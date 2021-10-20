CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Lithia Motors & Driveway (LAD) Reports Q3 Revenue Growth of 70%, Adjusted EPS Growth of 63%

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) today reported the highest third quarter revenue and earnings per share in company history. Third quarter 2021 revenue increased 70% to $6.2 billion from $3.6 billion in the third quarter of...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

AptarGroup (ATR) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AptarGroup (NYSE: ATR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.94, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.94. Revenue for the quarter came in at $825.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $810.57 million. GUIDANCE:. AptarGroup sees Q4 2021 EPS...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Hercules Capital (HTGC) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Hercules Capital (NYSE: HTGC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.33, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.33. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Hercules Capital (HTGC) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Bladex (BLX) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bladex (NYSE: BLX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.41, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $26.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $26.23 million. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Eventbrite (EB) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Eventbrite (NYSE: EB) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.18), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.18). Revenue for the quarter came in at $53.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. For...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lad#Board Of Directors#Insurance#Lithia Motors Driveway#Streetinsider Premium#Lithia Driveway#Lithia E Commerce#Driveway Shop#F I#Sg A
StreetInsider.com

Premier Financial (PFC) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Premier Financial (NASDAQ: PFC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.76, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.76. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Premier Financial (PFC) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Lifeist Wellness Reports Q3 Revenue Growth Led By Its Cannabis Subsidiary, CannMart

Cannabis-focused e-commerce company Lifeist Wellness Inc. (TSXV:LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), previously known as Namaste Technologies, released its third-quarter earnings Friday with gross revenue improving 12% year-over-year reaching CA$7.1 million ($5.73 million). Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights. Higher gross revenue was led by cannabis growth of 34%;. Gross profit and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Canadian cannabis company Hexo posts loss for Q4 and revenue that lags estimates

Hexo Corp. said Friday it has a net loss of C$67.9 million ($55.0 million) in its fiscal fourth quarter to July 31, after a loss of C$169.5 million in the year-earlier period. The Canadian cannabis company did not offer a per-share breakdown. It said revenue net of excise taxes rose to C$38.8 million from C$27.1 million a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for per-share earnings of 4 cents and revenue of C$51.8 million. The company said Zenabis, which it acquired in a deal that closed June 1, contributed C$6.8 million in net revenue. The company also completed the acquisitions of Redecan and 48North Cannabis. Hexo also launched a strategic overhaul and announced the departure of Founder and CEO Sebastien St-Louis and named Scott Cooper its new CEO. Cooper came from Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between Molson-Coors Canada and HEXO that is a leader in cannabis-infused drinks in Canada. Shares rose 4.9% premarket but are down 55% in the year to date, while the Cannabis ETF has fallen 4% and the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
StreetInsider.com

Western Digital Corp. (WDC) PT Lowered to $70 at Wedbush, Following Earnings

Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson lowered the price target on Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) to $70.00 (from $95.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
bizjournals

Supply chain disruptions derail Wabtec's full year revenue and EPS growth guidance during Q3

Wabtec Corp. (NYSE: WAB) announced revisions to its fiscal year revenue and EPS growth guidance amid the ongoing global supply chain disruptions. The Pittsburgh-based freight and transit company announced it's now expecting to deliver sales guidance for 2021 between $7.9 billion and $8.05 billion, down from the previous range of $7.9 billion to $8.2 billion the company expected following a previous revision during its Q2 earnings period. Adjusted earnings per diluted share are now expected to range between $4.20 to $4.30, a modification from the $4.15 to $4.35 range the company forecasted in Q2.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Getty Realty (GTY) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Getty Realty (NYSE: GTY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.30, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.30. Revenue for the quarter came in at $40.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $39.49 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

TTM Technologies (TTMI) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ: TTMI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.34, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $556.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. GUIDANCE:. TTM Technologies sees Q4 2021 EPS of $0.28-$0.34, versus the consensus of $0.36. In the fourth quarter,...
MARKETS
Benzinga

ASE Technology Clocks 22% Revenue Growth In Q3

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: ASX) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 22% year-on-year to NT$150.7 billion. Net Revenues from Packaging rose 31.7% Y/Y to NT$73.99 billion, Testing increased 8.6% to NT$13.4 billion, and EMS rose 15% to NT$61.1 billion. Margins: Gross margin increased 0.9 percentage points Q/Q to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

Shopify posts 46% Q3 revenue growth

Shopify reported higher revenue in Q3 but, despite the news, the final numbers fell short of expectations and the company’s stock took a hit in premarket trading Thursday before rebounding later in the day. The e-commerce platform reported revenues of $1.12 billion for the quarter ending Sept. 30 — 46%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) Tops Q3 EPS by 20c, Revenue Misses

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE: TAP) reported Q3 EPS of $1.75, $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of $1.55. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.82 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. For earnings history...
LIFESTYLE
StreetInsider.com

United Rentals (URI) Misses Q3 EPS, Revenues Beat; Raises Outlook

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. United Rentals (NYSE: URI) reported Q3 EPS of $6.58, worse than the analyst estimate of $6.82. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

VSE Corp. (VSEC) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

VSE Corp. (NASDAQ: VSEC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.76, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.76. Revenue for the quarter came in at $200.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $188.09 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on VSE Corp. (VSEC) click here.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy