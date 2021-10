News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a three-for-two stock split of the Company’s common stock, which will be made in the form of a 50% stock dividend. Shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2020 will receive one additional share of Stifel Financial common stock for every two shares owned. These additional shares will be distributed beginning December 16, 2020. Cash will be distributed in lieu of fractional shares based on the closing price on the record date. The Company has approximately 68.7 million shares outstanding and, after the split, the Company will have approximately 103.0 million shares outstanding.

