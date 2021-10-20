Digital signatures and their part in securing our digital world

Georgia Tech’s Center for 21st Century Universities (C21U) announced four winning proposals for a new accessibility-focused seed grant research program funded by Microsoft. Among them is one research project entitled, “Accessquity: Digital Accessibility, Equity, and Inclusion in a Post-COVID World, led by Yakut Gazi, associate dean of Learning Systems at Georgia Tech Professional Education (GTPE), along with Chaohua Ou, assistant director of learning and technology initiatives for the Center for Teaching and Learning; Matt Lisle, director of digital learning technologies at the Center for 21st Century Universities (C21U); and Warren Goetzel, interim associate director of academic technologies at the Office of Information Technology.
