Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to talk about the company's Q3 earnings beat. While supply chain issues have plagued businesses across industries, Johnson noted that the company largely avoided constraints by not pressuring suppliers to fill Overstock's own distribution centers, encouraging them to use their own. "We have a higher in-stock percentage today than we did a year ago. Not quite as high as we did pre-pandemic but better than it was last year at this time," he said.

