Cape Coral fire chief pushes for new training facility

By Elisia Alonso
NBC2 Fort Myers
 9 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – The Cape Coral Fire Department is working to build a new training facility.

The proposed 6.3-acre site is located near the South Water Plant in Cape Coral. Chief Ryan Lamb says the potential site will have good water pressure in a more industrial area.

“We need to be able to practice so that when we are called for service we are prepared to be able to do that,” said Lamb.

City Council recently approved a contract with an architect for the job. On Wednesday it will vote on a construction manager at risk for phase one of the project.

“This training facility is going to allow us to do live fire evolutions and a variety of other things you see that will make our firefighters well-practiced to keep our firefighters safe and our community safe,” said Lamb.

Right now firefighters are traveling up to an hour for training at neighboring departments.

Lamb says firefighters will be able to earn more training hours when the facility is within city limits. He says better training makes for a quicker rescue.

“We want to make sure they are well trained and prepared for somebody’s worst day,” said Lamb.

The first phase of the project would cost just over $69,000.

