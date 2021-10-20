CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Carla Bruni at London Cadogan Hall

stereoboard.com
 9 days ago

Carla Bruni Sarkozy (born Carla Gilberta Bruni Tedeschi) is an Italian-French singer-songwriter and model. In 2008, she married Nicolas Sarkozy, the former President of France. Scroll down to see all...

www.stereoboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
stereoboard.com

Magic at the Musicals at London Royal Albert Hall

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Magic at the Musicals events here. Official face value from £31.20. Resale tickets from £35.27. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near London's Royal Albert Hall for this Magic At The Musicals show. Book Your Hotel Stay Today!
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Daniel ODonnell at London Fairfield Hall

Daniel O'Donnell is an Irish singer-songwriter and television presenter hailing from Kincasslagh, County Donegal. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Daniel ODonnell events here. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near London's Fairfield Hall for this Daniel Odonnell show. Book...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Sarkozy
Person
Carla Bruni
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cadogan Hall#Italian
DesignerzCentral

Prince William Takes Over For Queen Elizabeth

Prince William learned who was boss on all matters in the Royal Family in a dispute over his wedding outfit. The Mirror reports The new Duke of Cambridge was preparing to get married in front of millions and millions of people around the world and wanted to make sure he looked his best.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Gigi Hadid Shared a Rare Photo Of Khai With Bella On 25th Birthday

On Saturday night, Bella Hadid celebrated her 25th birthday with her sister Gigi Hadid and younger brother Anwar by stepping out in New York City. A post from Dua Lipa on Instagram showed Bella dancing the night away, following a dinner with her family. But before the adult celebrations began, Gigi posted a sweet at-home photo of Bella with her 1-year-old niece Khai.
CELEBRITIES
WDBO

Queen Elizabeth: What happens when the queen of England dies?

Queen Elizabeth, the longest-ruling monarch in the history of England, turned 95 this year, and while she has enjoyed excellent health during her life, no one lives forever. So what happens when the inevitable day comes and the queen passes into history?. A story published in The Guardian laid out...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Woman's World

Many Speculate Over Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Whereabouts After the Queen’s Health Scare

There is speculation surrounding Prince William and Kate Middleton’s whereabouts following news of the Queen’s recent health scare. The royal couple was photographed outside of Heathrow Airport in London on Thursday with their three children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three. Dressed casually, the family appeared...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Prince William Is "Deeply Frustrated" That 'The Crown' Will Cover Princess Diana's Panorama Interview

The Crown is currently filming its upcoming season, and it looks like the show will potentially cover Princess Diana's Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, which was obtained unethically. According to The Daily Mail, The Crown is set to dedicate "an entire episode" of the upcoming fifth season to the interview, in which Diana spoke about her marriage to Prince Charles.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Angelina Jolie wears opinion-dividing ‘chin cuff’ on the red carpet – would you try the celebrity face bling trend?

Angelina Jolie chose an unusual accessory to complement her strapless Balmain gown at the premiere of her latest Marvel film, Eternals Posing on the red carpet in Los Angeles with children Zahara, Maddox, Knox, Vivienne and Shiloh, the mum of six wore a gold lip and chin cuff from Austin-based jeweller Nina Berenato.‘I can’t believe it!!!’ the designer posted on Instagram ‘We got to create one of my custom lip cuffs for Angelina Jolie to wear for the premiere of Eternals and I am losing it seeing this full look come together tonight… Angelina looks incredible!’The $50 (around £36)...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy