Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Announces Collaboration with Ganesha Ecosphere to Deploy CertainT

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing and nucleic acid-based technologies, today announced signing a mutual collaboration agreement (the “Agreement”) with Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd., the largest recycled polyester (rPET) fiber...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Starts Roivant Sciences (ROIV) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Dennis Ding initiates coverage on Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ: ROIV) with a Buy rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Sourcing Journal

Ganesha Ecosphere, Applied DNA to Deploy CertainT to Recycled Polyester

Gamesha will deploy the CertainT platform, Applied DNA’s traceability system, to tag pilot production of rPET at its facilities in India. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
aithority.com

Monsoon Blockchain Corporation Partners With National Science Foundation (NSF) To Promote The Progress To Science

Monsoon Blockchain Corporation, an innovative blockchain development company, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with National Science Foundation (NSF) Center for Cloud and Autonomic Computing (CAC) to help the CAC in the research work geared towards the economic development of the nation, as well as, to secure the national defense.
StreetInsider.com

WAVE Life Sciences (WVE) Amends Collaboration with Takeda

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, today announced an amendment to its ongoing collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, which immediately discontinues the discovery research component of the collaboration that provided Takeda with the right to license multiple preclinical programs for central nervous system (CNS) indications over a four-year research term. Under terms of the amendment, Takeda will pay Wave $22.5 million for collaboration-related research and preclinical expenses. The amendment announced today allows Wave to advance CNS programs independently or enter partnerships in the CNS field outside of the three specified targets, which are part of the ongoing late-stage collaboration between the companies.
StreetInsider.com

Becton Dickinson (BDX) Announces Collaboration With US Govt for COVID-19 Combination Diagnostic Tests

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced the formation of a strategic, public-private partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the U.S. Health and Human Services Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response to support the development of a range of COVID-19 combination diagnostic tests for core laboratories, hospitals and at the point of care.
Cheddar News

Cloud Data Company Informatica CEO on Company's Second IPO Launch

Cloud data management company Informatica made its market debut on the New York Stock Exchange today under the ticker symbol INFA. Shares ending the day even after opening at $27.55. with shares priced at $29 apiece. This is the second time the company has gone public after being founded back in 1993. Informatica then went private in a $5 billion deal in 2015. Now, the company is reentering public markets as a subscription business with a push to the cloud. Cheddar News welcomes CEO of Informatica, Amit Walia, to discuss.
The Independent

Travis Perkins ‘very capably’ dealing with supply issues as it upgrades profits

Building materials firm Travis Perkins said it is navigating supply chain challenges “very capably” as it increased its profit targets.However, shares in the company dipped despite the third profit upgrade in five months.The UK construction sector has seen recent rapid growth threatened by soaring raw material prices and supply chain disruption amid global sourcing issues and logistics problems in the UK.Nevertheless, Travis Perkins, which also owns Toolstation, said disruption to its customer service has been “minimal”.Our Q3 performance continued to be strong, with like for like sales up 13.1% vs last year. We also completed the reshaping of the Group...
MyChesCo

CMTA and Applied Therapeutics Announce Collaboration for CMT-SORD

GLENOLDEN, PA —The Charcot–Marie–Tooth Association (CMTA) and Applied Therapeutics announced a collaboration to investigate a potential therapy for a newly discovered type of the disease caused by a deficiency of the SORD gene. The primary goal of the collaboration is to help identify patients who may be eligible to participate...
Sourcing Journal

IAF World Fashion Convention to Focus on Supply Chain Collaboration

The International Apparel Federation event will focus on new business models, digitization, supply chain resilience and transparency. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
zycrypto.com

Ripple Debuts First-Ever In-Market On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) Deployment In The Middle East

On Monday, Ripple announced that it was partnering with Pyypl, an international blockchain-based financial services firm with offices in the United Arab Emirates. “Ripple announced its continuing contribution to this hotbed of fintech innovation with the first-ever in-market On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) deployment in the Middle East.”. The San-Francisco-based Fintech firm...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Starts Science 37 (SNCE) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Charles Rhyee initiates coverage on Science 37 (NASDAQ: SNCE) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Antios Therapeutics and Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Announce Clinical Collaboration Agreement to Evaluate the Combination of ATI-2173 and Vebicorvir in Patients with Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infectio

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Antios Therapeutics, Inc. and Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB) today announced that the companies have entered into a clinical collaboration agreement to evaluate a triple combination treatment in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. A single cohort in the ongoing Antios Phase 2a ANTT201 clinical trial will evaluate ATI-2173, Antios' investigational proprietary active site polymerase inhibitor nucleotide (ASPIN), vebicorvir (VBR), Assembly Bio's investigational lead core inhibitor candidate, and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate, a nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitor.
airlive.net

ALERT The Royal Norwegian Air Force intercepted a large group of Russian bombers and fighters

F-16s and F-35s of the Royal Norwegian Air Force intercepted a large group of Russian bombers and fighters off the north coast of Norway, October 27. The Russian group consisted of two BlackJack strategic bombers, MiG-31 Foxhounds and SU-24 Fencers fighters and a A-50 Mainstay reconnaissance aircraft. The Russian aircraft did not file flight plans nor did they make contact with civilian air traffic control or send transponder signals, posing a potential risk to other air users.
BoardingArea

New Vaccine Rules To Enter The US Starting On November 8

On November 8, new rules are going into affect for entry into the US by foreign nationals. AFAR mentions that, “the Biden administration has released the full details of its plan, which requires vaccination for all foreign nationals entering the United States, with few exceptions.”. Rather than have varying rules...
The Independent

Retiring top general says US has done 9 tests of hypersonic weapons while China does hundreds

China’s growing military prowess is “stunning” and its advancement in the area of hypersonic missiles is a matter of grave concern, a top US general said on Thursday.“In the last five years, maybe longer, the United States has done nine hypersonic tests. In the same time, the Chinese have done hundreds,” Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General John Hyten said. “Single digits versus hundreds is not a good place.”“Now it doesn’t mean that we’re not moving fast in the development process of hypersonics. What it does tell you is that our approach to development is fundamentally...
The Independent

Amazon scam explained: Why people are receiving parcels they haven’t ordered

A scam that has caused hundreds of thousands of households to receive Amazon packages they have never ordered has been identified by the consumer group, Which?A survey of 1,839 UK adults between 13 and 17 August found that four per cent of respondents had received a mystery package containing a free item they had not purchased and with no return address.It means the phenomenon, known as “brushing”, is likely to have affected some 1.1m people across Britain.Which? followed up its findings by speaking to three recipients of unwanted parcels in Swindon, Salisbury and Somerset, all of whom had taken delivery...
designboom.com

meet chaos, the greek 3,000-horsepower 'ultra car' by SP automotive

Designer and automotive engineer spyros panopoulos unveils the world’s first ‘ultra car‘ dubbed chaos, that will make its official debut on november 1. ‘this vehicle is faster than ever before, innovative at all levels, with new technologies and innovative materials.’ according to the SP automotive company. expensive materials including titanium, carbon fiber, kevlar, inconel exhaust system, and zylon, were employed to form the machine. the car‘s monocoque is made of the last aforementioned material, which is the strongest man-made fiber, and its cross-sectional strength beats both steel and carbon fiber.
Nature.com

The search for people who never get COVID

An international team of researchers want to find people who are genetically resistant to SARS-CoV-2, in the hope of developing new drugs and treatments. You have full access to this article via your institution. Imagine being born naturally resistant to SARS-CoV-2, and never having to worry about contracting COVID-19 or...
