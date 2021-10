(Harlan) The Harlan Police Department reports two arrests.

Jason John Plumb, 50, of Harlan, was arrested following a call for service on October 6th. Plumb was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with Willful Injury.

Connor Patrick Green, 24, of Harlan, was arrested October 13th on an active Harrison County warrant. Green was charged with Failure to Appear.