CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Curry’s triple-double leads Warriors past Lakers; Bucks win

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qjedO_0cWolWSo00
1 of 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stephen Curry had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Golden State Warriors, who rallied from 10 points down to stun LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the new-look Los Angeles Lakers 121-114 in a season opener Tuesday night.

The loss spoiled opening night in Hollywood, where superstars James and Davis played brilliantly for three quarters before the Lakers went cold in the fourth.

James had 34 points and 11 rebounds, while Davis had 33 points and 11 rebounds. No other Lakers scored in double figures.

Russell Westbrook shot just 4 for 13 for eight points in his Lakers debut.

BUCKS 127, NETS 104

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points and Milwaukee opened the defense of its first title in half a century by beating Brooklyn.

In his first game since scoring 50 points in a title-clinching Game 6 NBA Finals victory over the Phoenix Suns, Antetokounmpo also had 14 rebounds and seven assists.

Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton each added 20 points to help the Bucks withstand the loss of Jrue Holiday, who sat out the second half with a bruised right heel after scoring 12 points.

Kevin Durant led the Nets with 32 points and 11 rebounds. Patty Mills scored 21 points and shot 7 of 7 from 3-point range. James Harden added 20 points.

The Nets were missing star guard Kyrie Irving, who isn’t with the team due to his refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

___

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Skip Bayless Reveals What Lakers Should Do With Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook is one of the better point guards in the league, and when the Los Angeles Lakers traded for him in the offseason, there was a belief that he would turn the team into instant contenders. The team was already a championship-caliber squad, however, the addition of Russ would theoretically push them over the edge.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
James Harden
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Pat Connaughton
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Dwight Howard breaks silence on flare up vs. Anthony Davis

The on-court spat between Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard was all over social media as the to Los Angeles Lakers stars were seen getting into it on the sidelines. Dwight Howard was asked about the altercation after the game. The Lakers big man was vocal that the dispute was settled immediately after tempers flared on the court.
NBA
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Lakers Star LeBron James

LeBron James has been in the public eye for roughly 20 years. Since his high school days in Ohio, the legendary NBA star has been a celebrity athlete. James, who’s won four NBA championships, is one of the greatest success stories in modern sports history. Throughout all of this, James...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Bucks#Ap#The Golden State Warriors#The Phoenix Suns
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Calls Out Anthony Davis And Dwight Howard After Altercation: "In My 42 Years Of Being Associated With The Lakers Organization, I’ve Never Seen Something Like That."

The Los Angeles Lakers haven't had the best start to the 2021/22 NBA season. The purple and gold are trying to turn things around following a tumultuous and full of injury 2020/21 season. Unfortunately, even after they landed quality veterans, things haven't clicked for Frank Vogel's team. To make things...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal On What He Did After Kobe Bryant Won His 5th Ring: "I Tore My House Up."

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant had a complex relationship during their time together with the Los Angeles Lakers and after that. They led the purple and gold to the NBA championship in three straight seasons before their differences split them. Shaq was traded to the Miami Heat in 2004, while Kobe inherited a struggling Lakers team.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Advises Russell Westbrook After Big Game vs. Spurs: "He Is Going To Have To Figure Out Ways To Make An Impact Without Being On The Ball All The Time."

In a thriller win over the San Antonio Spurs, Russell Westbrook finally showed up and took over the Los Angeles Lakers. Brodie landed in Los Angeles surrounded by doubts, but he shook them off on Tuesday night, dropping 33 points and grabbing 10 rebounds on the Texas franchise. Anthony Davis...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Dwight Howard Over Incident With Anthony Davis: "Look At Me Right Now Dwight Howard. I Would Strongly Advise You Not To Get On The Nerves Of Anthony Davis."

Everybody had something to say about the unfortunate incident between Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard during Friday night's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. The two big men starred in a heated altercation on the bench, which set the alarms at Staples Center. Even though they made...
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers vs. Warriors score, takeaways: Stephen Curry leads Golden State to opening night victory over L.A.

It might just be opening night, but the Golden State Warriors announced their re-entry into the championship picture by taking down the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at Staples Center, 121-114. Backed by Stephen Curry's triple-double and Jordan Poole's surprising 20-point outburst, the Warriors proved that they are ready to start winning on the NBA's biggest stage yet again.
NBA
bardown.com

Steph Curry dropped a triple-double but thought he had a bad game

We are always our own worst critics. Whether you’ve done really well or not you always feel like there is something that you can improve on. For Steph Curry (one of the best basketball players in the world) you’d feel like there is only so much better you can be.
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

630K+
Followers
338K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy