Digital signatures and their part in securing our digital world

Kevin Gosschalk, Founder/CEO of Arkose Labs is an industry expert on the evolving fraud and cybercrime landscape. It seems every day we read about another major data breach or hack in the news. As a result, it’s easier than ever to launch a fraud attack. Even those with limited technical know-how can find the data and automated tools online to attack at scale. There are even step-by-step guides and how-to videos on setting up and executing attacks that target users transacting online.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO