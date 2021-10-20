Level 42 at Newcastle Upon Tyne City Hall

The house music dance party is free and open to all. BOSTON – Thursday, October 21, 2021 – Mayor Kim Janey and the Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment will host a House Music Dance Party tomorrow, October 22 on City Hall Plaza. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public and will take place between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Music will be provided by DJ Bruno. The City of Boston is also hosting a pop-up Beer & Wine Garden, showcasing local businesses, in the Patios space on City Hall Plaza from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. On the night of the event, Distraction Brewing will be vending at the Beer & Wine Garden.

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO