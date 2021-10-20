CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Digital signatures and their part in securing our digital world

By Mario Galatovic
Itproportal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow do you know that an email that you have received really comes from its reputed sender? You can check the address of course, but there are ways to spoof addresses. How does your bank know that a request from your banking app to transfer money to a payee really comes...

www.itproportal.com

Comments / 0

Related
La Junta Tribune-Democrat

Engagement and transparency improve technology acceptance

The COVID-19 pandemic refocused the public’s attention on the role of science in addressing worldwide challenges and set the stage for a broader conversation about how technology can aid in providing food, fiber and fuel for a growing population, according to Charlie Arnot, chief executive officer at the Center for Food Integrity.
TECHNOLOGY
cryptopotato.com

Ripple Becomes Part of The Digital Pound Foundation

Ripple joined the Digital Pound Foundation as one of its founding members alongside Accenture, Avalanche, Billon Group, CGI, Electroneum, and Quant. The blockchain-based digital payment company – Ripple – joined the Digital Pound Foundation to assist with the creation of a central bank digital currency. Incorporating with The Digital Pound...
BUSINESS
WilmingtonBiz

Defending A Digital World

In May, many found themselves lining up at gas stations filling up their cars to avoid running out of fuel during a shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, one of the nation's largest pipelines that carries gas up the East Coast from Texas, about 45% of the region’s fuel supply. This...
WILMINGTON, NC
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Banking Fintech Revolut Performs Updates to Enhance Security, Streamline UX

Digital banking platform Revolut notes in a blog post that Halloween is soon on its way, however, there’s nothing “spooky” about the work they’ve been doing during October 2021. The Revolut team also mentioned that they’ve performed updates to enhance platform security and reduce your day-to-day hassle. Personalize Your Business...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Signatures#Electronic Signatures#Digital World#Hardware Security#Ssl#Url#Public Key#Itproportal
ilo.org

Promoting fair and ethical recruitment in a digital world

In a collaboration between the ILO, IOM and the UN Network on Migration, this webinar will explore innovative state-facilitated digital technology platforms that assist the recruitment, placement, and/or job matching for migrant workers, and recommendations from a joint report by the ILO and IOM titled “Promoting fair and ethical recruitment in a digital world”.
INDIA
Itproportal

Hyperautomation: enabling the next digital age

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced organizations to change the way they work, driving the rapid uptake of new tech within businesses. Abrupt changes in working practices meant technologies that facilitated complete flexibility, especially for remote connection and collaboration, were catapulted into the forefront as businesses faced ever-changing circumstances. With adaptable,...
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

Barbershop is part of digital revolution in small business sector

A UK barbershop is stepping up its digital presence through cloud-based marketing and loyalty software as it recovers from a challenging business period. Teesside-based Wicks Barbershop is taking advantage of cloud-based tools from payments company Square to digitise its customer services. The eight-year-old business was already a cashless operation, with...
SMALL BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Splunk’s new innovations embrace digital transformation through security visibility

Data analytics firm Splunk Inc. today announced a series of new product innovations to help organizations embrace digital transformation through the security visibility needed to accelerate time to detection, investigation and response. The innovations, led by new enhancements to Splunk Security Cloud, Splunk Enterprise Security and Splunk SOAR, are said...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Telecommunication
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
Pocket-lint.com

Why you need LastPass to secure your digital life

(Pocket-lint) - As the boundaries between virtual and real-life blur away, it’s more important than ever to secure your digital life. There’s an urgent need to invest in solutions that can keep your and your family’s digital lives safe and protect against breaches while eliminating frustrations related to complex (and varied) passwords.
INTERNET
Forbes

Digital Security: It’s Time Vendors Put Their Money Where Their Mouths Are

Kevin Gosschalk, Founder/CEO of Arkose Labs is an industry expert on the evolving fraud and cybercrime landscape. It seems every day we read about another major data breach or hack in the news. As a result, it’s easier than ever to launch a fraud attack. Even those with limited technical know-how can find the data and automated tools online to attack at scale. There are even step-by-step guides and how-to videos on setting up and executing attacks that target users transacting online.
TECHNOLOGY
Honolulu Civil Beat

