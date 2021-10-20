CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

FinVolution Group (FINV) Raises Full Year Guidance to RMB 130B-135B

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced that based on its current assessment of operational and market conditions, the Company has raised its total transaction...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
ktwb.com

Eyewear group EssilorLuxottica raises guidance as sales strengthen

(Reuters) – Luxury eyewear group EssilorLuxottica raised its full-year guidance on Friday as sales continued to rise above pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter, helped by strong growth in North America and Latin America. The maker of Oakley and Ray-Ban sunglasses now expects revenue growth in a mid to high...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Barnes Group (B) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c, Updates FY Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Barnes Group (NYSE: B) reported Q3 EPS of $0.55, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.52. Revenue for the quarter came in at $325 million versus the consensus estimate of $321.68 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Desert Peak Minerals sets IPO terms, looks to raise up to $230 million

Desert Peak Minerals Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the Colorado-based manager of mineral and royalty interest in the Permian Basin looks to raise up to $230.0 million. The company is offering 10.0 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $20 and $23 a share. With a total of 62.0 million Class A and Class B shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the company could be valued at up to $1.43 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "DPM." Barclays, Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $9.5 million on revenue of $36.7 million during the six months through June 30, after a loss of $12.2 million on revenue of $19.7 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 6.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.4%.
MARKETS
sgbonline.com

Shimano’s Raises Full-Year Guidance On Robust Nine-Month Growth

Shimano reported earnings nearly doubled in the nine months as sales grew 49.6 percent. Bicycle Components segment sales grew 56.0 percent while Fishing Tackle segment sales gained 27.6 percent. Shimano said in a statement, “During the first nine months of fiscal year 2021, while restrictions on activities were eased along...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finvolution Group#Rmb#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Finv#Fintech#Company#Rmb120 Billion
wibqam.com

Coca-Cola raises full-year profit forecast

(Reuters) – Coca-Cola Co raised its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, as the reopening of theaters and restaurants in the United States drove demand for its sodas. The company expects its annual adjusted earnings per share to rise 15% to 17%, compared with a prior forecast of a 13% to 15% increase.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Acquires Innovative Growers Equipment for $58M; Reports Prelim Q3 Results, Updates Full-Year Outlook

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc (Nasdaq: HYFM), a leading distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture (“CEA”), announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Illinois-based Innovative Growers Equipment Inc. (“IGE”), a manufacturer of horticulture benches, racking and LED lighting systems. The addition of the IGE commercial equipment product range complements Hydrofarm’s existing lineup of high performance, proprietary branded products.
AGRICULTURE
StreetInsider.com

Digital Media Solutions (DMS) Announces Prelim Q3 Revenue of $106.5-$107.5M; $5-$6M Net Income; Updates Full-Year Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) announced preliminary, unaudited 2021 third-quarter results, which are expected to be $106.5 - $107.5 million for GAAP revenue; $111 - $112 million for adjusted revenue; $5 - $6 million net income; and $10 - $11 million for adjusted EBITDA.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Albertsons (ACI) Tops Q2 EPS by 20c, Raises FY EPS Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Albertsons (NYSE: ACI) reported Q2 EPS of $0.64, $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of $0.44. Revenue for the quarter came in at $16.5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
StreetInsider.com

Lucid Group (LCID) Stock Catches Meme-Stock and Tesla-Stock Fever, Nears Ford's Market Cap

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) stock continues to light up screens across Wall Street as it has caught both meme-stock and Tesla-stock fever. Yesterday, the stock added $14 billion in market cap and today's it's already adding another $6 billion, bringing the market cap to around $63 billion, nearly matching Ford's $67 billion.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Cloud Data Company Informatica CEO on Company's Second IPO Launch

Cloud data management company Informatica made its market debut on the New York Stock Exchange today under the ticker symbol INFA. Shares ending the day even after opening at $27.55. with shares priced at $29 apiece. This is the second time the company has gone public after being founded back in 1993. Informatica then went private in a $5 billion deal in 2015. Now, the company is reentering public markets as a subscription business with a push to the cloud. Cheddar News welcomes CEO of Informatica, Amit Walia, to discuss.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG) PT Raised to $43 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Jason Seidl raised the price target on Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLG) to $43.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Tops Q3 EPS by 24c, Raises FY Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported Q3 EPS of $2.60, $0.24 better than the analyst estimate of $2.36. Revenue for the quarter came in at $23.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $23.74 billion.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp (AEAEU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AEAEU), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by AltEnergy, LLC, today announced that it has priced ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) PT Lowered to $43 at CLSA

CLSA analyst Elinor Leung lowered the price target on Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) to $43.00 (from $46.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) PT Raised to $36 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Carter Gould raised ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why The Brink's Company Stock Took It to the Bank This Week

The company beat its previous guidance with double-digit increases in revenue, profits, and earnings per share. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) did a good job bringing the money to its shareholders this week. Through mid-afternoon Friday, shares of the cash transport, logistics, and security company have soared more than 16% for the week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy