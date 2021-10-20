Forecast: Humidity slowly returns

After a gorgeous first half to the week, humidity will gradually return along with shower chances into the weekend.

High pressure will gradually slide offshore, across the Atlantic, ushering in higher humidity for the end of the week. This return of tropical moisture, combined with an impulse diving south, will allow for a return to rainy season conditions for the weekend. Daily afternoon showers and storms are likely Saturday through Monday with highs in the upper 80s.

By next week, the pattern becomes more complicated. The overall idea is that conditions will become less active after Monday, with Tuesday and Wednesday looking almost completely rain free. Attention will then turn to a robust cold front attendant to a developing low across the Northern Gulf for the end of the week. Discrepancies still exist regarding the evolution of this feature, however, big changes could follow for the end of the month.