Miami-dade County, FL

What is the urban development boundary and why is it a point of contention in Miami-Dade?

Miami Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevelopers are trying to pressure Miami-Dade commissioners to expand...

www.miamiherald.com

Miami Herald

Miami City Commission moves to ban gambling, with a few exceptions

Miami commissioners have moved to ban new gambling establishments inside city limits, the latest fallout from a years-long fight over a new gaming establishment in Edgewater that was recently resolved with a legal settlement. A majority of commissioners voted on Thursday to tweak Miami’s zoning code to ban any gambling...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Baltimore

City & State Leaders Announce $5 Million Plan To Address Persistent Flooding In Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For decades, one Northeast Baltimore community near Lake Montebello has lived in fear that every time it rains, their homes will flood. But on Thursday, they got some good news. City and state leaders announced a $5 million plan to help stop the flooding. One homeowner stood in front of his house and watched the mayor’s announcement. “Hopefully they’re going to be fixing the flood problems that’s been going on here for years,” he said. The resident who didn’t want to be identified said he purchased his home in the area because it is a safe community and schools were nearby,...
BALTIMORE, MD
thenextmiami.com

Miami-Dade Set To Begin Preparations For Urban Air Mobility Network

Miami-Dade commissioners want the county to begin preparing now for a network of flying vehicles that they say will help relieve traffic in the area. The flying vehicles will also reduce commute times, and will also have lower noise and energy consumption than the current ground-based system, a county resolution states.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
capitalpress.com

Oregon land use ruling overturns city's urban growth boundary expansion

An expansion of the City of Metolius urban growth boundary must be reconsidered because it hasn’t been shown to be necessary, according to an Oregon land use board. The state’s Land Use Board of Appeals has overturned a decision by Jefferson County to add a 67-acre property to the city’s UGB that’s currently used to treat and dispose of wastewater.
OREGON STATE
Miami Herald

What are the 10 most expensive houses sold in Miami-Dade last week?

A home in Miami Shores that sold for $25 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Miami-Dade in the past week. In total, 190 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $855,607. The average price per square foot was $435.
MIAMI SHORES, FL
cbslocal.com

Miami-Dade Approves COVID-19 Sick Leave For County Employees

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County employees who contract COVID-19 now have 80 hours of paid sick leave to recover. Vice Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert, III led the effort to get the sick leave approved and it was by the county’s board earlier this week. “This legislation will give our employees...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
cbslocal.com

Miami-Dade Public Schools Could Ease Mask Mandate By End Of Month

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The Miami-Dade County Public School District could ease its mask mandate by the end of the month. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is considering relaxing the mandate because local rates of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are down and so is the number of students who need to quarantine. In addition, most people eligible to get vaccinated in the district have received at least one dose.
EDUCATION
News Break
Politics
springhilltn.org

Public Discussion on Urban Growth Boundaries

JOIN US OCT. 20 @ 2:30 or 5:30 pm Spring Hill is engaged in land use planning to maintain vibrant and livable suburban and rural communities for the future. One aspect of this process is the creation of Urban Growth Boundaries. UGBs are tools municipalities use to guide and implement regional land use planning and manage growth. They delineate Urban Growth Areas (UGAs) where development is encouraged, and infrastructure like roads, water, and sewer exist or are planned. Spring Hill seeks to chart its own course while working with counties and including residents in the regional process. City staff is holding two public discussions on UGBs at City Hall on October 20 at 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm. All city residents and resident groups are invited to attend, ask questions and join the discussion. “We want to hear what Spring Hill residents think and answer their questions about UGBs and the city and regional planning process,” said Calvin Abram, Spring Hill Director of Planning.
SPRING HILL, TN
communitynewspapers.com

Miami-Dade Affordable Housing, where Art Thou

Our community is about to lose another one of its own. Nicole, the receptionist at our firm, grew up in Miami, went to school here, and has worked with us for three years. She and her boyfriend have begun the process of looking for a home in Miami-Dade County. A couple of weeks ago, I found out that Nicole is leaving her job because she is moving further north. Nicole told me that whether it is renting or making an offer on a home or condo, she is getting outbid at every turn and cannot find anything affordable. Nicole’s story is not uncommon, especially for first-time home buyers in Miami-Dade County.
MIAMI, FL
keysweekly.com

Islamorada Council against massive development in south Miami-Dade

Islamorada Village Council is sending a message of disapproval against a proposal that would see massive development of property in south Miami-Dade near the Homestead Air Reserve Base. In a 5-0 vote, council members approved a resolution that urges the county to the north of the Keys to deny an...
ISLAMORADA, FL

