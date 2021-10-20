CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Boy Chiller Crew at London Electric Brixton

Bad Boy Chiller Crew are an English hip hop...

Fontaines DC at London Alexandra Palace

Fontaines D.C. are an indie and post-punk quintet from Dublin, consisting of Grian Chatten, Conor Deegan III, Carlos O'Connell, Conor Curley, and Tom Coll. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Fontaines DC events here. Address: London Alexandra Palace, Wood Green, London, N22...
Kevin Bloody Wilson at Peterborough Cresset

Kevin Bloody Wilson is the stage name of Dennis Bryant, a comedian and singer-songwriter from Sydney. Kevin Bloody Wilson will be performing 1 event in Peterborough on Wednesday 27th October 2021 at the Cresset.
Nines at London O2 Academy Brixton

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Nines events here. Official face value from £30.80. Resale tickets from £47.01. Address: London O2 Academy Brixton, 211 Stockwell Road, London, SW99SL. Telephone: 020 7771 3000. Venue Capacity: 4191. The O2 Academy Brixton is a 4000+...
Groove Armada Add Second London Date To The Last Full Live UK Tour In April

Groove Armada have added a second London show to The Last Full Live UK Tour. Due to demand, Andy Cato and Tom Findlay will now double up at the O2 Academy Brixton for a late night bank holiday show on April 17, the day following their previously announced stop at the venue.
'She had the mental capacity of a five-year-old': Paris Fury reveals her sister Romain, 36, was left with brain damage after contracting whooping cough when she was six weeks old

Paris Fury has revealed her sister Romain has the mental capacity of a 'five-year-old' after she developed whooping cough when she was six weeks old. The wife of boxer Tyson Fury shared her secret family heartache in her new memoir Love and Fury, explaining she was left with brain damage after battling the disease as an infant.
Multimillionaire Barry Weiss, Star of Reality Show "Storage Wars," Is Set To Return This Season

Barry Weiss, who rose to fame as one of the stars of A&E reality show Storage Wars, hasn’t been on the show for a few years. According to a recent trailer for Season 14 of the series, 70-year-old Weiss will return to at least one episode of the new season. What has Weiss been up to since his last regular appearances on the show in 2013, and what's his net worth today?
Inside the sad final weeks of a lonely man, 49, who drank himself to death with $24,000 worth of booze over 300 orders delivered to his Bondi flat by Jimmy Brings

The sad final weeks of a lonely Scottish national who drank himself to death in his Bondi flat have been revealed as the role of drinks delivery service Jimmy Brings in providing him with alcohol comes into question. The drinks delivery service is facing an investigation after it was revealed...
Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
Packet-in! Woman is left speechless after finding a whole 'soggy' potato and NO crisps in a bag of lightly salted from Aldi

A woman who hoped to snack on some crisps for lunch was left speechless after opening a packet bought from a local supermarket only to find one whole 'soggy' potato. Leah, 30, who lives in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, explained that she hadn't noticed any unusual shape or weight when she bought a multi-pack of crisps from Aldi.
Tim Allen Sells Ford GT Supercar for Insane Price

Known for more than just comedy, Last Man Standing star Tim Allen loves cars. After recently putting up a unique one from his collection to auction, it sold for an insane price. Tim Allen’s 2017 Ford GT supercar sold for a massive $1 million on the Bring a Trailer auction...
Prince William Is "Deeply Frustrated" That 'The Crown' Will Cover Princess Diana's Panorama Interview

The Crown is currently filming its upcoming season, and it looks like the show will potentially cover Princess Diana's Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, which was obtained unethically. According to The Daily Mail, The Crown is set to dedicate "an entire episode" of the upcoming fifth season to the interview, in which Diana spoke about her marriage to Prince Charles.
