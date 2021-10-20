Video Captures Smoke Pouring Out Of Ridley Park Home During Late-Night Fire, Officials Say

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Ridley Park home is damaged after a late-night fire, according to Delaware County officials. The fire started just after 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Shaw Road.

Video captured smoke pouring out, and firefighters arrived to see flames coming from the back of the home.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family. If you would like to donate, click here.