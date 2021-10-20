CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virat Kohli shares a glimpse of his breakfast date with wife Anushka, daughter Vamika

atlanticcitynews.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbu Dhabi [UAE], October 20 (ANI): It's always a treat for the fans when actor Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli share pictures...

www.atlanticcitynews.net

Comments / 0

albuquerqueexpress.com

Anushka Sharma posts on 'love in the time of bubble life' with Virat Kohli

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Actor Anushka Sharma shared a lovey-dovey post of her life with husband-skipper Virat Kohli after being quarantined at the venue of the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match, to be held on October 24. Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared a series of pictures...
CELEBRITIES
FOXBusiness

Bill Gates, daughter Jennifer share loving embrace at wedding rehearsal also attended by his ex-wife Melinda

Bill Gates was photographed sharing a loving embrace with his oldest child, daughter Jennifer Gates, at her wedding rehearsal on Friday ahead of the big event on Saturday. The 25-year-old billionaire's daughter is set to wed fellow professional equestrian Nayel Nassar on Saturday at the North Salem estate the Microsoft co-founder purchased for $15.82 million.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
US Magazine

Emily VanCamp Gives Glimpse of Her and Josh Bowman’s Baby Daughter Iris: Photo

There she is! Emily VanCamp photographed her husband, Josh Bowman, and their 1-month-old daughter, Iris, in a touching Instagram tribute. “Happy 10 years my love!” the Resident alum, 35, captioned a photo of the actor, 33, on Wednesday, October 27, as he smiled with a baby carrier strapped to his chest. “Thank you for the magic you bring to our lives every day. We are so lucky.”
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Lori Harvey’s Dress Looks Modest From the Front, but My Oh My, Those Hip Cutouts

Lori Harvey was the hostess with the mostest style at the launch party for her new skin-care brand, SKN by LH, on Friday evening. The entrepreneurial model chose an appropriately spotlight-stealing outfit for the special occasion, wearing a white dress straight off Mônot's spring 2022 runway. From the front, the design looked quite modest with its high neckline and floor-grazing hem, but when Lori turned to the side, we caught a generous peek at her obliques and legs, courtesy of some sizable hip cutouts and thigh slits on each side. The gown was held together with two large bows, making it the perfect mix of sweet and sexy.
APPAREL
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Millionaire hotel tycoon, 33, collapses and dies eight weeks after lavish wedding

A 33-year-old millionaire hotel tycoon mysteriously collapsed and died after partying in a Mayfair nightclub, it was reported.Vivek Chadha, who has links to the Conservative Party, was found dead in London in the early hours of Sunday.He was a Tory party donor and regularly attended events alongside the likes of former prime ministers, David Cameron and Theresa May.It comes only weeks after the 33-year-old married model Stuttee Chadha, 29, in a lavish wedding at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House hotel on London’s Park Lane.A post-mortem is expected to be carried out to confirm the cause of Mr Chadha’s death which...
WORLD
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY
goodhousekeeping.com

Prince William Is "Deeply Frustrated" That 'The Crown' Will Cover Princess Diana's Panorama Interview

The Crown is currently filming its upcoming season, and it looks like the show will potentially cover Princess Diana's Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, which was obtained unethically. According to The Daily Mail, The Crown is set to dedicate "an entire episode" of the upcoming fifth season to the interview, in which Diana spoke about her marriage to Prince Charles.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Kylie Jenner again accused of ‘blackfishing’ after appearing to have darker skin in Instagram video

Kylie Jenner has again come under fire for accusations of “blackfishing” after sharing a selfie video on her Instagram stories with a noticeably darker skin tone. The cosmetics mogul and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star received backlash after posting the video on Sunday. In the clip, she can be seen listening to Smoke by Don Toliver featuring HVN and SoFaygo in a car. She gazes into the camera before revealing her look for the day and placing her hand on her pregnant stomach. Viewers immediately noticed that the 24-year-old’s skin complexion was darker than usual..@KylieJenner looks gorgeous in...
CELEBRITIES

