The View From Here: Rethinking What Local News Can and
By David Laguerre
9 days ago
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. Local news organizations are rethinking their relationships with the communities they serve, from deploying new messaging platforms that deliver news to overhauling their reporting practices, editors told ProPublica in...
When two newspaper editors get together for coffee, there is a lot of good conversation. So needless to say, when I met up with my old boss and current friend Lou Brancaccio at the local Starbucks this week, we solved all of the problems of journalism in an hour. Well,...
When was the last time you looked through your change? Many of us barely notice it at all, only glancing briefly while looking for a nickel or dime in the drive-thru. As it turns out, a small fortune could be hiding in plain sight, and we can thank the U.S. mint for that.
The political organization led by Democratic titan Stacey Abrams is branching out into paying off medical debts. Fair Fight Action on Wednesday told The Associated Press that it has donated $1.34 million from its political action committee to the nonprofit organization RIP Medical Debt to wipe out debt with a face value of $212 million that is owed by 108,000 people in Georgia, Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
The incidents of students fighting at Southwood High School in September were overwhelming. CBS News reports that in just three days, 23 students were arrested for violence toward one another at the Shreveport, Louisiana high school. One student was even accused of battery after punching an assistant principal, according to KTBS News.
When the shaking began on a cold winter night in December 1811, the ground rose and fell, and deep cracks opened within it. Large sand blows formed, destroying farmland in some areas and causing landslides in others. Along the Mississippi River, trees fell into the water, and large waves capsized...
Americans looking for the best places to live are now on the move to the Gem State, according to new data from the moving company Mayflower. In its recently released findings from their "Finding Home" survey which looked at the moving patterns of Americans from July 2019 through July 2021, Idaho secured the top slot for inbound moves by state. Rounding out the top three were South Carolina, then Oregon, followed by Tennessee and Florida in fourth and fifth place.
On November 1, 2016, I moved into the historic Germantown section of the city with a set of well-defined goals. I was going to use my role as the new resident caretaker for the nation’s only Black Writers Museum to unify the 338-year-old Germantown community around historic preservation. The mission was not quite hood tours and Bellini brunch on Sundays at the Germantown White House. Instead, I saw an opportunity to use the community’s history as a tool to bring groups together in the name of economic development without displacement. However, the litter in Germantown could not be ignored and struck me as a contemporary challenge that both detracted from the beauty of the environment and diminished the esteem of its residents. I turned my attention toward cleaning the streets and my plans seemed to go up in smoke. The question of why that happened can’t be answered without first understanding how we got to this point in time when Germantown and other Philadelphia neighborhoods haven’t gotten the investment they need to begin with.
New coronavirus infections are down 56.8% nationwide since the delta variant surge peaked in the first week of September, a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. Cases are down in every region – the South, in the Mid-Atlantic, most of New England, the Midwest, the West. Some...
Seven-digit dialing is out, 10-digit dialing is in. Starting Sunday, Oct. 24, callers in 82 area codes across 35 states and one U.S. territory will be required to use their three-digit area code before punching in the seven-digit phone number when calling a local number, according to the Federal Communications Commission.
MIAMI, Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Three World Series games, NASCAR's playoffs and more than 100 NFL and college football games fill this weekend's sports schedule. A UFC title fight and regular-season NBA, NHL and soccer games also pack the slate. MLB's finale owns the spotlight over the next week. The...
