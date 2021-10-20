Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Announces Collaboration with Ganesha Ecosphere to Deploy CertainT

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, today announced an amendment to its ongoing collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, which immediately discontinues the discovery research component of the collaboration that provided Takeda with the right to license multiple preclinical programs for central nervous system (CNS) indications over a four-year research term. Under terms of the amendment, Takeda will pay Wave $22.5 million for collaboration-related research and preclinical expenses. The amendment announced today allows Wave to advance CNS programs independently or enter partnerships in the CNS field outside of the three specified targets, which are part of the ongoing late-stage collaboration between the companies.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 11 DAYS AGO