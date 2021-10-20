CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Reports Positive Clinical Data from RP-L201 Trial for the Treatment of LAD-I

 9 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT), a clinical-stage company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders, today announces interim data updates from the RP-L201 Phase...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Reports New Verzenio Phase 3 monarchE Trial Data Published in the Annals of Oncology

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today, overall survival (OS) data from Eli Lilly and Company's (NYSE: LLY) Verzenio® (abemaciclib) Phase 3 monarchE study were published in a Letter to the Editor in the Annals of Oncology. These OS data, while immature, have been published to address questions regarding the recent approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in a subgroup of the population studied in the monarchE trial. Patients participating in monarchE continue to be followed over time while overall survival data mature.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AFP

Merck strikes deal for global access to Covid drug

US drugmaker Merck & Co. on Wednesday announced a deal that could see generic versions of its Covid-19 medication widely distributed in poorer countries, in a first during the pandemic. The Miami-based company's chief executive Wendy Holman said the deal meant "quality-assured generic versions of molnupiravir can be developed and distributed quickly following regulatory authorisation".
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) Reports Positive Data Demonstrating Robust IRAK4 Degradation and First Proof-of-Biology with Inhibition of Cytokine Induction from the Single Ascending Dose Portion of KT-47

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation (TPD) to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today presented new safety, pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) data, including cytokines, from the Single Ascending Dose (SAD) portion of the KT-474 Phase 1 randomized, placebo-controlled healthy volunteer trial, at the 4th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Reports Positive Data form Third Cohort of Phase IIa Open-Label Study with Vilobelimab

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. InflaRx N.V. (Nasdaq: IFRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing anti-inflammatory therapeutics by targeting the complement system, announces positive data from the third cohort of patients in the Phase IIa open-label study with vilobelimab in Pyoderma Gangraenosum (PG).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Axcella Health (AXLA) Announces Launch of Clinical Program to Develop Treatment for Long COVID

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Axcella Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases using multi-targeted endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions, today announced a new clinical program to investigate AXA1125 as a potential treatment for patients with Long COVID, a complex condition also known as Post COVID-19 Condition and Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC). The United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) accepted a Phase 2a clinical trial authorization (CTA) submission from Axcella on October 22, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Announces Interim Results from the 4D-310 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial; Provides Update on 4D-110 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT), a clinical-stage gene therapy company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted gene therapies, announced interim clinical data from the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of intravenous 4D-310 in patients with Fabry disease. The company also provided a clinical data update from the on-going Phase 1/2 clinical trial of 4D-110 in patients with choroideremia.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

AstraZeneca (AZN) Reports Positive Interim Data From TOPAZ-1 Phase III Trial

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Positive high-level results from AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ: AZN) TOPAZ-1 Phase III trial showed Imfinzi (durvalumab), in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy, demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit versus chemotherapy alone as a 1st-line treatment for patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
inForney.com

Hummingbird Bioscience to Collaborate with Merck on Clinical Trial of Anti-VISTA Antibody HMBD-002 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Cancer

HOUSTON and SINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hummingbird Bioscience, an innovative clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing precision therapies against hard-to-drug targets to improve treatment outcomes, today announced it has entered into a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck. Under this collaboration, Hummingbird will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and...
CANCER
StreetInsider.com

Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF) Publishes Positive Data from Phase IIa Can-Fite NASH Study

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced that Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics, a peer reviewed scientific journal focused on gastroenterology and hepatology, published an article titled “Randomised clinical trial: A phase 2 double-blind study of namodenoson in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and steatohepatitis" authored by Can-Fite’s CEO Dr. Pnina Fishman.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
patientdaily.com

Senhwa Presents Positive Initial Data from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Silmitasertib (CX-4945) in Moderate COVID-19 Patients At the ISIRV-WHO Conference

Statistically significant 133% faster time to COVID-19 clinical symptoms recovery versus standard of care (SOC)/best supportive care. Statistically significant 114% faster time to reach EQ-5D-5L Q6 ≥ 90% versus SOC/best supportive care. Statistically significant 57% faster time to normalization of COVID-19 related clinical signs versus SOC/best supportive care. Silmitasertib is...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Entasis (ETTX) Reports Positive Topline Results for Sulbactam-Durlobactam (SUL-DUR) from Phase 3 ATTACK Trial

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company, and its partner Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, today announced topline results from the ATTACK trial―a global Phase 3 registrational trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of SUL-DUR versus colistin in patients with infections caused by Acinetobacter baumannii.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Receives Authorization from MHRA to Commence Phase 1a Clinical Trial of WP1122 for Treatment of COVID-19

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) (Moleculin or the Company), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting highly resistant tumors and viruses, today announced it has received authorization from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to commence a Phase 1a clinical trial of WP1122 in the United Kingdom. WP1122, the Company's lead metabolism/glycosylation inhibitor, is a prodrug of a well-known antimetabolite called 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) currently being developed for inhibition of viral replication and disease manifestations in humans infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. The Company also announced it has received a favorable opinion from the London - Riverside Research Ethics Committee in the UK to begin the study, which is expected to be conducted at the Medicines Evaluation Unit in Manchester, United Kingdom.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc (DRMA) Reports Positive Results from Phase 1b Clinical Trial of DMT310 for the Treatment of Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions, today announced positive topline results from its Phase 1b trial of DMT310 in 30 patients as a once-weekly topical application for the treatment of mild-to-moderate psoriasis. DMT310 is Dermata's lead product candidate, with both mechanical and chemical mechanisms of action, currently being investigated to treat multiple inflammatory skin conditions, including acne, psoriasis, and rosacea.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock rockets on heavy volume after opioid overdose treatment gets FDA approval

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. soared 20.4% on massive volume toward an eight-month high in premarket trading Monday, after the biopharmaceutical company said Zimhi, it's high-dose naloxone injection for the treatment for opioid overdose, has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Trading volume spiked to 32.8 million shares, enough to make the stock the most actively traded ahead of the open, and compared with the full-day average of about 2.0 million shares. "We are very excited by this approval and are working with our commercial partner, US WorldMeds, to make this much-needed, lifesaving product readily available to the market," said Adamis Chief Executive Dennis Carlo. "Zimhi provides the highest systemic levels of naloxone compared to any of the nasal or intramuscular products currently available." The stock has soared 132.9% year to date through Friday, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF has tacked on 3.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 19.0%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

