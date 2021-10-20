Bad Boy Chiller Crew at London Electric Brixton

Fontaines D.C. are an indie and post-punk quintet from Dublin, consisting of Grian Chatten, Conor Deegan III, Carlos O'Connell, Conor Curley, and Tom Coll. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Fontaines DC events here. Address: London Alexandra Palace, Wood Green, London, N22...
Bad Boy Chiller Crew have said they’d like to collaborate with Elton John for a remixed version of his 1979 hit ‘Are You Ready For Love’. The Bradford group told NME in this week’s Big Read that it’s an ambition of theirs to persuade the pop legend to work with them.
Kevin Bloody Wilson is the stage name of Dennis Bryant, a comedian and singer-songwriter from Sydney. Kevin Bloody Wilson will be performing 1 event in Peterborough on Wednesday 27th October 2021 at the Cresset.
Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Nines events here. Official face value from £30.80. Resale tickets from £47.01. Address: London O2 Academy Brixton, 211 Stockwell Road, London, SW99SL. Telephone: 020 7771 3000. Venue Capacity: 4191. The O2 Academy Brixton is a 4000+...
Groove Armada have added a second London show to The Last Full Live UK Tour. Due to demand, Andy Cato and Tom Findlay will now double up at the O2 Academy Brixton for a late night bank holiday show on April 17, the day following their previously announced stop at the venue.
Paris Fury has revealed her sister Romain has the mental capacity of a 'five-year-old' after she developed whooping cough when she was six weeks old. The wife of boxer Tyson Fury shared her secret family heartache in her new memoir Love and Fury, explaining she was left with brain damage after battling the disease as an infant.
Japanese Princess Mako has quietly married a commoner without traditional wedding celebrations and said their marriage – delayed three years and opposed by some – “was a necessary choice to live while cherishing our hearts”. The marriage to Kei Komuro cost Mako her royal status. She received her husband’s surname...
Barry Weiss, who rose to fame as one of the stars of A&E reality show Storage Wars, hasn’t been on the show for a few years. According to a recent trailer for Season 14 of the series, 70-year-old Weiss will return to at least one episode of the new season. What has Weiss been up to since his last regular appearances on the show in 2013, and what's his net worth today?
The sad final weeks of a lonely Scottish national who drank himself to death in his Bondi flat have been revealed as the role of drinks delivery service Jimmy Brings in providing him with alcohol comes into question. The drinks delivery service is facing an investigation after it was revealed...
One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
Just days after Drake held a star-studded bash for his 35th birthday, Toya Johnson held one for her 38th. The Tiny and Toya star hosted a Players Ball themed event for her big day, which saw some of our favourite rappers pull out their best ‘70s-inspired outfits. The birthday girl...
A woman who hoped to snack on some crisps for lunch was left speechless after opening a packet bought from a local supermarket only to find one whole 'soggy' potato. Leah, 30, who lives in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, explained that she hadn't noticed any unusual shape or weight when she bought a multi-pack of crisps from Aldi.
Known for more than just comedy, Last Man Standing star Tim Allen loves cars. After recently putting up a unique one from his collection to auction, it sold for an insane price. Tim Allen’s 2017 Ford GT supercar sold for a massive $1 million on the Bring a Trailer auction...
Ryan Reynolds described football as a “soul-deadening, evil and gorgeous game” after watching his Wrexham team play live for the first time. Reynolds and his fellow actor and co-owner Rob McElhenney swapped the glamour of Hollywood for an autumnal evening in Berkshire on Tuesday. However, the match did not follow...
Did Brian Laundrie know another Gabby aside from his fiancée Gabby Petito?. A woman has recently claimed that he is the dead fugitive's ex-girlfriend, who also shares the exact name of the person who was strangled to death last month. In a lengthy tribute to Laundrie, Gabby Darling called him...
The Crown is currently filming its upcoming season, and it looks like the show will potentially cover Princess Diana's Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, which was obtained unethically. According to The Daily Mail, The Crown is set to dedicate "an entire episode" of the upcoming fifth season to the interview, in which Diana spoke about her marriage to Prince Charles.
Exactly one month before he disappeared, Brian Laundrie’s last Instagram post gives a haunting glimpse into some of his final thoughts about the world and the people populating it. He posted a series of photos from Arches National Park near Moab, Utah on Aug. 13. Four weeks later, Laundrie left...
Paris Hilton is looking for her fairy-tale ending, but has the 40-year-old DJ and heiress found it in fiancé Carter Reum? In the first trailer for Paris' new 13-part wedding docuseries, Paris in Love, fans see that not everything is going as planned as Paris preps for her wedding to Carter.
Insecure star Jay Ellis is being accused of purposefully keeping "his white wife off his Instagram page." The Black actor, 39, and Serbian model Nina Senicar, 35, reportedly started dating in 2015, but many apparently did not know what she looked like, let alone that she even existed in his life.
Melissa Gilbert has recently captured a few snaps from her road trip and posted them on Instagram, sharing her trip with family and friends. Today, she posted a very special series of photos about that trip. The photos revealed that there was a “higher purpose” to the drive. The first...
