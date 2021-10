Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2021) - Eric Sprott announces that, today, 4,000,000 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") of Max Resource Corp., (held by 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation he beneficially owns) expired unexercised representing a decrease in holdings of approximately 5.5% of the outstanding common shares ("Shares") on a partially diluted basis since the date of the last early warning report. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 8,000,000 Shares and 4,000,000 Warrants representing approximately 8.2% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 11.8% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO