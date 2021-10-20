What is the urban development boundary and why is it a point of contention in Miami-Dade?

JOIN US OCT. 20 @ 2:30 or 5:30 pm Spring Hill is engaged in land use planning to maintain vibrant and livable suburban and rural communities for the future. One aspect of this process is the creation of Urban Growth Boundaries. UGBs are tools municipalities use to guide and implement regional land use planning and manage growth. They delineate Urban Growth Areas (UGAs) where development is encouraged, and infrastructure like roads, water, and sewer exist or are planned. Spring Hill seeks to chart its own course while working with counties and including residents in the regional process. City staff is holding two public discussions on UGBs at City Hall on October 20 at 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm. All city residents and resident groups are invited to attend, ask questions and join the discussion. “We want to hear what Spring Hill residents think and answer their questions about UGBs and the city and regional planning process,” said Calvin Abram, Spring Hill Director of Planning.