Why A Digital ID For A Digital World Just Makes Sense

One of the most consequential impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic has been the increased reliance on the interconnected digital world, for everything from shopping to handling an increasing number of government transactions. Closely related to that are the burgeoning efforts to institute a “vaccine passport” both domestically and abroad for...
TECHNOLOGY
The Drum

How digitization sustained globalization in a restricted world

Our internationally-connected economy and market globalization has radically affected and transformed the e-commerce and marketing industries. This progression has changed what it means to ‘grow’ and is now more likely to include an international, multicultural and multilingual customer base. For retailers that have already saturated their domestic market, globalization gives...
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Mastercard strengthens digital asset security with close of CipherTrace acquisition

Mastercard has announced it has completed its acquisition of US-based cryptocurrency intelligence company CipherTrace. CipherTrace offers digital asset security and fraud solutions for banks, exchanges and other financial institutions. Mastercard officials stated that, with this acquisition, they’ve enhanced their strategic capabilities, technologies and teams to support the evolution of digital assets.
ECONOMY
helpnetsecurity.com

Splunk enhances security solutions to help organizations embrace digital transformation

Splunk announced a series of new product innovations designed to help organizations securely embrace digital transformation by providing the security visibility needed to accelerate time to detection, investigation and response. Led by new enhancements to Splunk Security Cloud and Splunk SOAR, Splunk provides organizations a comprehensive Security Operations Center (SOC)...
SOFTWARE
wardsauto.com

The Human Factor: Equipping Our Digital Workforce

Adapting manufacturing processes to better respond to the emerging and fundamentally different manufacturing environment requires rapid interventions and continuous worker training. Modern learning technologies, when appropriately applied, can embed learning processes intrinsic to production routines. The new training and education systems should be more worker specific and promote knowledge transfer...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
martechseries.com

OneLogin and AWS Successfully Allow Secure Digital Transformation for Public Sector Organizations

Expanded collaboration to provide needed security and automation for public sector organizations embarking on digital transformation. OneLogin, a global leader in identity and access management (IAM), announced the successful results of its work with Amazon Web Services (AWS). In less than a year since its initial acceptance into the AWS Public Sector Partner Program, OneLogin has worked collaboratively and successfully allowed public sector organizations to accelerate digital transformation by securing their hybrid workforce environment with integrated identity management offerings.
AWS
ZDNet

Hackers somehow got their rootkit a Microsoft-issued digital signature

Cybersecurity researchers at Bitdefender have detailed how cyber criminals have been using FiveSys, a rootkit that somehow made its way through the driver certification process to be digitally signed by Microsoft. The valid signature enables the rootkit – malicious software that allows cyber criminals to access and control infected computers...
SOFTWARE
Axios

At-home digital therapeutics pass a real-world test

An internet-connected blood pressure cuff and smartphone app helped patients control hypertension over time, a new study finds. Why it matters: The research — the longest and largest published study looking at how a digital therapeutic can help patients remotely manage hypertension — provides meaningful evidence that the devices can be used to control long-term lifestyle diseases at home.
HEALTH
gatech.edu

Digital Accessibility, Equity, and Inclusion in a Post-COVID World

Georgia Tech’s Center for 21st Century Universities (C21U) announced four winning proposals for a new accessibility-focused seed grant research program funded by Microsoft. Among them is one research project entitled, “Accessquity: Digital Accessibility, Equity, and Inclusion in a Post-COVID World, led by Yakut Gazi, associate dean of Learning Systems at Georgia Tech Professional Education (GTPE), along with Chaohua Ou, assistant director of learning and technology initiatives for the Center for Teaching and Learning; Matt Lisle, director of digital learning technologies at the Center for 21st Century Universities (C21U); and Warren Goetzel, interim associate director of academic technologies at the Office of Information Technology.
EDUCATION
Itproportal

Most firms are still struggling to get digital innovation on track

Scaling DevOps practices is critical to accelerating the release of high-quality digital services, but many organizations are still struggling to get innovation on track, a new report from Dynatrace claims. After polling 1,300 senior-level development and DevOps leaders, Dynatrace found that siloed teams, manual approaches, and increasingly complex tooling slow...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy