie Ware Join Forces For New Single Kiss Of Life

Kylie has shared her collaboration with Jessie Ware. Kiss Of Life will appear on 'Disco: Guest List Edition', a deluxe version of Minogue's 2020 chart-topping album 'Disco', due for release on November 12 via BMG. As you'd expect, the track transports you back to disco's '70s heyday with playful beats, funky guitar and basslines, and sultry vocals. Introducing it online, Ware said:
EDMTunes

RUFUS DU SOL Releases Surrender Album

Get ready because your Thursday is about to get much better. After releasing three outstanding new singles, RUFUS DU SOL has finally released the band’s 4th studio album, Surrender. The band ended up writing a large majority of this album in Joshua Tree, California during the lockdown. Once again, they come when we need them most and deliver an album that is guaranteed to land on many Top Albums of 2021 lists as the year winds down.
stereoboard.com

Level 42 at London Royal Albert Hall

Level 42 at London Royal Albert Hall. Level 42 are an English quintet known for their unique blend of funk, pop, jazz, rock, and dance, which helped them find fame in the 1980s and 1990s. Official face value from...
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Music (back) Under the Dome at library

Music is back at Jacksonville Public Library. The library’s Music Under the Dome series returns at 4 p.m. Sunday after taking a year off. “We haven’t had a concert since early in the year 2020, before COVID-19,” library director Chris Ashmore said. The series season roughly corresponds with the school...
